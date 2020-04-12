On this Easter Sunday, church comes to you

Easter is one of the holiest days in the Christian calendar and, in most years, area churches would be packed with congregants for services. But this Easter is taking place at a time where Villagers and others are being encouraged to stay home and practice social distancing due to COVID-19. And that has area houses of worship closing its doors to live services inside their sanctuaries. Yet while social distancing is being encouraged, so is coming together spiritually, and that has many churches seeking alternative ways to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus this weekend. A typical service these days inside the sanctuary of Tri-County Unitarian Universalists in Summerfield consists of just a handful of people. They include the church’s pastor, Rev. Janet Onnie, as well as those who work to stream the service out to members and others watching on the video conferencing site Zoom. Tri-UU was one of the first area houses of worship to embrace the virtual world as social distancing became the norm. And despite a few hiccups to start, Onnie said members have embraced it.
“We had some trouble live-streaming the initial service, so we had to record it and publish later that Sunday,” she recalled. “We’ve had nearly 100 people watching live services online in any given week, so we’re happy people want to learn and accept this new virtual world.”
Tri-UU has been active in keeping its members in the know about operating a church in the virtual realm, from holding online meetings to having seminars to teach people how to use video conferencing software. Onnie said more than half of Tri-UU’s congregation were in attendance recently for the church’s annual meeting, which was also held online.
“They are learning quickly, just like myself and other church leaders are, on how to work virtually,” she said. “One thing we do preach is that there will be mistakes along the way, so just laugh and try again.”
While Tri-UU attempts to live-stream a service, other churches plan to record Easter and other service for later broadcast. One such house of worship is Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages, which typically records its service in advance.
“We started filming in late March to bring Holy Week and Easter weekend worship services to all our members,” according to Marina Ernst, communications and marketing specialist for Hope Lutheran. “We’ve amped up our video selections and now stream via our website, Facebook and YouTube.”
Hope Lutheran is a bit of an old hat when it comes to streaming, broadcasting services via its website for more than a decade. But interest in the online option has only grown in an age of social distancing.
And the church continues to remain active, posting its weekly newsletter on its website and reaching out to congregants via email and phone.
“Our online attendance is way up, and we’re doing virtual devotions as well,” said Rev. Jon-Marc MacLean, lead pastor for Hope Lutheran. “The church tries to put material out regularly, and people have been grateful for it. They like the familiarity, even it it’s not the same worship they’re used to.”
Despite the virtual success, MacLean admits that, as an extrovert who likes meeting people, it can be frustrating not to physically be with congregants this Easter.
“One of the worst things about social distancing is that our shut-ins, who were already isolated to begin with, are now even more so, unable to meet with family, friends or church staff,” he lamented. “We try to make lots of phone calls to them, letting them know that they are not alone.”
For New Covenant United Methodist Church’s Summerhill campus, Easter services mean another opportunity to make the sanctuary feel less empty. For the last few weeks, the seats of the Summerhill campus have been decorated with selfies of church members.
“It’s been wonderful to see all those smiling faces while I’m presenting the Gospel,” said Harold Hendren, senior pastor for New Covenant UMC. “Our congregants may not be there physically, but they are there spiritually and emotionally through pictures.”
Hendren recently returned to the pulpit after being in a serious auto accident last December. For him, this Easter celebration will be quite important.
“This Easter is special to me because it reminds me of how fragile life is from my experience, and to consider the sacredness of life each and every day,” he said. “It’s about realizing how one should live life to their fullest, and to practice being selfless rather than selfish.”
For children and grandchildren, Easter is synonymous with egg hunts. COVID-19 has put a stop to large-scale neighborhood hunts this year, but one area church is doing something different to keep young people in the Easter spirit.
Heritage Community Church in Fruitland Park is encouraging residents in the city to participate in a unique kind of egg hunt for area kids.
“I’ve forwarded templates of Easter eggs to Fruitland Park residents to place in the front windows of their homes,” according to Allison Turner, children’s ministry director for Heritage Community Church. “This allows children to ‘hunt’ while walking or driving around their neighborhoods with their families. Everywhere the kids go, they’ll be able to find Easter eggs.”
Turner said she was inspired to do this kind of Easter egg hunt after the children of the church participated in a “bear hunt” where neighbors placed teddy bears and other stuffed animals in their windows.
“COVID-19 affects kids and grandkids a great deal, especially when they are physically not at school with friends and teachers,” Turner noted. “We should always try to meet their needs, as well as help ease the stress of parents, grandparents and guardians.”
The tradition of being dressed in one’s “Easter best” for church is also being modernized due to the pandemic.
Oxford Assembly of God asked its members to send a photo of their families dressed in their Easter outfits to the church, which plans to share the pictures on its Facebook page.
“This is a fun way for the church to celebrate the resurrection of our Lord together with our church family,” according to Daniel Hahn, youth pastor for Oxford Assembly of God. “We know of some families that picked out Easter outfits for their kids and grandkids months ago, so why not try this?”
When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order to curb the spread of COVID-19, he included an exemption for houses of worship. According to the order, “attending religious services conducted in churches, synagogues and houses of worship” are considered “essential services” and can continue.
DeSantis later clarified that he would like people to be “spiritually together but socially distant” during the upcoming religious holidays. For some area churches, that means moving forward with drive-in or drive-through services this Easter.
That includes First Baptist Church of Leesburg, which plans to continue its popular drive-in worship series at the parking lot of its Downtown Leesburg campus. For Easter weekend, the church will host services at 6 p.m. tonight (Saturday) and 9 a.m. Sunday. First Baptist Leesburg decided to continue with the drive-in program after consulting with official channels.
“We checked with local authorities as to whether our drive-in would be acceptable during this time,” according to Cliff Lea, senior pastor for First Baptist Leesburg. “From what we understand so far, we are free to meet as long as people continue to stay in their cars and practice social distancing.”
Since launching drive-in services last month, First Baptist Leesburg has seen strong crowds. Lea said about 150 cars were at the first drive-in service on March 22, and that number jumped to more than 200 this past Sunday. Lea estimated around 600 people were in attendance last weekend.
Reaction to the drive-in service has been overwhelmingly positive on First Baptist Leesburg’s Facebook page.
“Loved attending drive-in service,” said Judy Pliska in one Facebook post. “Thank you for all you’ve done to keep our church family together in worship while practicing social distancing.”
New Bethel Community Church in Summerfield also plans on staging an Easter drive-in service of its own Sunday at 10 a.m. in its parking lot. Two weeks ago, the church experimented with an outdoor service where people could participate sitting inside in their vehicles or outside on lawn chairs. New Bethel Community said about 55 people were in attendance.
But following the stay-at-home order, New Bethel Community Church canceled its April 5 service and took a hard look at how the church could move forward. After getting clarification from government officials, the church decided to resume weekly outdoor services starting tomorrow, asking congregants to stay in their cars for the duration of worship.
“Our church family has been quite pleased with how the outdoor service has turned out,” according to Paul Sykes of New Bethel Community Church. “The church family wants to be together on Sundays during these difficult times, and we hope this type of service accomplishes that.”
Regardless of denomination and how worship is being presented, area clerics agree that it’s important to come together to celebrate together.
“Easter is a special holiday, and it’s important to find a way to be there for one another,” according to Isaac Deas, pastor for New Bethel Community Church. “We are thankful that New Bethel and other houses of worship are finding ways to do that.”
Senior Writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
