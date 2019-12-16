Honor Flight revises application policies

The U.S. Marine Corps slogan is emblematic of the need to meet the challenges of change — improvise, adapt, overcome. The leaders of the Villages Honor Flight hub would have done well in the Marines, because adapting to changing needs is something of which they have much experience. Both the National Honor Flight Network and Villages Honor Flight (VHF) originally were organized and chartered to honor World War II veterans by transporting them to Washington, D.C., to see the memorial dedicated to their service. At one point, Honor Flight leaders were afraid they wouldn’t have enough veterans signed up, and now they’re covered up with applicants. Several years ago, a number of hubs throughout the nation closed after fulfilling their commitment to WWII veterans. But VHF was on the forefront of the hubs across the country expanding this honor to all veterans, regardless of the era in which they served. Subsequently, the national organization and many other hubs also have instituted the same policy.
Now, VHF must change its policies again to accommodate the needs of the veterans’ community it serves.
The current wait time for veterans to take their flights is two and a half years, and the board considers that an unreasonable time. The current backlog is almost 500 veterans.
As they work through the current backlog, the following has been decided to reduce waiting times for veterans, effective Jan. 1, and to be in effect until further notice.
Veteran applications will only be accepted for veterans who are 80 years or older for Washington, D.C., missions.
The policy for veterans who must fly for medical reasons will not change. They still will be given high priority.
VHF will continue to follow the same acceptance order with the exception of the minimum age requirement.
There will be no age restrictions on veteran applications for the VHF Flightless Honor Flight.
The policy change will not negatively impact the veteran applications currently in the waiting queue and, in fact, many of these applications may now be served more quickly.
“In the interim, Villages Honor Flight is working diligently to find other processes or procedures that will allow us to reduce this wait time for our deserving veterans,” VHF Board Chairman Joe Hambright said.
Hambright, of the Village of Amelia, detailed the AVATAP process concept.
“At the time we agreed to expand our service to all veterans, we instituted the AVATAP process — Any Veteran, Any Time, Any Place,” he explained. “The AVATAP system is a process whereby the older veterans were given priority for placement on a flight.”
With this concept, veterans were accepted in tiers based on war period/service time order as follows: WWII, Korean War, Late ’50s/Berlin Crisis, Vietnam War, all subsequent service periods.
Within this system, veterans were accepted on a first-come, first-served basis within their applicable tier, allowing older veterans to be honored first.
“At one time, we were concerned about the future of VHF because of the lack of veteran applications,” he said. “That situation has changed drastically, and recently we have been inundated with veteran applications.”
This influx has continued over the past several years and Hambright said VHF is at the point in which the current wait times for veterans to be honored are now unacceptable.
Wayne Grunewald, of the Village of Sunset Point, has witnessed the growth of Honor Flight during his five years on the board of directors.
“We’ve been getting about 150 more applicants per year than we can accommodate,” Grunewald said. “Veterans submit an application and expect to go in a reasonable amount of time, and the wait times for an applicant are just unacceptable. We’ve got to slow down the application rate.”
Grunewald said the board members are hopeful that the backlog of veterans will encourage some to participate in the flightless program because the space in that program is unlimited.
“We take flightless folks of any age,” Grunewald said. “It’s a wonderful program, and you get to experience everything except the long flight and spending the day riding in a bus.”
He added there are several special parts of the flightless event that Washington flights don’t get, which makes it unique.
Several changes have been considered and deemed too difficult as a remedy for the backlog issue. Flying additional flights was considered, but there are several problems with that idea.
Hambright recalled that a number of years ago, VHF flew seven missions to Washington, and leaders learned that this number of flights put an unacceptable stress on the organization.
“Although our volunteers behave like employees, they are actually volunteers and any business would be proud to have them in their employ,” he said.
Another stumbling block to flying additional flights was a location for their preflight meetings and send-off.
“While we cannot say enough about The Villages Recreation and Parks Department, the rapidly increasing number of clubs and organizations requesting rooms has made it almost impossible to get additional space,” Hambright said. “They have gone far and above expectations in working with Villages Honor Flight.”
He added that American Legion Post 347 also has gone over and above by hosting send-offs and homecomings for at least six missions per year.
Charter flights have been considered, but for a much higher cost per person, the increased number of veterans flown would be, at best, minimal.
More changes and milestones are coming for the organization in 2020.
At the Dec. 9 meeting, Hambright announced that Richard McClintock is passing on the presidential baton to Rob Hempel, of the Village Hacienda. In his remarks about McClintock’s two and a half years of leadership, Hambright noted the organization experienced unprecedented growth under McClintock’s guidance.
“When we were looking for a president, we wanted someone who knew enough about Honor Flight to provide leadership, but not enough to cause them to say no,” Hambright said. “Richard filled the bill and has done a wonderful job.”
McClintock said he will return to the position he held before accepting the presidency and will now head up the photography/video department, which records each mission in photographs and video format for posterity.
Looking further ahead into 2020, Hambright said everyone in the organization is excited about reaching the Mission 50 milestone on April 1.
He added that some special activities are being planned for the event but declined to provide details to maintain the surprise factor.
Other priorities for 2020 include continuing to train new volunteers to take the pressure off the loyal legions who donate so much of their lives to honoring veterans.
Four flights to Washington and two flightless events currently are in the planning stages for next year.
In 2019, Villages Honor Flight Hub transported 177 veterans to Washington in four missions departing and ending at the American Legion in Lady Lake, and honored another 52 in their flightless program.
McClintock, of the Village of Fernandina, mentioned one of this year’s significant achievements was the record participation in flightless Mission 49, with 29 veterans honored.
“We surpassed the 1,500 total for veterans honored since we began,” McClintock said. “We didn’t single out a single veteran as being that person, but it is a significant achievement for our organization.”
To achieve the milestone, volunteers have donated 25,000 hours of their time.
Several volunteers were recognized Dec. 9 for their dedication. Jeanne Daley, of the Village of Pennecamp, received a pin for completing 10 missions; Bill Barnhart, of the Village of Summerhill, got one for 15 missions; while Debbie Diroff and Liza Walters, of the Village of Duval, received pins for participating in 25 missions.
Also at the Dec. 9 meeting, Village of Hemingway resident Jeff Caffuri, who is in charge of the monthly veterans luncheon, reported the event is now so popular that it is on a mandatory reservation status, and 75 people who requested reservations had to be turned away this month.
The big news of the day in the fundraising department came from Fundraising Chairman Duane Roemmich, of the Village of Collier.
“Broadway star Alex Santoriello donated $2,000 of the proceeds from his show ‘Shaken Not Stirred,’ and the Baby Boomers South (club) gave us a check for $1,000,” Roemmich said. “Those are significant donations, and we’re very thankful to have their support.”
Staff writer Frank Ross can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or frank.ross@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.