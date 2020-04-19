Inside the CDDs

The Villages’ emergence as a model of growth management owes much of that success to the Developer’s decision to organize its neighborhoods as community development districts. It’s a special district-form of government that the Florida Legislature enacted in 1980 under state law Chapter 190 to promote responsible development. The other decision that enhanced The Villages development as a model of growth management was the hiring of Gary Moyer, one of the principal architects of the law, to oversee the creation of what now includes 13 residential CDDs, three commercial CDDs and one utility dependent district.
“CDDs are a way of providing necessary infrastructure to new communities so that residents already here in Florida do not pay for the new growth,” said Moyer, who has managed more than 250 special districts and municipalities since the early 1970s. “That’s been a cornerstone for the state legislature going back to 1972 with the Environmental Land Management Study and the first Growth Management Act. The state didn’t want existing residents to subsidize new growth.”
Ranked No. 1
Under Chapter 190, the state authorized CDDs, in partnership with developers to issue revenue bonds secured with homeowner payments for development of essential infrastructure such internal roads, bridges, stormwater management, water, sewer and wastewater facilities, street lights and other costs.
That form of financing was critical to the development of The Villages, said Hank Fishkind, one of the state’s most respected economists and an expert in CDD law.
“It’s very hard to develop a place,” said Fishkind, president of Orlando’s Fishkind Litigation Services. “It’s very expensive because you have to invest millions of dollars. To make that place-making possible was in part because this financing program provided access to long-term low-cost, assessment-based financing. That way The Villages Developer could invest millions of private dollars for placement and then the CDDs issued bonds to install the high-quality infrastructure to support the development.”
What fascinates Fishkind is how two of Florida’s CDD developments became the top-selling U.S. master-planned communities — The Villages, an age-restricted community ranked No. 1, and Lakewood Ranch, a family-developed multi-generational community that ranks No. 2.
“It tells you something,” he said. “It’s not just the districts. It’s the place-making that supported the districts and the commitment of the founding families. Those are the hallmarks.”
No Better Model
Transparency also is a hallmark that The Villages and the CDDs practice from the time a homeowner purchases a home, said Moyer, president and CEO of Celebration-based Moyer Management Group, whose clients include the Celebration CDD.
All CDD board of supervisors and district management must adhere to the state constitutional mandate that all local government must conduct business in the sunshine. That means all meetings and records are open to the public, including budgets, which must undergo an annual independent audit.
“The Villages also does a great job disclosing to new prospective homeowners what the CDDs do, how they do it and more importantly how much it’s going to cost them,” Moyer said. “So, when somebody is looking at what they’re going to pay on a monthly basis for a house in The Villages, all the amenities and the level of service they receive in the way the project looks and is maintained, it ultimately means that the future value of the home will not deteriorate; and, that over time, the value of the house will appreciate.”
Long-term analysis of The Villages property values supports that statement.
“There is no better model in the state where that holds true, where residential value has not depreciated but appreciated because of the level of service and maintenance in The Villages,” Moyer said. “It’s just the best product out there.”
One of a Kind
The impact of the Great Recession on Florida home values proved the resiliency of The Villages through the CDD-form of government, Moyer said.
Total Sumter County market values, for instance, decreased by only 1.7% at a low point from 2008 to 2010, largely because of continued home sales in The Villages, according to data provided by the Sumter Property Appraiser’s Office.
From 2010 to 2012, Sumter’s total market value increased by about 9.5%, largely because of The Villages and its special district form of government, according the appraiser’s data.
Many other communities in Florida and across the nation experienced serious devaluation in property values, Moyer said.
That data further enhanced The Villages as a model for growth management under the state’s permitted special district form of government, he said.
“It’s one of a kind, no question about it,” Moyer said.
The reason why The Villages holds value is because of the sustainability of the CDDs, he said.
“What you end up with is a government system where the residents over time elect supervisors as their representatives, who are responsible for the CDDs,” Moyer said. “The sustainability of the CDDs’ assets and the level of service the residents are used to in The Villages will remain there forever because of this mechanism for ensuring it.”
Prioritize Importance
Resident demand for a quality active adult lifestyle ensures that The Villages elected boards of supervisors, in partnership with District management, respond with the highest level of service possible, District Manager Richard Baier said.
“While we strive to make sure we’re an effective government, we also have an eye for how the infrastructure looks and feels to the residents,” Baier said. “The aesthetic quality and recreational amenities always have been prioritized with very, very high importance within the CDD government. There’s an expectation when you buy into the CDD that those amenities will continue.”
When they buy a home in a CDD, Baier said, residents are responsible for their share of the original bond to develop the CDD, monthly amenity fees set by contract for infrastructure and recreational facility upkeep throughout the community and an annual maintenance assessment fee set by the resident’s elected board of supervisors for upkeep within a CDD.
The District offers several programs to educate homeowners about the services that CDDs offer them in the form of public board and committee meetings, workshops, seminars, a weekly CDD orientation session, a periodic in-depth Resident Academy, email alerts, weekly Wednesday updates and its website, districtgov.org, he said.
Baier has made increased transparency one of his top priorities as District manager.
“There are several, but the one I’m most proud of involves transparency,” he said. “I’m very proud of the workshops that deal with stormwater and advance wastewater treatment, the fact that we are recording those workshops and they can be continuing educational tools for our residents. I’m also very proud of the fact that we have enhanced our board transparency of the government through a number of outreach efforts, including totally retooling the Resident Academy.”
The Gold Standard
This public-private partnership that created The Villages became a gold standard for growth management, Fishkind said.
“The Villages certainly exceeded everybody’s expectations,” he said. “It’s the best selling master-planned community in the U.S. and has been for years. It’s a testimonial to how much residents really love The Villages.”
What also impresses Fishkind is the strength of resales within the existing CDDs.
“That tells us The Villages is very sustainable,” he said. “It’s not just the new sales. There’s a strong market for the resales, which demonstrates the viability of The Villages. That’s the most eloquent testimonial to the success of a community; its long-term sustainability. Not only does it grow, but it sustains itself.”
And the Developer’s decision to create CDDs goes to the heart of the ongoing success, Fishkind said.
“The way The Villages has done it with smaller districts that turn over to the residents very quickly provides a higher level of governance, because it lets the resident control things sooner rather than using the state’s stewardship model, which would delay the turnover,” he said.
One other quality defines why The Villages continues with its success, Fishkind said.
“The Developer doesn’t want to leave The Villages,” he said. “It wants to stay involved and build more villages and take great pride in the continuing success. It’s not just about the money; sure it’s important. But, if it was only money, The Villages would have sold out to a big hedge fund a long time ago. The family chose not to do that. That says a lot.”
Senior writer David R. Corder can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5241, or david.corder@thevillagesmedia.com.
