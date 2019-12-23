How to save a child

When people are living on the edges of society, building trust can make all the difference in creating meaningful change. Last summer, Carey Jones shared a moment with a 15-year-old boy that she said, while a small thing, was one of the most meaningful of her time so far with the SoZo Kids Club of The Villages.
A photographer had come to take photos of the children and the teen asked to have his photo taken with her.
“It takes a long time to build trust,” said Jones, of the Village of Virginia Trace. “We’ve built bonds because we always come back. In their lives a lot of things are not constant.”
SoZo Kids Club of The Villages has been on a mission to help Pastor Dave Houck, founder of the Help Agency and SoZo Kids, provide a better life for the people living in abject poverty in the Ocala National Forest. Of the estimated 40,000 to 45,000 people living there, 22% live below the poverty line.
Houck, pastor of Salt Life Church in Ocala National Forest, founded the Help Agency in 1993. Recognizing the needs of the children living in the forest, the Help Agency developed SoZo Kids. The word SoZo is a Greek word that means to rescue; to save; to heal; to make whole. With many of these families living without electricity and running water, that has become SoZo’s aim — to rescue as many lives as possible through programs, events, education, love, compassion and whatever means necessary.
To support Houck’s mission, the 300 members of SoZo Kids Club of the Villages have provided more than 8,500 volunteer hours and taken up countless collections to support about 2,000 children throughout the year. The group has collected more than $100,000 worth of clothing and toiletry items, as well as cash and gift cards. They’ve helped with the back-to-school bash, a post-Hurricane Dorian event, Octoberfest, after-school program, Camp SoZo, the angel tree project, and are busy planning for the 2020 SOZO (Senior Opportunity Zone) conference in March. Club members volunteered during the group’s recent Christmas parties and went shopping for gifts for the children.
Jones said that she and her husband, Tom, who have been with the club since its beginning, know they had a good day when they can say they spent one-on-one time with even one child and been able to put a smile on their face and lift the burden from their shoulders.
“We’re just trying to help in some small way to encourage schooling and help build their self-image,” said Carey Jones. “Many of these children don’t have the tools or support at home that they need.”
While working at one of the after-school programs, club President LaRae Donnellan met a young brother and sister who were in dire need of support. Their father was out of the picture and their mother was on drugs, Donnellan said.
When Donnellan first met the young girl, who recently had open-heart surgery, she would barely look Donnellan in the face. She had long hair and was very pale and thin.
“We would always try to give them leftover food because you could see there were major issues at home,” said Donnellan, of the Village of Dunedin.
After a year went by, Donnellan began getting the girl to open up and found out she needed help with a project that required her to make an astronaut helmet out of a balloon and papier-mache. The fragile girl, who used to cry at a drop of the hat, was right on the edge of frustration as she and Donnellan tried to get the papier-mache on the balloon.
Then the balloon burst.
“Mache and glue went flying everywhere — our hair, our faces, our clothes — and we both started giggling and laughing,” said Donnellan. “She often repeats that story and it warms my heart. The two children were taken from their mother and are now living with their grandmother where they are thriving, healthier and doing well in school. Every time she sees me, she immediately hugs me. That’s what this is all about.”
Volunteers from the SoZo Kids Club help about 95 children at the after-school program at the Moss Bluff at Forest Lakes Park Community Center in Ocklawaha and the Sandy Acres in Umatilla. The Umatilla site is in particular need of volunteers, Donnellan said.
“The magic is when you have six volunteers present on one day and can do different activities and have that one-on-one or one-on-three time,” Donnellan said.
All the children have a story; some are more challenging than most stories, she said.
“These children are the product of broken homes, parents on drugs or dead, abuse ... they deal with very traumatic stress that most couldn’t imagine,” she said. “Even though these kids face amazing challenges, they’re just kids and want the same things as any other child.”
The biggest need is monetary donations of nondesignated funds, Donnellan said. Nondesignated funds allow the group to purchase whatever is needed on any given day, which varies greatly.
People also can designate funds for specific causes such as operating expenses including gas, electric, utilities or food. Through the SoZo Kids sponsorship program, anyone can sponsor a child for $25 a month. Sponsorship provides for the child’s needs and allows a sponsor to get to know their child through communication and sending them gifts.
SoZo Kids Club of the Villages is collecting funds for little league and needs more than $13,000 to outfit eight teams.
“Right now, they have no equipment at all,” Donnellan said. “There were just two mismatched shin guards when SoZo took the program over from East Marion.”
The $13,400 budget for the little league program includes uniforms, hats, equipment and registration fees for 80 children. Individuals can sponsor a team for $350 or a player for $75-$85. If anyone has balls, bats, gloves or catching gear, they will take donations, Donnellan said.
Other ways to help SoZo Kids include providing meals for the families, funding for special things such as a playground or participation in a fine arts competition, and sponsoring events for the children.
Those wishing to volunteer must attend a 1 p.m. best practices talk on Jan. 6 at O’Dell Recreation Center during the group’s next meeting. The group also is looking for someone to donate cork boards for the walls at the centers to reduce noise and hang up the children’s work.
For more information about the SoZo Kids Club of the Villages or to make a donation, contact Donnellan at loopers.way@gmail.com or 850-766-0049.
Staff writer Monique Meeks can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5387, or monique.meeks@thevillagesmedia.com.
