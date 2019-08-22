Military film festival coming to Villages

Today

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing during the afternoon. High near 90F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.