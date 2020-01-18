Peak season brings rush of energy, fun

The first thing Sandee Wedekind does when she returns to The Villages from Illinois is find an exercise class. After traveling in the car for two days, the Village of Summerhill resident is usually eager to get back into her routine in Florida. Many seasonal residents like Wedekind begin their yearly trek south around September or October. But it’s in January, after the holidays have wrapped up, that The Villages hits its peak season. Traffic picks up, restaurants are busier and clubs see a jump in membership. It’s the draw of the community that keeps snowbirds flying south. With 54 golf courses, about 100 recreation areas, more than 3,000 resident lifestyle clubs and nightly
entertainment at three squares, there’s always an opportunity for residents to engage in the lifestyle.
“We come to The Villages to escape the cold weather and to enjoy the abundance of activities offered,” Wedekind said. “We look forward to square dancing with the Orange Blossom Square Dance Club, water volleyball and golf and getting back involved with the Caring Neighbors of Summerhill group, along with a number of other activities.”
Counting the community
Although the change of pace is obvious in the community, it’s difficult to give an accurate number of just how many seasonal residents travel to The Villages during the peak of snowbird season. The U.S. Census Bureau doesn’t track population data pertaining to seasonal residents, and demographics experts also have had a hard time counting them.
Stefan Rayer, a population program director with the Bureau of Economic and Business Research at the University of Florida, is responsible for overseeing the production of BEBR’s city, county and state population estimates along with county and state population projections for Florida.
“Tracking snowbirds isn’t easy, since the primary data sources commonly used for studying migration — the American Community Survey and matched tax returns from the IRS — focus on permanent, not seasonal residents,” he said.
Rich Doty, a research demographer with BEBR, said although the bureau doesn’t have information on the number of seasonal residents who travel to the entire state, it does have estimates for the 16 counties that are part of the Southwest Florida Water Management District — Sumter, Lake and Marion included.
BEBR estimates about 15,000 snowbirds in Sumter, 23,000 in Lake and 18,000 in Marion counties.
“As The Villages continues to expand and offer more amenities, the number of snowbirds is expected to increase,” Doty said.
Rayer said there are various factors at play when considering why seasonal residents return to the state and specifically The Villages.
“Climate is a primary reason why people winter in Florida,” he said. “In fact, it’s by far the most commonly cited reason for visiting a secondary residence in Florida. But amenities, activities and visiting family or friends are also reasons why they return to The Villages.”
Jean Clancy, a snowbird from Boston, has visited The Villages for the last eight years, but this season marks her first time renting a home in the Village of Gilchrist.
“I used to come to visit my friend,” she said. “But now with renting, it’s nice to spend some time outside in the warm weather, involved in a variety of activities, without having to worry about bundling up in a jacket and making sure the driveway is shoveled.”
Drawn to amenities
Rick and Sara Bender return to The Villages each year excited about all the community has to offer.
The first thing the Village of Silver Lake residents do after making the drive from Ohio is figure out what activities they can try.
“We are amazed at all the things available down here,” Sara said. “There are so many things to do. We get involved in bocce, mah-jongg, shuffleboard and golf along with a number of new things.”
It’s the couple’s goal to learn something new each year.
“This year, so far, we have learned table shuffleboard,” he said. “We have had such a great time since we have been here, and we enjoy getting involved in new things. There’s so much more to do down here than in Ohio.”
The almost 40 recreation centers in the community act as hubs, providing vital resources and social avenues for residents.
Pam Henry, recreation manager of resident lifestyles, parks and public relations with The Villages Recreation and Parks Department, said the recreation department prepares for growth this time of the year.
“With more than 3,100 clubs to choose from, the recreation centers provide opportunities for active living and recreation within a safe, inclusive environment,” Henry said. “They help create a positive atmosphere and are therefore essential to personal health and wellness.”
Gloria Wist, leader of the chair aerobic exercise class at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center, said participation numbers double after the holidays.
“We tend to fill up and have to turn people away during the winter,” the Village of Briar Meadow resident said. “I’m glad they enjoy the class, but I hate turning them away because the exercise is so good for them.”
Leaders of the Rio Grande Breakfast Club also take additional measures to make sure they have room for a larger crowd this time of year, when the group goes from about 60 participants to more than 100.
“Before and during holiday season, our numbers are lower because everyone is away visiting family or hasn’t returned yet,” said club President Penny Myers, of the Village Rio Grande. “After the holidays, participation swells as the ladies in the (club) are (eager) to see their friends and get back to their charitable work.”
Popular classes, such as Total Body Fitness or Qigong at Colony Cottage Recreation Center, often reach max capacity during the peak of snowbird season. To organize the crowd, recreation department staff use a ticketing system. Villagers interested in these classes are given tickets before the class starts and only those with tickets can participate in the class that day.
Rosie Schwaber, leader of the Total Body Fitness class, enjoys seeing her class full.
“Everyone in my class becomes like a family,” said the Village of Mallory Square resident. “I love when the snowbirds return because they bring with them a high energy and stories of their family from up north. It connects the time when they are away and it brings them back home.”
Staff Writer Andrea Davis can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5374, or andrea.davis@thevillagesmedia.com.
