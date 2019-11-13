Long arm of the law bearing gifts for kids

To serve and protect isn’t enough for the law enforcement agencies in The Villages. Their goal now is to also put smiles on the faces of hundreds of children who will shop with law enforcement officers for gifts the kids might not otherwise receive. Toy drives, bicycle collections, holiday parties and other charity efforts will reach other families in need this holiday season. All of the programs depend on the community, whether through a donated bicycle or cash gift. “Your $10 or your $20 may not seem like much, but that’s the world to these kids,” said Fruitland Park Police Chief Erik Luce. The giving spirit already has put a song in the heart of Bobby Jones and his band, The Ambassadors Dance Band. They were playing for a dance Friday night at SeaBreeze Recreation Center to raise money for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s Christmas Program. Jones walked up to Sam Landis, one of the organizers, to discuss the band’s pay.
“We’re giving the money back,” said Jones, of the Village of Bonita. “I talked to the guys, and it was easy. We’re all grandparents.”
Going Shopping
While the Christmas Program has many parts, Kids, Cops and Christmas drew Sam and Nadine Landis to the sheriff’s office. In the program, and others like it, law enforcement take children Christmas shopping.
The Landises, of the Village of Poinciana, have been helping raise funds for the Christmas Program through the dance and a pancake breakfast for 10 years now. For them, seeing children and deputies go hunting for presents together is all the reward they need.
“The dance is fun, but the culmination for us is when we get to go see the deputies take the hand of the child and they go shopping,” Nadine said with a smile.
This year, the event is Dec. 14, said Community Outreach Coordinator Theresa Cooper. The sheriff’s office also collects toys and other donations to give directly to families in need and holds Christmas parties around Sumter County where they give away toys and bicycles.
The Wildwood and the Fruitland Park police departments will have their own shopping days on Dec. 7 and 14, respectively, while the Lake County Sheriff’s Office holds multiple Shop With a Cop events throughout the county.
Last year, one Wildwood police officer joined the Fruitland Park and Lady Lake police departments for their Shop With a Cop. This year, Police Chief Randy Parmer said Wildwood will have its own event called Christmas With a Cop.
The event already is paid for. He said the department received a grant from Walmart and HarborChase held a fundraiser to help them out.
And they’re going to have a very special guest at their event.
“The REAL Santa Claus is coming to ours,” Parmer said. “That’s the plan. Walmart has a special connection with his workshop up at the North Pole.”
Collection Drives
However, law enforcement is doing more than shopping. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will begin collecting used Christmas decorations like trees and lights from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday between Nov. 19 and Dec. 12 at their Villages Annex on County Road 466, Cooper said. These decorations will be used at Christmas parties at the Sumter County Fairgrounds and in the Croom-a-Coochee area.
The sheriff’s office also is partnering with the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club for a bicycle collection from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 6 at Lake Miona Recreation Center. Bicycles can be picked up on the day of the event by calling 352-259-2611. This number will only be answered during the event. Pickups also can be arranged by calling the sheriff’s office at 352-689-4600.
Dave Lawrence, a member of the bicycle club who organizes the event, said they are able to turn out between 250 and 300 safe, ridable bicycles for kids and teens.
Last year, Lawrence got to take part in a bicycle rodeo with the Wildwood Police Department, where they gave away some of the bikes.
“We put the kids on the bikes, taught them how to ride, then told them they could take them home,” he said. “They weren’t expecting to be able to keep the bikes. Their faces just lit up. It was amazing.”
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, meanwhile, is focusing its efforts on raising money for the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, which provides safe homes to children who may not have a place to live. Information on how to help can be found at marionso.com/howtodonate.
Making it happen
Between the dance, the pancake breakfast in mid-October and individual donations, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has raised more than $7,000, Cooper said. They also are collecting toys and nonperishable food items that they use to create gift baskets for families. Based on her past experience, she expects the donations will continue coming in and The Villages will largely be to thank for it.
“This program just wouldn’t be possible if we didn’t have generous people in The Villages,” she said.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was able to touch the lives of more than 600 children last year, and Cooper hopes they can match that, but she admitted it will be harder. The Dunkirk Trail Light Show, which provided more than $34,000 in donations last year, went dark for good last winter after it became too much for the organizers to continue.
“I don’t know if we’ll make it this year,” Cooper said.
She is hopeful that other groups and individuals will see the need and help make up the difference.
Like the sheriff’s office, the Fruitland Park Police Department relies almost exclusively on donations from local businesses and the community, Luce said.
He thanks the villages of Pine Ridge and Pine Hills, which have donated in the past and, without whom, the police department’s Shop With a Cop event wouldn’t be possible.
“Watching the kids, seeing their faces, that’s the best part,” he said. “This may be the first time they’ve been handed the reigns and told, ‘Find something you want and you’re going to get it. It’s really going to be yours.’”
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is accepting cash, checks, Walmart gift cards, toys, clothing and nonperishable food items at its Villages Annex at 8033 County Road 466. Call 352-689-4600 for more information.
To donate to the Fruitland Park Police Department, send cash, check or Target gift cards to the department at 506 W. Berckman St. Call 352-360-6655 for more information.
To donate to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, visit sheriffscharities.com for information. To donate to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, visit marionso.com/howtodonate.
