Golden Girls return as national champs

Months of practice and decades of preparation paid off when The Villages High School’s Golden Girls won their first two national championships. Parents and families welcomed the champions home late Monday afternoon with balloons, flowers and confetti. The varsity squad won Senior All Star Pom and Senior All Star Kick national championships Sunday at the Dance Team Union National Championships in Orlando. “This weekend, we put all our hard work into competition, and we took home two national titles,” team captain Savannah Townsend, 17, said. Twenty VHS dancers competed in the All Star division rather than the high school varsity division because the team had already attended another national competition under the varsity division, VHS dance techniques teacher Jordann Pierluissi said. That previous competition helped the dancers prepare for their win, said Townsend, a senior.
She said they also worked with an outside coach to change their routine slightly, cleaning up and adjusting small things to highlight their skills better.
“We went to national before this to get more corrections. We wanted to be the best we could be,” Townsend said. “We changed our kick sequences after feedback.”
The experience felt surreal, sophomore Alyssa Dysert, 15, said.
“All of our hard work paid off this year,” added sophomore Makayla Nalenzy, 16.
Family and friends formed a cheering human tunnel for the exhausted girls to run through. The girls got a second wind coming off the bus after spending the day at Universal Studios.
Most of the families had been to Orlando over the weekend to watch their daughters perform, some said.
“This is just so amazing. For years, we’ve been hoping for a national championship,” said Rosalie Scholl, mother of sophomore dancer Rebecca Scholl. “They came in as No. 2 or 3. Now we took home first place in this national dance competition. Words can’t explain how proud we are.”
This was the first time the team competed in the Dance Team Union.
Pierluissi said the team has been practicing the routines they took to competition for almost a year, since right after team tryouts.
The team meets Monday through Friday for their first-period dance techniques class and also practiced from 6:45 to 7:15 a.m. before school every day and after school at least three days a week since the beginning of the school year. She said a focus this year was teaching all the girls personal responsibility and to take accountability of their own improvement.
“We’re teaching dance plus a lot of the other mental aspects of growing as a team,” Pierluissi said. “We have a lot of young girls that joined the team this year. With the younger athletes, we had to lay the foundation of not only technical aspects, but the mental aspects of what it takes to compete at this level.”
She said she taught a combination of athletics and creativity.
Some of the girls had previous dance studio lessons, but many of them learned everything they know about dance at The Villages Charter School, starting with introductory dance in the Buffalo Adventures after-school program and recitals. Then, in sixth grade they could get serious about dance, Pierluissi said.
The Golden Girls have been competing for 17 years, since Pierluissi was on the first dance team as a seventh-grader at The Villages Charter School.
“That’s when we started growing this program,” she said.
Staff writer Dayna Straehley can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5408, or dayna.straehley@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.