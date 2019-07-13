Kent, Rarey, Manifold make winning moves

How doesn’t matter. How many does. Make no mistake; golf is a bottom-line game. You play, you add everything up, and if your number is lower than everyone else, you win. Jim Manifold, Nick Kent and Kayla Rarey all made that proven formula work in Friday’s second and final round of the 14th Executive Golf Trail Championship on the Southern Star/Yankee Clipper rotation after Thursday’s first round had been held across Redfish Run/Tarpon Boil. “I actually hit the ball better than I did yesterday,” said Manifold, who captured the Open Division of the Men’s tournament with a 36-hole total of 115 that included a second-round 1-over 58 — which was the lowest score posted in the Open Division (black tees) Friday.
“But I was able to grind it out. I was 3 over after my first seven holes, but I played the next 11 in 2 under,” said Manifold, who finished two shots ahead of Ken Schroeder and another stroke clear of first-round leader Bob Levy.
And while the short game is normally the key to playing executive golf, Manifold said his best shot of the day came on one of the par-4 holes where he put himself just 30 yards short of the green, setting up an easy up-and-down birdie.
Kent, who had the only under-par round Friday (he shot a 1-under 56) echoed Manifold’s thoughts after winning the Super Senior (over 70) Division (gold tees) with a 36-hole total of 112, two shots clear of runner-up Joe Lukasik, who carded 58 Friday.
“My ball striking wasn’t as sharp as it was (yesterday), and that left me longer putts,” said Kent, who now has won the EGT Championship three times. “But I was able to make all of those 3- and 4-footers – it wasn’t a stress-free round.
“I had a couple of up-and-down (par) saves where the putts weren’t gimmies.”
Kent said the key to his round was saving a par on one of the three par-4s on the Southern Star/Yankee layout after his drive found a fairway bunker.
Getting it on the green from the bunker was big,” he said. “I didn’t make the birdie, but that was a good par.”
Rarey’s win in the Women’s Division (green tees) was her third straight in the event — and she again got into the winner’s circle on her ability to save par after missing greens in regulation.
“My up-and-down game is getting better,” she said with a laugh after her 36-hole total of 123 was three shots ahead of runner-up Joyce Findley.
“And the greens both days were fantastic — and making those putts was the key.
“But I do have a putting green at home and I work on my putting.”
And if having a good short game is a key to playing successful championship golf, it’s a must in executive golf.
“There is probably more pressure in executive golf tournaments because you really can’t afford to miss a shot because you don’t have more opportunities to make up for a mistake when you are playing mostly par-3 holes.” Manifold said.
“You normally have just one chance to get it right.”
Steve Trivett is a special correspondent to the Daily Sun. You may contact him at sports@thevillagesmedia.com or at 352-348-5754.
