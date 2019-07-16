Food pantries fill summertime needs

Dawn Leigh needs a little extra food during the summer when her grandchildren come to visit. The Christian Food Pantry of Lady Lake fills the void for the 58-year-old. During the summer when children are out of school with little or no access to school lunch programs, some families need a helping hand. Several local food pantries help keep food on the table year-round for many residents of Lake, Marion and Sumter counties. For the past five years, Leigh and her husband, David, have received assistance with food and other needs from the Christian Food Pantry. When David lost his job as he battled cancer, the Lady Lake couple sought help from the pantry. They pick up groceries twice a month to help them get by, Dawn said.
“I didn’t have anyone to turn to and Carrol helped me out,” Dawn said.
Carrol Neal, director of the Christian Food Pantry of Lady Lake, said the ministry helps as many families as possible.
“We started getting terribly busy at the end of May as schools let out and saw more families in June and July,” Neal said.
During the summer, area pantries see an increase of up to 100 extra families seeking their services.
Their mission is more challenging this time of year as seasonal Villages residents go north for the summer, which causes a drop in the number of volunteers and donations. While each facility serves different needs, all rely on donations of food and money to feed people.
While Wildwood Food Pantry doesn’t necessarily see a spike in clients during the summer, it does see a decrease in donations around this time of year.
“Poverty doesn’t take a holiday,” said Marlene Huggins, who helps manage the program. “When you’re poor, the need just doesn’t go away.”
Neal said that she sees more and more people such as the Leighs who are helping to care for their grandchildren.
“It’s sad right now that so many seniors are helping to raise children again,” Neal said.
Beyond the Walls Food Pantry also sees an increase in families served during the summer, said Colleen Brooks, director of the ministry.
“In the summer, some days we’ll see about 10 children who come with their grandparents,” Brooks said.
Brooks is passionate about serving those who are hungry. She said the ministry will always meet people’s emergency needs.
“We need to stop hunger. We do that by loving our neighbors and feeding the children,” she said. “When you look into the eyes of the children, it just touches your heart.”
The Salvation Army of Lake & Sumter Counties sponsors a summer day camp and provides enrolled children with breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack, said Major Marie Harris, public relations and volunteer coordinator for the organization.
“The summer camp is vital for families because a lot of families cannot get child care while they work,” Harris said.
The camp, which runs for nine weeks, is offered for children ages 5 to 12, at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Aug. 2. The fee is $65 per week. She said volunteers still are needed for the camp.
Harris said Salvation Army also is seeing 10 to 15 more families a week and more children at its community breakfast during the summer.
The Wildwood Soup Kitchen provides supplemental food for children to take home through its Snack Pack Program. Packs are filled with items such as tuna, fruit and pudding cups, granola bars and peanut butter crackers.
During the school year, 120 snack packs a week go to the Wildwood Elementary School. However, 75 packs a week go to Center Hill Children’s Mission all year long.
Pantry directors said needed items include canned soups, fruits and vegetables; cans of meat such as tuna and chicken; condiments such as ketchup, mayonnaise and mustard; boxed cereals; instant potatoes; and boxes of pasta and jars or cans of sauce.
Laura Sikes is a staff writer with The Villages Daily Sun. She can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or laura.sikes@thevillagesmedia.com.
