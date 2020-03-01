Momentum picks up for Super Tuesday

Get ready for the “I Voted” stickers. You’ll start seeing them on Villagers in Lake County on Thursday, while Sumter and Marion residents get the chance to show off their civic-mindedness starting Saturday as early voting begins for Florida’s presidential preference primary. For registered Democrats, the stakes are high. Seven candidates are waging an increasingly fierce battle for the party’s nomination — though some of them will likely go down for the count before Florida’s votes are counted. That’s one potential downside of early voting, political experts say. But the upside is hard to ignore. “I don’t have to stand in line on Election Day,” said Marty Van Luven, of the Village of Poinciana.
He’s not sold on voting by mail, the other alternative to queueing up on March 17.
“I like to vote early. It’s very convenient and I get to watch my vote go through the machine so I know it’s counted,” Van Luven said. “There’s just too much hanky-panky. Early voting is the most secure way to have your vote counted.”
Elections supervisors say all of their methods are equally secure.
Charles Davisson, a resident of the Village of Poinciana, prefers voting by mail, which nearly 800,000 Floridians have already done in this primary. But Davisson and his wife, Diane, put a security-minded twist on it. After marking their ballots, they return them by hand to the elections office near Brownwood Paddock Square. Doing it that way, Davisson said, “We’re more sure our votes are going to be counted.”
Bob Janson, a resident of the Village of Hadley, said he trusts voting by mail.
“I’ve heard people say, ‘How can you be assured your vote was counted?’ You can go online and see whether it’s been counted or not. At some point you’ve got to trust the system, and the people at the Sumter County elections supervisor’s office do a good job,” he said.
It’s not just the convenience that makes Janson — a past president of the Democratic Club of The Villages and a current board member — prefer the postal method.
“It’s a real positive opportunity to study the ballot,” he said. “If people wait until Election Day, so many things could come up that they miss the chance to vote.”
That’s a big part of the appeal for Jerry Prince, president of The Villages Republican Club. Early voting offers multiple locations instead of an assigned polling place and adds the convenience of being able to vote whenever you want rather than on just one specific day, said Prince, of the Village of Fernandina.
Despite his history of voting early in-person, Prince chose to mail in his ballot for this primary election.
“(I) decided to do it this way to cut down on the hassle,” he said. “I’ve just got too much to do this year.”
He and his wife returned their ballots the day they got them.
For Republicans like Prince, the primary holds no intrigue. They know President Donald Trump will get the nomination. Many voters likely haven’t even heard of the other three candidates on the GOP ballot — two of whom have already folded up their campaign tent.
But Republicans are still flexing their muscles in the primary, making it known now how enthusiastic they are to reelect Trump in November. Despite not having a real race, nearly 500,000 Republicans have cast ballots by mail already, compared with 300,000 Democrats. Another 800,000 Democrats have requested a mail ballot but not yet returned it (compared with 500,000 Republicans who have yet to put their ballot in the mail).
Whether those numbers reflect an enthusiasm gap is hard to tell at this point, experts say. Many Democrats are likely waiting to see who is left standing after Super Tuesday, said Zachary Baumman, a political science professor at Florida Southern College. Post offices should brace for a flood of blue ballots once the dust settles, he said.
More than a third of all delegates for the Democratic National Convention are up for grabs as the party votes in 14 states and one territory Tuesday — the most for any day in the nominating process. Another seven states and three territories will conclude their contests before Florida’s Election Day.
And that underscores the risks with voting early.
“You can imagine some individuals may cast a ballot for someone who may not even still be running by the time the primary comes around in Florida,” Baumman said. “Yes, you get to make your preference known, but the realities of the election might change.”
That’s why Chris Stanley, head of The Villages Democratic Club, is encouraging voters to wait until a few days after Super Tuesday just to make sure they don’t waste their vote.
But such concerns haven’t taken the air out of the balloons for early voting.
During the last presidential primary, about 2.1 million Floridians voted early or by mail. In the 2016 general election, about 6.6 million people did so. Turnout dips in midterm elections, but in 2018 another 5.3 million Floridians voted early or by mail.
The interest in this year’s elections promises to keep poll workers even busier.
Early voting is most popular with people who are politically active and with older demographics, Baumman, the political scientist, said. Those who aren’t already involved in politics aren’t typically swayed to request mail-in ballots or visit early voting sites, he said, but it does help those who are inclined to vote turn out at higher rates.
Voters in The Villages already run on rocket fuel when it comes to turnout. They’ve boosted Sumter County to the highest turnout rates in the state in numerous elections, including the most recent statewide elections.
Already, these active voters are getting a head start on making their voices heard. In Sumter, more than 12% of registered Republicans and Democrats have already returned mail-in ballots.
The primary election will be an important opportunity for elections officials to prove they are ready for November.
“We’re ready,” said Bill Keen, Sumter County’s supervisor of elections. “We’ve been gearing up for a while. Our voters enjoy voting. Everyone in the county just wants to vote. Of course, they’re all pumped up for this election, and they’re just going to get more and more pumped up between now and the general.”
His office has trained about 400 poll workers and added three temporary staff positions to handle the extra work for this year’s elections.
His biggest hope is everyone has a great experience — and that people campaigning for a candidate know they have to maintain a distance of 150 feet from the polling location.
In Lake County, Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays said his biggest tip for voters is to make sure to check your voter information card for your polling place if you’re casting a ballot on Election Day and to visit the department’s website to avoid any confusion. His office has added seven full-time temporary workers and trained 850 poll workers for the primary. For the general election in November, he expects to train up to 925.
While the nominating process has put Florida in the shadows of Iowa, New Hampshire and the Super Tuesday states, many political experts expect the Sunshine State to be the center of attention as the general election approaches.
With 29 electoral votes — tied for third-most overall — Florida is the biggest of the nation’s battleground state. It’s also the swingiest swing state, with voters in the past six presidential elections opting for the Republican candidate three times and the Democratic candidate three times. Each time, whoever won Florida won the election — further underscoring the notion that Florida will have a louder say than any other state in deciding who wins.
The Villages lies on the edge of the all-important I-4 corridor, the voter-rich and heavily fought-over area along Interstate 4 that runs from Tampa through Orlando to Daytona Beach. Among the three counties The Villages falls in, more than 600,000 people are registered to vote – and more residents are moving here every day.
In other words, we’re going to need a whole lot of stickers.
Staff writer Alexandria Mansfield can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5401, or alexandria.mansfield@thevillagesmedia.com.
