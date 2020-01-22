Honor Flight reunion gives plenty of smiles

The cavernous meeting room at North Lake Presbyterian Church was filled from wall to wall with red, white and blue clothing and decorations to celebrate a Villages Honor Flight reunion of 2019 fall flights: Missions 47, 48 and 49. On hand for the 1 p.m. Tuesday luncheon were a collection of 350 veterans, guardians, wives and significant others. Vice president of operations Liza Walters, of the Village of Duval, selected World War II veteran Ed Frank , 98, to lead the gathering in the Pledge of Allegiance and he did a sterling job. Frank, who flew on Mission 48, enlisted in the Navy in 1942 and lives today at Trinity Springs in Oxford. The event was very upbeat and the fun often was serendipitous.
As Frank entered the hall, his guardian, Ron Kaissling , of Freedom Point, lined him up to be hugged by all of the Villages Cheerleaders, who were waiting for their grand entrance.
“It’s national hug day, so Ed hugged half the cheerleaders on the way in,” Kaissling said. “He’ll hug the other half on the way out.”
Frank was grinning broadly as the tale was told.
Chairman of the board Joe Hambright, of the Village of Amelia, stressed Honor Flight’s gratitude for their gracious hosts. The church hosts a variety of events for Villages Honor Flight, and pastor Lynn Miller was on hand to lead the blessing. Miller has served as director of congregational care for three years.
“I look out over this audience and see what these veterans gave of themselves so I can live and worship as I want,” Miller said. “We take care of the members of our congregation as well as the community and we’re happy to host these veterans who have given so much.”
When the American Legion Post 347 Color Guard presented the colors, Joe Weber’s right hand snapped up quickly in a sharp salute that a drill sergeant would have approved of. In 1948, the Village Hacienda North veteran enlisted when he was only 16 years old.
Nearby, World War II veteran Dale E. Noble, 94, said he thought he knew what Washington, D.C., was all about, but admitted he was ill-informed compared to the tour he received on Honor Flight Mission 47. Leaning forward on his cane to describe his experience in Operation Market Guardian and the Battle of the Bulge, the Village Rio Ponderosa veteran said it was pretty rough but it didn’t deter him from making the Army a career.
Noble retired as a lieutenant colonel after more than 25 years of service, yet didn’t think he deserved to go on a flight.
Susan Adamsik kept after him and her father, Mike, for four years until both finally relented to go. Noble finally agreed that if Adamsik went he would go and is very pleased with his decision.
“We were treated like kings and it could not have been nicer,” Noble said. “I couldn’t believe how kind everyone was throughout the day. They really pulled out all of the stops.”
With him was his wife, Hazel, who has stood beside him since they first met when she was only 14 years old.
All branches of the military were represented, seated in their assigned squads.
Nearby was Doyle Gilliam, 80, of the Village Santo Domingo. He enlisted in the Navy, serving from 1959-63. As a 3rd Class AME Metalsmith, Gilliam worked on ejection seats and made liquid oxygen aboard the aircraft carrier USS Constellation, CVA 64 that he helped build in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. The Korean and Vietnam War memorials were most meaningful to him.
“It was a great honor to go on this trip,” Gilliam said. “I enjoyed the camaraderie of the personnel, which is something we all need at our age.”
Patriotism was plentiful, and as Mary Jo Vitale sang the national anthem, she was joined by everyone in the crowd. It wouldn’t be an Honor Flight event without the Villages Cheerleaders and The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps. As the latter marched into the room to the driving drum beat, you could feel the electricity level in the room rise. When “God Bless the U.S.A., ” Lee Greenwood’s song, began, those who could rose to their feet.
Although at these events there is a lot of good-natured rivalry between the various branches of the military, when it comes to standing up for America, these veterans are united. They have been there, done that.
Staff writer Frank Ross can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367 or frank.ross@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.