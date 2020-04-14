Officials: Remain diligent to help flatten the curve

Social distancing in The Villages continues to pay off, further results from the region’s largest community virus screening shows. The results of 3,680 people tested for COVID-19 at The Villages Polo Club from March 23 to April 9 continue to show no evidence of significant community spread, a finding that officials attribute to residents’ ongoing adherence to new health protocols. The free testing site — one of the nation’s first large-scale efforts — is in its fourth week of operation through a partnership between UF Health, The Villages Health and state health officials. Of the 1,580 people with symptoms who were tested, 42 were positive —a rate of 2.7%, compared to 11% statewide. Another three positive cases were found among 2,100 asymptomatic people (.1%) who could have been exposed, part of a UF research study into how the virus spreads. “Other communities have reported that 25% of asymptomatic people may be positive for the virus, and thus inadvertently spreading it to others,” said Dr. Elliot Sussman, chairman of The Villages Health. “We did not find this to be true in our community. In general, it looks like Villagers are doing a terrific job of social distancing, staying at home and washing their hands — doing all of the things that lower the risk of infection.”
It’s a pleasantly surprising finding for a community of at-risk, super-social seniors, said Dr. Prathibha Varkey, a Professor of Medicine at Yale’s School of Medicine and Professor of Health Policy and Management at Yale’s School of Public Health.
“Frankly, I don’t know of any other systematic study like this that’s been done of an entire community around the globe,” she said. “It’s not over until it’s over, but the numbers say that early intervention by your leadership has really helped.”
Test Results So Far: Restrictions Work
The area is not seeing a large volume in new cases in either testing or in hospitals, said Dr. Jeff Lowenkron, chief medical officer of The Villages Health.
“That flattening in new cases is the first step to flattening the curve,” he said, noting that of the 110 cases in Sumter County that produced 9 deaths, 66 patients have already recovered.
Several others are being monitored at home via telemedicine to reduce the risk to other patients, he said, adding that as of Monday morning, two-thirds of the area’s hospital ICU beds remain empty.
“The big takeaway is that social distancing and isolation has been working at The Villages,” said Dr. Michael Lauzardo, deputy director of the UF Emerging Pathogens Institute. “It’s really encouraging that the curve has been flattened. We are where we need to be. We’re protecting the community through policies that have been implemented across the state and region.”
The numbers are “simply stunning,” said Dr. Larry Howard, a New York City-based physician who was involved in establishing the primary care network here. “It really speaks to the early adoption of social distancing and sheltering in place. The testing has confirmed the effectiveness of the decisions of your leadership. It’s a testament to the brains, determination and resources that are unique to The Villages.”
The public-private collaboration has overcome complex logistical challenges that have hampered other communities such as shortages in trained staff, personal protective equipment and other testing supplies.
Here, as many as 530 samples have been collected in one day. Most results are back within 72 hours while other sites are still taking 5-7 days.
“It’s not like you have a lot of time to spare with such a vulnerable population,” Howard said. “And you did it in the nick of time. Early testing is everything in flattening the curve. When you have data, you can make better decisions. You can take action before the virus arrives, which you did in The Villages. I wish we had the leadership in New York that you have in The Villages. If we had begun a month before, our numbers would be so much better and we wouldn’t have overwhelmed our health care system.”
Hospitals Ready, But No Demand Yet
As a system, UF Health has significant bed and ventilator capacity, said Dr. David Berger, chief operating officer and interim chief medical officer for UF Health Central Florida, which operates UF Health The Villages Hospital and UF Health Leesburg Hospital.
“In addition we have the ability to flex up or down to meet the needs of our patients, making adjustments to staffing levels and other resources required to care for additional critically ill patients,” he said.
If for some reason, UF Health hospitals in The Villages or Leesburg were to reach capacity, “we also have the ability to transfer patients to our Gainesville or Jacksonville facilities,” added Don Henderson, CEO of UF Health Central Florida. “We re-evaluate anticipated needs on a daily basis and plan accordingly.”
Locally, UF Health The Villages Hospital is licensed for 32 intensive care unit beds and maintains sufficient capacity to provide the level of care COVID-19 patients require.
“You should take comfort in the fact that UF Health took over your hospitals,” Howard said of last year’s acquisition by the university health care system. “Now, you have an academic medical center with a virtual ICU, that is such a critically important issue. With UF Health there, if you do have an outbreak, it’s not going to overwhelm the hospital because you have a true academic partner.”
To make large-scale testing possible here, approximately 175 UF medical, pharmacy, nursing and physician assistant students volunteered for a weekend of training. Every day of testing at the Polo Club, approximately 30 of them make the two-hour round-trip drive from Gainesville to participate.
An online appointment process on a “first come” basis ensures smooth traffic flow, and patients never exit their vehicles. On the first day, it took six hours to fill the appointments. By the fifth day of testing, all testing slots were filling within 15 minutes of the 8 a.m. launch window.
“It’s just brilliant to have that testing outdoors,” Howard said. “It makes it more efficient, and being able to drive through in a golf cart makes it safer for health care workers and patients alike.”
Officials Call For Continued Vigilance
“We have now completed 3,680 tests as part of the community testing program in The Villages — almost double that of our original goal of 2,000 tests and more than any other provider in Sumter County,” Dr. Berger said. “Moreover, this coronavirus research study is one of the largest of its kind in the United States. We sincerely appreciate the patience and support shown us as we do our best to improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve.”
Overall, 83% of all tests in the first three weeks were performed on Villages residents despite the site being open to all. The average age of all 3,680 people tested was 67. Villagers had an average age of 70 and non-Villagers of 56.
“Our community should be proud of what we’ve accomplished so far, and we need to keep it up for the immediate future,” Sussman said.
Lowenkron echoed that sentiment.
“I would say, ‘Don’t take your foot off the gas,’” he said. “Given the risk to our community, with good social distancing, good hand-washing and the like, we have the ability to do much better here than people would have projected.”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who visited the site and hailed it as a model for other communities, said Monday that the number of cases in Florida is still two weeks from peaking.
“All I know is that the first wave is the most massive and the most dangerous wave,” Howard said. “Right now, sticking to the restrictions is not rocket science; getting a vaccine is rocket science. Hopefully, if your residents keep doing what they’re doing, they’ll curtail an outbreak going forward. You’re going to have to continue, every day, you and your leadership. This is far from over.”
Drive-thru testing at the Polo Club continues on Thursday with a schedule of available appointments posted at 8 a.m. tomorrow at UFHealthCOVID.com.
