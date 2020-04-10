Florida, Sumter respond to unemployment crush

Sumter County’s roaring economic engine may be temporarily stalled, but officials are mobilizing to keep it idling as high as possible until the coronavirus threat has passed. Virus closures have pushed one in 10 American workers out of their jobs in just the past three weeks, sending 16.8 million Americans filing for unemployment aid.
In Florida, more than 520,000 residents have filed first-time claims for unemployment insurance since March 15, crashing the application system. Gov. Ron DeSantis said this week the system has been revamped to handle the crush with additional servers and hundreds of people borrowed from other state agencies. Applicants are seeking up to $275 in weekly state unemployment compensation and an additional $600 in weekly federal benefits provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which Congress approved last month.
In Sumter County, the economic department is coordinating with CareerSource Central Florida, one of the state’s employment centers, to help affected workers navigate the process.
“Part of our job is to facilitate those calls on unemployment and send them in the right direction,” said Frank Calascione, the county’s economic development director.
CareerSource counselors are working remotely, at 800-757-4598, to assist any affected worker, said County Administrator Bradley Arnold.
“They’re also the source for businesses that are still hiring,” he said. “They’ll be able to help local folks find even part-time work to fill the gap.”
Here, federal, state and private industry are combining to support affected workers.
Sumter County’s largest private employer, The Villages, is supporting its furloughed workers by continuing to provide health benefits and eligibility for their children to attend The Villages Charter School.
The Villages Human Resources Director Wendy Craig said that furloughed employees are also being assisted in signing up for federal and state support.
“For most of these workers, economic stimulus dollars and other government support, combined with The Villages providing health benefits, means their incomes should remain pretty stable,” she said. “We are helping them access those appropriate governmental programs that can help sustain them through what we hope is a short period of time. We are committed to these men and women who have served our residents, and we’re working to keep them as part of the team and the community and get them back to work as soon as possible.”
Arnold said the furlough approach is an economic boon for workers who would otherwise lose all benefits attached to their jobs.
“Any employer taking the time to go through and analyze what’s in the best interest of the employees, especially when the employer has every intent to bring them back to work, that is to be commended,” he said. “Those employees affected should know that’s not necessarily what’s occurring across the United States.”
On Thursday, the Federal Reserve intensified its efforts to bolster the economy with a series of lending programs that could inject up to $2.3 trillion into the economy. Chairman Jerome Powell said that the economy’s strength before the viral outbreak means it could rebound quickly in the second half of the year.
“There is every reason to believe that the economic rebound, when it comes, will be robust,” Powell said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. David R. Corder can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5241, or david.corder@thevillagesmedia.com.
