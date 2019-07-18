New acts make their way to the squares

Grab your sequins, leg warmers and shoulder pads and head to the squares, because the ’80s are making a comeback. This season, four new acts will be added into the rotation of nightly entertainment on Spanish Springs Town Square, Lake Sumter Landing Market Square and Brownwood Paddock Square. The acts include Trip 19, a group that plays classic rock from the ’80s and earlier and modern rock from the ’90s and later, as well as Motown and R&B; the Greg Warren Band, which plays classic country from the ’80s and earlier and classic rock from the ’80s and earlier as well as modern country and rock; Chasing Amy, an interactive top-40 band; and The Spazmatics, an ’80s party band.
“(The ’80s) is one genre we’ve just begun to bring in, and so far, it’s been received very well, so we decided to stay down that path by bringing in a few more,” said Mary Carlson, square entertainment coordinator.
Carlson said the goal is to keep things on the squares fresh and to give people a number of different genres to choose from, since everyone has different taste.
“We’re always looking to bring new and different acts in here to appeal to everyone,” Carlson said. “This gives people the opportunity to hear some new music and see some new acts they might have otherwise not known about, or realized they would enjoy.”
Trip 19
Trip 19 is slated to begin performing Aug. 10 at Lake Sumter Landing.
The group formed about four years ago and started playing at The Boathouse at Disney Springs.
“It’s five guys,” said lead singer Rod Maurice. “We play everything from classic rock to jazz. Basically, it’s rock, reggae, blues and a few modern top 40 songs.”
Maurice said he’s played with other bands on the squares in The Villages and noticed how much the crowds enjoy dancing.
“I’m hoping, and I’m pretty sure, that we can move the crowd like some of the others out there,” Maurice said.
The Spazmatics
The Spazmatics, a national ’80s performance group, got their start in The Villages with a successful concert on June 27 at Brownwood.
As a result of their success, they are being brought back for select shows at Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood throughout the season, including an ’80s Glow Party on Valentine’s Day at Lake Sumter Landing.
The Spazmatics are slated to start performing regularly on the squares Sept. 5 in Lake Sumter Landing.
The group started out in Los Angeles about 20 years ago and then franchised out to Las Vegas, where singer Kurt Frohlich joined.
When he moved to Orlando, he started a Spazmatics group there.
“It’s an ’80s party show,” said Frohlich, whose stage name in the group is Chad. “There’s choreography, comedy and the audience is involved. We dress like geeks from the ’80s.”
Frohlich said he can see the ’80s making its way into the squares.
“Three of us are also in the band The Hooligans, and we play some ’80s, and people really enjoy it and remember the songs,” Frohlich said.
The Spazmatics’ goal is to give people a fun experience.
“We don’t take ourselves too seriously,” Frohlich said. “We want people to feel connected with the band and have a great time dancing and singing along.”
Chasing Amy
Chasing Amy, an Orlando-based top-40 band, is slated to start playing on the squares Sept. 20 at Lake Sumter Landing.
“Our specialty is engaging with the crowd,” said lead singer Amy Garton. “We have a lot of fun and like to interact with the crowd and get everybody dancing.”
Chasing Amy plays everything from the ’60s to the music of today.
Garton said she found out about The Villages after subbing with a couple of other bands on the squares.
“I’ve been in the music industry for a long time and people said I would be great in The Villages, since we love to engage and have fun,” she said. “People in The Villages love to dance, so that’s what got me into it.”
Garton said she hopes audiences walk away with big smiles and great memories, whether they got up to dance or just enjoyed listening to the music.
“Music is something that unites all of us and brings happy memories and joy,” Garton said.
Greg Warren Band
The Greg Warren Band, a country group that is based out of Orlando, is slated to start performing on the squares Sept. 21 at Lake Sumter Landing.
“We have a lot of friends in the bands that play in The Villages, so we figured it would be a good market for us,” said Greg Pontoni, the group’s lead singer. “We really fit that crowd very well because we play a lot of different outdoor festivals.”
“We just like to have a lot of fun,” Pontoni said. “It’s all about the crowds. We hope they walk away having had a lot of fun.”
Kristen Fiore is a senior writer with The Villages Daily Sun. She can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5270, or kristen.fiore@thevillagesmedia.com.
