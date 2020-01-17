New emergency care bringing help closer

Southern Villages residents will soon be closer than ever to emergency care. Local dignitaries and medical providers gathered Thursday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new UF Health The Villages Hospital Freestanding Emergency Room, the latest step in the partnership between UF Health and The Villages. The 16-bed facility, located at 3800 Meggison Road across the road from Brownwood town center, will offer 24-hour emergency services upon its opening, which is slated for Feb. 3. “I think it’s positioned to well serve the community’s needs because the city of Wildwood, until now, has not had a full-service emergency department,” said Don Henderson, CEO of UF Health Central Florida. “It’s been on our drawing board for a long time.” More than 80,000 patients visited emergency rooms in The Villages and Leesburg hospitals last year, said Henderson.
Before the new ER, the closest emergency care for southern Villages residents was in Leesburg, about 20 minutes away from Brownwood.
The freestanding facility includes two trauma bays and is capable of accepting and stabilizing all emergency patient populations, according to UF Health Central Florida. If needed, there’s room for additional beds in the 25,000-square-foot facility.
Those who need inpatient admission will be transported to a hospital.
But beyond expanded ER services, the new department marks another major local development in health care.
“We get to really have the first formative step in a new relationship,” said Ed Jimenez, CEO of UF Health Shands.
The Villages Regional Hospital and Leesburg Regional Medical Center officially merged into the University of Florida’s network Jan. 1. The facilities were renamed UF Health The Villages and UF Health Leesburg hospitals.
UF Health also has announced it is collaborating with The Villages Developer to build another acute-care hospital in The Villages within the next few years.
“We’ll prove to this community that together we’re better and together we will meet the needs of everybody,” Jimenez said.
Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf said he is thrilled to see UF Health’s role grow locally.
“They’ve pretty much saved my life a few times,” he said.
UF Health providers diagnosed him with celiac disease in the ’70s, long before gluten-free products were a trend in grocery stores, Wolf said, and they also successfully treated him for prostate cancer.
Wolf expressed excitement over the evolution of health care options in the area. There were only two general practitioners when he came to Wildwood in 1968.
Sumter County Commissioner Don Burgess said the new ER showcases continued planning to serve a bigger population in the county.
“It’s just one more evidence of the controlled growth that’s taking place,” he said.
A bigger population also means more volunteers needed to assist patients.
Residents living nearby were quick to sign up to volunteer at the freestanding ER, said Gloria Counselman, chairman of emergency department waiting rooms for the UF Health The Villages Hospital’s Auxiliary Foundation.
The Village of Sanibel resident said about 75% of the new department’s volunteers came from down south. Only two shifts remain to be filled.
“So many new people have moved in down here on the south side that they wanted their first opportunity to volunteer to be in the emergency department,” she said. “They really responded.”
Attendees of the ribbon-cutting were offered tours of the department, including respiratory therapist Terri Buchanan and her husband, Jim Cranfill, who both used to work for UF Health Jacksonville.
Cranfill snapped photos of the new rooms, and the Village of Lake Deaton couple said they were happy to see both the new emergency facility.
“We’ve been waiting for it,” Buchanan said.
Senior writer Ciara Varone can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5395, or ciara.varone@thevillagesmedia.com.
