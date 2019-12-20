Hollywood unwraps its big-movie gifts

Multiple generations have enjoyed nine “Star Wars” movies and hundreds of novels and comic books surrounding the series. Today, the Skywalker Saga comes to a close after 42 years with the release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”
But the Force doesn’t stop there.
“The Rise of Skywalker” is just one of many highly anticipated films out in the past couple of months and coming up. The winter months tend to be a popular window for release of potential award-winning movies, making it a good time for fans of film to grab a bag of popcorn and hit the movie theater.
In addition to “The Rise of Skywalker,” “Cats” also made its way to the big screen today.
“‘Cats’ has a lot of buzz because this is the first time it’s going to be a movie on the big screen, not just an interpretation of the play,” said Jenna Deafenbaugh, assistant manager at Rialto Theatre.
The movie’s cast is full of big names, including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba and Rebel Wilson.
Christmas, another popular release date, brings titles like “Little Women” and “1917.”
“Little Women,” which has a cast including Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet and Meryl Streep, is directed by Greta Gerwig, who wrote and directed the widely successful “Lady Bird,” released in 2018.
“Cats” and “Little Women” will play at Old Mill Playhouse and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is playing at Barnstorm, according to Deafenbaugh.
“1917” tells the story of two British privates on an impossible mission during World War I, and though its national release date is Dec. 25, it will not be released in The Villages Movie Theaters until Jan. 10.
“‘1917’ is filmed to look like one continuous shot, which is rare in a movie,” Deafenbaugh said.
The Villages Movie Theaters typically release schedules with showtimes and locations on a weekly basis. Patrons can check thevillagestheatres.com for schedules and information on upcoming films and events.
Other recently released standout films include “Frozen 2,” “Midway,” “Joker” and “The Irishman.”
“The Irishman” was released to select movie theaters Nov. 1 and was released on Netflix on Nov. 27.
The leading film in the recently released Golden Globe nominations is “Marriage Story,”which came out in August and stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver.
It premiered at the Venice Film Festival in August and was released to select theaters on Nov. 6. On Dec. 6, it was released on Netflix.
“Marriage Story” received six nominations.
“The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” follow “Marriage Story” with five nominations each.
Other movies that pop up a lot in the Golden Globe nominations are “Joker,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Knives Out,” “Rocketman” and “1917.”
The Golden Globes are at 8 p.m.on Jan. 5.
“It’s a pretty good mix out there,” said Deborah Mills, operations director at The Villages Movie Theaters. “I’m excited to see who the winners will be so we can get an idea of what we’re looking at with the Oscars in February.”
Oscar nominations will be released Jan. 13, and the Oscars will take place at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9, according to the Oscars’ official website.
A big trend in movies this year was remakes, as exhibited by films like “It Chapter Two” and “Little Women,” as well as Disney’s live-action remakes of “Dumbo,” “The Lion King,” “Aladdin” and “Lady and the Tramp.”
“A lot of Disney movies are old stories for us,” Mills said. “We saw it in cartoon form, and maybe that lessened the story’s power. They want you to see what it would look like in real life. ‘Mulan’ is highly anticipated. I think they like to tie in major tales from throughout the years that still ring true.”
None of the Disney movies released this year missed a beat in The Villages, according to Mills.
The “Downton Abbey” movie and “Midway” were also favorites among audiences in The Villages, Mills said.
“A lot of the movies that don’t get enough recognition and credit (nationally) did a great job for us,” Mills said. “I think we have a unique market and a unique audience. People here not only appreciate the content, but the process.”
This year was also a successful one for The Villages Movie Theaters as far as events go. Dozens of guest actors and directors came to The Villages for special events.
John Travolta held a red carpet premiere of his film “The Fanatic” at Barnstorm Theater in August, and Old Mill Playhouse hosted its first military film festival in November.
“This should be the norm, because the Villagers really like to be involved with what it takes to make a film and who made the film,” Mills said. “It’s what we can do to bring more value to our most valuable people.”
