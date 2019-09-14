Halloween hauntings not waiting for fall

Lady Lake, FL (32159)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 90F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.