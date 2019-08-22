Military film festival coming to Villages

What do a bucket of popcorn soaked in butter, two opposing armadas of battleships, aircraft carriers and lots of shooting have in common with Woody Harrelson?
You’ll have to attend the Villages Military Film Festival to find out.
Villagers for Veterans just announced the exciting new project and is hosting its first Military Film Festival to be held just before Veterans Day from Nov. 6-10 at the Old Mill Playhouse at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.
More big announcements about the event’s opening night are expected in coming weeks, but Villages for Veterans President Marie Bogdonoff is working to bring famous actors to The Villages for the red-carpet event before the early showing of the 2019 remake of “Midway.”
Additionally, local World War II veterans who served in the Pacific Theater have an opportunity to be featured at the festival.
The local veterans group aims to bring awareness to military and veterans situations and challenges, and also keep history alive with the festival, which will feature nine movies over the five days. And, Villages for Veterans and The Villages Movie Theaters want to make this an annual event in a community that’s focused on supporting and celebrating its veterans.
In fact, The Villages currently holds the nation’s second-highest percentage of former members of the U.S. armed forces, home to more than 19,000 veterans, 16% of The Villages metropolitan statistical area population. One in every six residents has served his or her country, and camaraderie among these veterans make American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake the largest in the world.
Deborah Mills, the director of The Villages Movie Theaters, is thrilled about the new event.
“Every year, Marie (Bogdonoff) has worked with The Villages theaters to hold events benefitting veterans and we finally said, let’s just do a film festival,” Mills said.
She said she also is very excited about the prospect of this festival becoming an annual event.
“This is a very important event to us because it honors the men and women who have given so much to maintain our freedom,” Mills said. “It’s a labor of love, and hopefully it will be easier to pull it together each year. Marie has been working so hard to pull this off.”
Bogdonoff thinks an annual film festival will build on the community’s observance of Veterans Day.
“This year it just worked out perfect with Gary Sinise coming with the Lt. Dan Band (Oct. 27 on Lake Sumter Landing Market Square) and the film festival,” she said. “We’re going to create a heightened awareness of Veterans Day.”
Bogdonoff is looking for photos of anyone who served in the Pacific in any branch of the military during World War II, especially during the battle of Midway.
The photos and a brief history of each veteran are to be turned into a special production honoring the veterans who served during this decisive naval battle and the war in the Pacific Theater. The content will be used in between showings of the featured festival films.
“We thought it would be really great to honor these veterans, but we need them to provide the photos,” she said. “We’re very excited about the possibilities for these veterans and their families.”
Bogdonoff said the festival isn’t a fundraiser, but more of an educational event. Proceeds from the event will basically cover the cost of the films, the cost of bringing talent to The Villages and any food served at the premiere and award ceremony.
“If we are lucky enough that our share of proceeds exceeds the cost, that money will go to our veterans programs and hopefully to grow the festival ... ,” Bogdonoff said.
This festival kicks off with an opening gala and red-carpet event, and an early showing of the newly released remake of the cinematic classic, “Midway.” It will feature a cocktail party and a meet-and-greet with soon-to-be-announced Hollywood actors and directors.
Bogdonoff is working with Lionsgate Films and Vet Flicks in California to have some of the stars of the film walking down the red carpet.
“Marie has my sense of adventure, with if you ask, then maybe they’ll come,” Mills said. “So many people are so afraid to ask, and then there’s the ones who are foolishly bold. We don’t mind saying, come to The Villages, you’ll love it.”
So far, they have a commitment from Bo Brinkman, the director of “Last Man Club” and the new film, “The Bay Club.”
It is hoped that the showing in The Villages will be the first showing of “Midway.”
The original 1976 film starred Charlton Heston and Henry Fonda, and detailed the decisive battle.
The remake, budgeted at $100 million, is being touted as a blockbuster and stars Woody Harrelson as the legendary Admiral Chester Nimitz, who, with the assistance of infamous code breakers, foiled another Japanese sneak attack on the Island of Midway, only a month following the devastating Battle of the Coral Sea.
Mills said the lineup of films includes movies to which people might not have access or may have fond memories of, in addition to some newer films Villagers haven’t seen before, such as the remake of “Midway.”
Bogdonoff, of the Village of Pine Ridge, said their ambition is to bring a variety of movies, some that very few have seen and others that are classics.
A film sure to touch the hearts of every veteran is the “Last Man Club.” This film is about the epic journey of a WWII veteran’s cross-country quest to find the last remaining member of a B-17 bomber crew. The film was released in 2016, starring James MacKrell, Kate French, William Morgan Sheppard and Barry Corbin.
Other films in the five-day run include “The Deer Hunter,” “Charlie Wilson’s War” and “Wings,” a silent film about WWI fighter pilots.
On the lighthearted list, “Abbott and Costello’s ‘Buck Privates’” will be shown, followed by the animated film “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero.” Animal lovers will enjoy this film based on a true story about a highly decorated dog that served as the mascot of the 102nd Infantry Regiment in WWI.
Another furry film is “A New Leash on Life: The K-9s For Warriors Story.” A portion of this film features the story of Louis Belluomini, son of Gary and Janet Belluomini, of the Village of Bonita.
Throughout the festival, workshops will be held with guest speakers on relevant subjects about the different films.
“The Bay House” will close out the film festival on Nov. 10. This new release tells the story of a career politician who loses an election in the wake of a scandal. He is forced to face his family and the wreckage of his past.
Barry Corbin (a Vietnam veteran) plays Cowden Brooks, a WWII veteran who has been in politics all his life until the point when the film begins.
In addition to the films being screened, there will be speakers and a demonstration by a service dog to show how they help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder. Other groups involved include Operation Shoebox.
“We’re planning on getting an organization that restores vintage military vehicles to bring some to the square, so people can take pictures,” Bogdonoff said.
Villagers will have a vote in selecting the winners of the film festival in categories such as most patriotic, best film and more. Bogdonoff is planning a special dinner for the closing night of the film festival when winners will be announced in the various categories.
Tickets for the festival are not yet on sale, but they will be available to be purchased for single movies, a group of three films or an unlimited ticket to see all of the films. A VIP ticket, which includes the opening- and closing-night ceremonies, cocktail party, meet-and-greet, red carpet and a swag bag, will cost $100.
WWII Pacific Theater veterans or members of their families can submit a photo for the film by emailing a high-definition photo to: villagersforveterans@gmail.com, or by U.S. mail to Villagers for Veterans, 2518 Burnsed Blvd., Box 303, The Villages, FL 32163. For information, call 516-220-5068.
Staff writer Frank Ross can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or frank.ross@thevillagesmedia.com.
