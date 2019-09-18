Pet owners spending more on companions

Beth Denning waited with her pets until the familiar veterinarian trailer pulled up to her home. Jessie, her 14-year-old black-and-white cat, was due for an X-ray to determine if he could safely receive radioactive iodine treatment for his hyperthyroidism, and Crackerjack, her 13-year-old cocker spaniel, needed a checkup to see if he could stop antibiotics for his MRSA skin infection. For Denning’s pets, getting treated at home by a mobile pet clinic has been a reality for the past decade. The specialty service is a luxury, but it’s one some Villagers are willing to pay for, coinciding with a national trend in which pet owners are more conscious and spending more on their furry family members’ health.
“They give us so much,” Denning said. “In turn, we have to give them stuff to stay healthy.”
Americans are spending more on their pets than ever before, according to a recent study from the American Pet Products Association. Pet owners spent a record total of $72 billion in 2018, $3 billion more than the year before.
Food ($30.32 billion), veterinary care ($18.11 billion) and supplies/over the counter medicine ($16.01 billion) are the top areas of spending, with live animal purchases ($2.1 billion) and other services ($6.16 billion) completing the total.
A willingness to pay top dollar for quality products and services to improve the health and well-being of their pets is the leading reason for the increased spending, APPA reported.
“Most people really love their pets, especially here in The Villages, so you try to be cognizant,” Denning said. “You notice when things are a little off with them. That’s when you take them to see your vet. It’s probably more so now than it used to be, I would definitely say.”
When Dr. Rebecca Fratello, of House Calls Mobile Pet Clinic, arrived with certified dental technician Robin Degatina, Jessie was taken into their mobile clinic for her X-ray. Crackerjack, who is a little skittish, had his visit inside the home.
“I prefer having a vet come to the house because it’s usually less traumatic for the animals, especially my cat,” Dennings said. “Because either they come in here, or we come out to the driveway and go into her portable office here. There’s not as much stress as going into a vet’s office, sitting there and waiting and seeing all the other animals.”
Veterinary care is the second-highest spending category with a 6.1% increase from the previous year, according to APPA’s report.
Dr. Alan Krause of Faithful Companion Veterinary Services in The Villages, noticed the trend, and has seen the number of new clients rise, along with the number of return visits.
“People are being more aware of pet conditions and treatment thanks to the ever-present internet even more so than television these days,” Krause said.
Years ago, clients would bring in their pets if they got sick or needed vaccinations, he said. Now, in addition to those visits, pets are seeing their veterinarian for routine checkups, as well as treatment for arthritis, diabetes and hyperthyroidism, for example.
“Thankfully, with increased awareness comes increased learning and available treatments,” Krause said. “I think we’re seeing pets enjoying longer, healthier lives because of all that and having owners who want to give them the best care possible.”
Fratello also has noticed the trend, especially in mobile vet service. When her company started making house calls in 2005, there were no other mobile veterinarians in The Villages, to Fratello’s knowledge. Today there are at least four that make the rounds. Although the house call fee is a little pricier than the average office visit fee, many Villagers find the services worth it.
“It’s definitely a luxury service. The difference between us and a regular clinic is when we come to your house, we’re only seeing you,” Fratello said. “I see six to eight patients a day instead of 30, so you get to know clients better.”
As humans become more health conscious of their own food choices, they also are more aware of nutrition for their pets. Food has become the No. 1 category of pet spending due to rising prices of foods and higher-priced foods made with quality ingredients, APPA reported.
As Villagers are becoming more conscious of their pets’ health, they not only are receiving dietary plans from their veterinarian, but also are seeking out quality pet foods on their own.
Beth Whitcomb, owner of Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, has noticed that more Villagers frequent whole-food pet stores like hers.
“What you feed your pet is medicine,” Whitcomb said.
The store offers foods that promote a “biologically appropriate diet,” such as high-quality food with higher proteins and moderate fat and low carbohydrates, she said.
Doggie chicken chips, which are chicken tenderloins, have been a popular treat.
“A pound bag of chicken chips is $38 to $39, and people don’t think twice about buying them because they’re good for (their pets),” Whitcomb said.
Another trend she has noticed is owners purchasing treats with anti-anxiety effects for dogs during thunderstorms, fireworks and other fear-inducing situations.
Jean Olivier-White, owner of Just Dandy Pet Parlour, offers many low-calorie, gluten-free, fruit- or vegetable-based treats to meet the demand of her customers.
“I think the big thing we’ve all realized is if we put garbage in, we see it in the dog’s health, their skin, their bowel movements,” Olivier-White said. “(Healthy food) is basically preventative medicine. It’s a form of being proactive.”
Spending extra money to ensure her pet’s wellness is something Mary Rembach, of Village Rio Grande, had to do when she adopted her 4-year-old rescue dog, Charlie.
She paid for hydrotherapy and laser therapy to correct nerve damage the dog sustained in his left back leg after being hit by a car before coming to her home.
“We don’t have kids anymore and we’re retired, so they become our babies,” Rembach said.
Rembach is more health conscious when it comes to Charlie’s food, spending top dollar for quality-ingredient foods.
Paying for specialty care also is worth it for Rembach, who said Charlie is able to get around much better. Still, she couldn’t imagine having such care for a pet in the past.
“Years ago, you took your dog to the vet for a rabies shot and then if they got sick,” Rembach said. “Now you’re getting them regular exams. They get their teeth cleaned.”
Staff writer Kristi Schweitzer can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5225, or kristi.schweitzer@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.