Marching toward preference primary

Candidates only have a little time left to solidify support for the 2020 presidential election.
Floridians don’t have much more to decide who they want in the Oval Office.
With Tuesday marking six months until Florida’s presidential preference primary in March, the 2020 election is rapidly approaching. While Democratic candidates still are working on who is going to be on that ballot, President Donald Trump is moving ahead with his reelection campaign.
Both parties also are trying to navigate Florida and ensure the famous swing state moves in their direction in 2020.
The Florida Presidential Preference Primary
Florida is a closed primary state, which means voters must be registered with a party to vote on party-specific ballots, like the ones in primaries. Additionally, voters must make these decisions and have all their information completed and accurate 29 days before an election in order to vote in it. This means those who intend to vote in the presidential preference primary in March must have their registration completed by Feb. 18.
But who will be on that ballot still is up for debate. A Quinnipiac poll released June 17 showed former Vice President Joe Biden leading among Democratic candidates in Florida with 41% of voters, followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at 14%, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 12% and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 8%.
A disadvantage to the Democratic Party right now is an inability to center in on one image, said Zach Baumann, a Florida Southern College political science professor.
The party needs to narrow the field, he said, which is what’s happening with the debates decreasing the number of participants. The first debate in June had 20 participants, but there were only 10 at the most recent debate Thursday.
“What’s happening on the Democratic side is you have a big name taking up a lot of space in Joe Biden and candidates trying to knock him down and grab attention,” Baumann said.
Most candidates will be “long gone by the time Florida votes,” said Bruce Anderson, a Florida Southern College political science professor. But the Democrats selected Miami as the site for the first round of debates.
Florida also has been a focus of Trump’s, and it’s unlikely there will be a Florida Republican presidential preference primary.
“If you don’t have to worry about the primaries — and President Trump doesn’t — then you don’t have to focus on New Hampshire,” said Anderson. “You can concentrate on states you know will be critical to the general election, like Florida and Pennsylvania.”
However, Trump does have three challengers. Former South Carolina Gov. and U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford was the most recent addition to the running, but former Illinois U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh announced his intentions to throw his name in the hat for the presidency in August, while former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld declared in April.
“In terms of the Republican Party, Donald Trump is a strong candidate,” Baumann said. “There doesn’t appear to be much in real opposition to him.”
Statewide Strategy
The likelihood of a hard-fought win for either party in Florida is exactly why voter registration is such a high priority for Democrats right now, said Alex Morash, Florida Democratic Party press secretary.
Morash said the party also is preparing for its state convention in October in Orlando, which will focus on training and organizing for an effective ground game.
“We just brought on 10 new field organizers and are going to bring on up to 50 before the end of the year,” he said. “We’ve never done it this early before. Florida is going to be very much one of the big, big battleground states.”
Trump’s campaign also started early in the Sunshine State, literally getting its official start here. Trump kicked off his reelection campaign in June in Orlando and Trump’s campaign boasts a Florida state director and a Florida regional director.
Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, moved from Texas to Fort Lauderdale in January to ease his accessibility to the swing state and shorten flights to meet with the president in D.C. or Mar-a-Lago, which is now just 46 miles north of his home.
And as 2020 draws closer, members of both sides of the aisle have made their way to The Villages. Trump 2020 Florida State Director Alex Garcia, Trump 2020 Florida Regional Director Kevin Cabrera and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz have all visited as did former Democratic gubernatorial candidate and mayor of Tallahassee Andrew Gillum.
Trump was scheduled to visit in August, but the trip was postponed after two mass shootings.
Upcoming political visits include Florida State Rep. Mike Hill this month, said Suzanne Days, Trump 2020 Florida Sumter County Chapter president.
Jerry Prince, The Villages Republican Club president, said he hopes to know more about visitors after the new year.
Chris Stanley, The Villages Democratic Club president, said her club will see its next speaker in December when Brandon Peters, a Florida Democratic Party lawyer, talks about voter protection. In February, the club has tentative plans to host Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo.
John Temple, Sumter County Republican Executive Committee chairman, said his team right now is in the planning stages and trying to gather volunteers who are interested in training and working for the president’s reelection efforts.
“Everybody is excited and has ideas for things to do,” Temple said.
