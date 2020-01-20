King’s dream stirs Villagers to action

Martin Luther King Jr.’s work with the Civil Rights movement still reverberates almost 52 years after his assassination. The nation honors his efforts and influence as an activist on the third Monday in January each year. This year marks the 20th anniversary of all
50 states officially celebrating the federal holiday. King became one of the faces of a movement for change that was going on across the country in the 1950s and ’60s. Villages residents such as Inez Hall, Bill Hall and Ronald Booker spoke with the Daily Sun about their journey toward equality. Inez Hall, of the Village of Glenbrook, gathered enough courage to participate in sit-ins at restaurants in the 1960s. “I was brave enough to do it in a group,” she said. “You don’t know
what other people will do, but you should always do the right thing.”
Hall vividly remembers a time when black people couldn’t eat in certain establishments.
“On trips where we would be out driving, we’d drive all night instead of finding hotels or restaurants to eat in,” she said. “It was just a part of the life I lived — that was our normal.”
Hall decided to become a teacher and change her community by shaping the minds of children.
When she graduated in 1966, she was the first black teacher hired in Okaloosa County at a recently desegregated school.
Hall signed her teaching contract over the summer, but wasn’t sure what to expect as the only black woman in a previously all-white school where she didn’t know anyone.
“One day I got a call from another teacher who worked at the school,” she said. “She told me that she wanted to throw a party at her house with other teachers so I could get to know them, saying if she were new she would want to have friends on her first day.”
Hall went to the other woman’s house and met a dozen or so other teachers. She said her first day of school went smoother than she imagined thanks to the teachers who extended their friendship.
Hall was touched by the gesture and knew she needed to direct that positive energy toward her students.
“I have many students who became teachers,” she said. “They tell me I inspired them and they want to do the same.”
Hall still stays in touch with many of her former students more than 50 years later.
Last year on her birthday, her students got together with her to celebrate and to give her a card.
“God has put me in a place where somebody was there to help me move through the system,” she said. “Because others helped me, I want to help others.”
Bill Hall, of the Village of Glenbrook, was a part of the first wave of black men to join the United States Air Force.
“The Air Force was created in 1947 and I joined in 1950,” Bill said. “I was young, but I knew it was what I wanted.”
He served for 31 years and felt he made a difference by being in the military and keeping the country safe.
“When I retired from the military I realized I wasn’t ready to stop working,” he said. “So I went into academia where I worked for another 16 years.”
Bill said one of the most important lessons he learned wasn’t while he was in the military or school system, but when he was helping the town where he grew up.
When Bill was a child, a local graveyard was desecrated, and only the graves of black people were disturbed.
“I didn’t see it personally, but my friend watched as the graves were dug up and the bones were taken across the railroad tracks in a wheelbarrow to the black cemetery,” Bill said.
Bill’s friend told him and one other man about what he saw that night decades later, when the three men were at a funeral.
“He brought us to a corner of the cemetery where the bones were placed,” Bill said. “When I found that out, it was devastating. Every time I think about it, how those black people were so dishonored ... It’s heart breaking.”
Bill and his friends decided to approach city commissioners with a sense of determination.
The three men worked with the commissioners to get the 20 or so graves and headstones restored.
“We thought how we won’t gain anything by bringing anger to it, by fighting or fussing about it,” he said. “We wanted to bring dignity to those people while maintaining dignity ourselves.”
Bill said that event serves as a lesson for how to change something awful into something positive.
Ronald Booker, of the Village of Winifred, was prepared to take a job in telecommunications after leaving the military, but he made a career switch after seeing a need for change in his hometown of Detroit.
It was the 1960s and race riots in the nation were at their height.
“Riots were happening everywhere, from D.C. to California,” Booker said. “But they were bad in Detroit. The city was getting a bad reputation.”
The Detroit Riot in 1967 was one of the bloddiest incidents in the country. It pit the Detroit police department against the community’s black residents.
“A predominantly black city ruled by a mostly white police force is a recipe for tension,” Booker said. “But not many minorities were stepping into these roles to actively make a difference.”
Booker didn’t grow up thinking he’d join the police force, but he knew he wanted to help make a difference in his community.
“I saw a need for minorities to join the police department,” he said. “I wanted to help my own people in a positive nature.”
Booker said police were seen as the “bad guys” in many black and minority communities.
He knew he needed to join the police to actively improve things instead of just talking about it.
Booker eventually worked in internal affairs and investigated allegations of misconduct among police officers. While some allegations were true, Booker found that most cases were false.
He said he swore to protect his city well, so he did it the only way he knew how — with positivity, honesty and determination.
“I thought, ‘Maybe I can be a positive force for the community,’” he said. “I feel, in my own little way, I did.”
Two of Booker’s four daughters became police officers, and he has a son-in-law who is an officer as well.
“I’m first-generation police for the Booker family,” he said. “And I’m certainly not the last.”
