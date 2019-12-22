Pastor with a punch

Today

Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.

Tonight

Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.