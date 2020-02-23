Groups’ volunteer spirit surging at record pace

Volunteers are the lifeblood of The Villages Recreation and Parks Department. Villagers donated a record 342,460 hours of their time in 2019 to run more than 3,100 resident lifestyle groups — up significantly from the 224,100 hours in 2018. The surge in volunteer hours correlates with the opening of seven new recreational amenities in southern neighborhoods in 2019, such as the 50-acre Everglades Recreation Complex, Riverbend Recreation Center and Cattail Recreation Area, said Pam Henry, recreation manager of resident lifestyles, parks and public relations. “The volunteers energize and bring life to the recreation facilities,” Henry said. “They lead by example and are instrumental in recruiting new volunteers.”
To put the numbers in perspective, the total number of hours donated last year equals the number of hours in a little more than 39 years.
Nationally, retirees account for 45% of total hours volunteered to various causes and organizations, while comprising only 31% of the adult U.S. population, according to a Merrill Lynch study about the priorities, rewards, and challenges of volunteering in retirement years. Two-thirds of retirees said retirement is the best time in life to give back.
That proved to be the case for LaRae Donnellan.
After moving to The Villages in 2015, she threw herself into different clubs, still had a job and spent five to seven days a week on the pickleball court. But when she discovered SoZo Kids, a program of the Help Agency that helps children living in poverty in the Ocala National Forest, it lit a fire in her. She laser-focused all her energy on the SoZo Kids Club of The Villages, a group that supports the program, and took over as president in 2018.
She now puts in about 40 hours a week running the resident lifestyle group.
Volunteering “brings me joy,” Donnellan said. “It gets my creative juices going, and I’ve met some amazing people, not only the children but also the adults.”
Bucky Walters estimates he donates about 8 hours of his time per week leading Guitars Fingerstyle.
He perused the resident lifestyle groups to see what appealed to him when he moved to the Village of Marsh Bend in April 2019. Since he didn’t see a fingerstyle guitar class in the catalog, he took on the challenge of leading one.
“It’s a good challenge,” Walters said. “It’s an interesting way to learn how to play, and I thought, let’s see what happens.”
So far in the first few weeks of starting the class, he sees about 14 people show up regularly.
“It’s fun seeing baby boomers, people of my generation, trying this out,” he said.
People seem to relax a bit and enjoy the new technique, Walters said. That’s what he gets out of leading the group — a sense that he’s helping people to enjoy themselves.
“You feel like you’re serving people,” he said. “You get to meet people from all over. It’s a great fellowship, and of course with music you get to enjoy the music and enjoy friends, so it’s a great time.”
Bob Jennings likes the friendship aspect of volunteering as well. He’s been the head coach for The Villages Aquatic Swim Team for five years and logs about 13 hours a week volunteering with the swim club.
A swimmer since he was 8 years old, the Village of Winifred resident said he wants to share with the community something that has given him so much.
He likes that he’s had a hand in helping people swim better and have success at swim meets, but the relationships he’s formed have been the most rewarding. He knows sometimes people just want to be heard.
“Helping people is listening to people, making them feel good about themselves and making them see their success is because of their hard work,” he said.
Many people in The Villages are in the position to help others and bring joy to people’s lives, Jennings said.
“I love the sport and helping people,” Jennings said. “You help them live better lives — it’s just fun.”
Donnellan said she’ll always be involved with SoZo Kids. The Village of Dunedin resident encourages all Villagers to throw their hat into the ring of volunteerism to inject more meaning into their retirement. The pool of talent in the community, coupled with the extra time people have, lends itself to volunteer service.
“That’s the beautiful thing about The Villages,” she said. “There are so many amazing people with great talents and skills and big hearts. I think any time you give to someone else you always get back more than you give.”
Staff writer Julie Butterfield can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5254, or julie.butterfield@thevillagesmedia.com.
