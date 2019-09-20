Honor Flight ends In surprise reunions

When 58 local veterans returned late Wednesday from Villages Honor Flight Mission 47, a few surprises were waiting at American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake. Heidi Keller-Lawson drove from Knoxville, Tennessee, to see her dad, Vietnam veteran Leonard Lawson, as he arrived home from Washington, D.C. She surprised her mother, Ann Lawson, who exclaimed, “What are you doing here?” And Audrey Nix, 8, was on hand to surprise her two great-grandfathers, World War II veteran Lt. Col. Dale Noble, of the Village Rio Ponderosa, and Sgt. Mike Adamcik, of the Village Rio Ranchero, a Vietnam veteran. “I’m really just here to surprise them and welcome them back home,” Audrey said. “I’m so proud of them.”
Every student in her third-grade class at Tropic Isles Elementary School in Fort Myers wrote a letter to her great-grandfathers. She said the school has adopted the two veterans and is putting them in the yearbook.
It was a happy conclusion to the trip, which kicked off Villages Honor Flight’s fall schedule. Veterans visited the World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War memorials, along with Arlington National Cemetery and other sites. More than 100 friends and family members turned out to greet them.
Before the veterans arrived, Dawn DiNome and the Flashback Band entertained the crowd with a collection of nostalgic songs dating to World War II, and the Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps performed, some with flaming batons. The Villages Cheerleaders performed to a crowd-pleasing melody of patriotic songs.
By the time the flashing red lights of the Lady Lake police escort signaled the arrival of three charter buses led by a long line of members of The Villages Nomads motorcycle club, everyone was standing, waving American flags and cheering.
Noble almost didn’t make the flight, having been discharged from the hospital at noon Tuesday. But he made it.
And he arrived at the World War II Memorial in Washington 75 years and a few hours after his parachute into Operation Market Garden in 1944.
Arrangements were made to give him the flag that flew over the Capitol on Wednesday.
In addition to family and friends, Noble had another surprise waiting.
Allen “Toodles” Long, a WWII veteran from Tavares, waited patiently to greet one of the men his division relieved at the Battle of the Bulge. It was a poignant moment as the two shook hands and recalled that time on the battlefield so many years ago.
Mission 47 will go into the books as being as close to perfect as humanly possible, said flight director Liza Walters. And she has some history to compare it to.
This is the 25th mission for the Village of Duval resident, who was recently named the new vice president of operations for Villages Honor Flight.
“The weather was just perfect and so was our day,” she said. “We had a very lively bunch of veterans on this flight, some great characters.”
Chairman of the board Joe Hambright, of the Village of Amelia, said the only downside to the flight was two veterans dropped out at the last minute due to health issues. One fell and injured his ribs, and the other declined to go because of a bad case of the flu.
He lauded the army of volunteers and Legion members who make these flights possible.
Bob Kiley, commander of the American Legion, worked the setup crew at Wednesday morning’s departing flight and finished up at 4:20 a.m.
He was back for the homecoming celebration at midnight and had to pull rank to get in the parking lot. It was full along with the overflow area, but folks found him a place to park. Members of the Legion worked like a well-oiled machine, setting up chairs and taking them back inside following the ceremony.
“Our members may sit around at times, but when something needs to get done, they come together and jump to it,” Kiley said. “Honor Flight and the funerals at Florida National Cemetery are the two most important things we do here at Post 347.”
Marine Corps veteran Joni Drivick, a Village Hacienda resident who served at Camp Lejeune in 1954, shared thoughts that were echoed by many others.
“They were wonderful,” she said of the flight staff. “Everything was just great and so well-organized.”
Korean War veteran Joe Crivello, 82, of Leesburg, said his day was also wonderful.
“I was overwhelmed,” Crivello said. “The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was the most meaningful to me.”
Air Force Veteran Dru Beedie, of Spruce Creek South, said everyone was so friendly and grateful.
And Jake Jacobson, of the Village of Virginia Trace, said the police escort was the highlight of his day.
“How many times do you get to tour Washington, D.C., with a police escort,” Jacobson said with a broad grin.
After the formal ceremonies were concluded, the crowd moved in to greet the veterans, thank them for their service and take photos.
Vietnam helicopter pilot Bill Shawn, of the Village of Pine Ridge, was surprised by 15 members of his family who came from as far away as Alabama and Georgia. He had no idea they were going to be there to welcome him home.
“It’s hard to say what was the best part of the trip,” Shawn said. “It’s something you can’t explain. You have to either experience it or you’ll never know what it’s about.”
Staff writer Frank Ross can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or frank.ross@thevillagesmedia.com. Staff writer Monique Meeks can be reached at monique.meeks@thevillagesmedia.com or 352-753-1119, ext. 5387.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.