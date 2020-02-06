Name change doesn’t alter group’s mission

Lady Lake, FL (32159)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.