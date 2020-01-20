King’s dream stirs Villagers to action

From left to right: Inez Hall, of the Village of Glenbrook, participated in sit-ins at restaurants in the 1960s. She later became a teacher. Bill Hall, of the Village of Glenbrook, was a part of the first wave of black men to join the United States Air Force. Ronald Booker, of the Village of Winifred, joined the Detroit police force after the 1967 riot in an effort to affect positive change.