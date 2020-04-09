Forest families in need now more than ever

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Near record high temperatures. High 86F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy skies late. High 74F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.