Next Step For Space is Human

For the first time in nine years, human spaceflight is returning to the U.S. And it’s the commercial space industry that’s making it happen.
Florida has long been the stage for America’s quest to reach, and later return to, the stars. State residents have helped send astronauts to the moon and up in shuttles, while others have camped out in Titusville to see the launches. And, although the shuttle program ended in 2011, the commercial space industry has risen to take its place.
Private companies such as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, Boeing and Lockheed Martin’s joint space venture United Launch Alliance, and the London-based company OneWeb are playing a role in the future of space, with part or all of their work based in Florida.
But the Elon Musk-founded SpaceX is leading the charge. The company is behind three of Kennedy Space Center’s four scheduled March launches, including Friday’s launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Dragon cargo spacecraft for the company’s 20th commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station.
The biggest launch to come is SpaceX’s first mission with a human crew aboard its Crew Dragon capsule, a flight that could happen as early as May.
Manned missions returning to Florida
Last month, SpaceX delivered its Crew Dragon capsule to Kennedy Space Center in preparation for its first manned space flight, known as Crew Demo-2. The delivery came almost one year after Crew Dragon’s first demonstration flight, when it successfully docked with the International Space Station. Around that time, NASA officials gave a tentative launch date of May 7 for Crew Demo-2, though that could change.
Human crewed missions have occurred in the years following the end of NASA’s shuttle program, but those missions launched from other countries like Russia and China, said Rick Fienberg, spokesman for the American Astronomical Society.
“It’ll be a significant milestone for the U.S., because it means we won’t have to pay Russia for rides to and from the International Space Station and will restore human orbital launch capability for our country,” he said.
For Steve Feustel, whose son Andrew flew on the final mission of the space shuttle Endeavor in 2011, it can’t happen soon enough.
“I think it’s important that we as people continue to explore, as we did since the start of this country,” said Feustel, of the Village of Duval.
As this historic return takes shape, NASA remains at work on manned missions to the moon and Mars.
The first test flight of NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft, which will not be manned, is expected later this year. The goal is astronauts will fly to the moon aboard Orion by 2024.
Feustel said his son, who last went to space aboard a Russian Soyuz spaceship in 2018 and served as commander of the International Space Station, hopes to be one of those astronauts.
“I’d say I’m very supportive and interested in the mission, and I’d love to see them establish a place there and eventually get to Mars and whatever else is out there,” he said. “I don’t know how long I’ll be around for the observations, but I’ll watch as long as I can.”
NASA aims to land astronauts on Mars by the 2030s.
But before a manned mission to Mars, NASA will launch the newly christened Perseverance rover in July. The purpose of Perseverance, according to Fienberg, is to figure out how Mars became so different from Earth, whether the red planet ever hosted living organisms and, if so, where and when.
“The ultimate point of all these missions is, if we ever send astronauts to Mars with a goal beyond just getting there and back safely, they will presumably perform scientific research that builds on the cumulative work of all the robotic precursor missions,” he said.
Industry gains ground
While the moon, Mars and human spaceflight are the ultimate goals, they’re not the only projects in the space industry’s workload.
Companies have a lot more launches planned in the years to come.
SpaceX expects a total of 38 launches of its Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets in 2020 from Florida, up from only eight in 2015, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Its outlook for the next five years is even more optimistic — 64 launches in 2021 and 2022, and 70 launches in 2023, 2024 and 2025.
United Launch Alliance has nine launches scheduled for 2020, up from seven last year, according to federal documents.
It expects more launches in the years to come when it debuts a new rocket called the Vulcan Centaur, a next-generation rocket with increased launch capability that will operate on American-made rocket engines.
ULA expects as many as 20 launches by 2027 as the company incorporates more Vulcan Centaur missions.
There are two primary drivers for the increase in the number and frequency of rocket launches: satellite internet and space tourism, Fienberg said.
“Several commercial companies are rapidly deploying networks of communication satellites intended to provide global internet service,” he said. “Other companies are testing systems intended to provide access to space for tourists who can afford to pay for it.”
OneWeb, for instance, aims to launch about 650 satellites to relay internet traffic to remote areas of the world, and 15 of those satellites will be built weekly at a new 150,000-square-foot plant at Kennedy Space Center’s Exploration Park.
SpaceX’s Starlink mission involves launching 12,000 satellites for internet service in remote areas of the world, and possibly more. The company currently has 300 satellites in orbit that were launched over five missions. SpaceX expects Starlink service to launch later this year in North America and expand to near-global coverage in 2021.
SpaceX also is involved in a space tourism partnership.
On Feb. 18, SpaceX and the private spaceflight company Space Adventures announced an agreement to fly private citizens on the capsule’s first free-flyer mission.
When the mission happens, it will be the first orbital space tourism experience that entirely utilizes American technology, according to Space Adventures. The company already has sent seven tourists to space using seats purchased on Russian Soyuz spacecraft.
Blue Origin plans to launch a low-orbit capsule for tourists in 2021, while Virgin Galactic is looking at sending its first customers to space aboard its suborbital vehicle this year.
The price tag for a Virgin Galactic Flight? $250,000.
Space launch tourism
For those who can’t afford the high ticket prices, watching the launches in Florida provides an alternative.
The level of excitement for Crew Demo-2 is the most excited people have been for a launch since the end of the shuttle program, said Peter Cranis, executive director of the Space Coast Office of Tourism.
Perhaps the only thing that came close since was the maiden voyage of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket in February 2018, he said.
“I don’t think we’ve seen a level of excitement like this in quite some time,” Cranis said. “I know the local residents, people I talk to in business and people who live here, (say) they’re super excited about it. We’re getting emails from tourists all over the world.”
He expects Kennedy Space Center will see huge crowds on the day that Crew Demo-2 launches.
And that’s not all Kennedy Space Center has to look forward to.
NASA announced in June 2019 that Bechtel National Inc. will construct a second mobile launch platform at Kennedy Space Center.
“We’re building the capacity of the Cape Canaveral Spaceport to handle up to 100 launches a year,” said Frank DiBello, president and CEO of Space Florida, the state’s spaceport authority. “That’s at least two a week.”
But for Cranis, even an average of one launch a week would be a boon for the region’s tourism promotion.
“When it happens, we can say that any given week you come here, you’re pretty much guaranteed to see a launch,” he said. “And that’s something we’ve never been able to say. That will change the landscape for us.”
