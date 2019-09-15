Florida stays strong In football’s fight

Alone in his office, Richard Pettus ponders where the third of three entities that have consumed his life is headed next. For the 18th-year head coach of The Villages High School football team, life has always revolved around what he calls “The Three Fs: Faith, family and football.” But it’s that third aspect — the outlet that coincided with his college education and offered the lessons needed for him to build the VHS athletic program as it stands today — where Pettus often finds himself perplexed. “When I get to thinking about it — and it’s probably a lot more now than it used to be — it’s really disappointing,” said Pettus, the only head varsity football coach and athletic director that the school has ever known. “The game of football has meant so much to me and it’s been a part of my life for just about my entire life. It’s given me so many opportunities. So to see what football is facing nowadays with all the variables involved, I can’t help but think what’s in store and be a little disappointed.” What the sport is facing is the slow, yet methodical decline of its relevance. Youth participation in football continues to flounder across the country, with the newest national athletic participation surveys revealing an uphill battle as steep as it’s been in two decades.
Concerns over concussions and other head trauma with long-lasting effects — coupled with sport specialization and societal shifts — are largely to blame for the nation’s fewest high school football players since 1999.
In its 2018-19 athletic participation survey, the National Federation of State High School Associations reported 1,006,013 boys participated in 11-man football nationwide, a nearly 3% decrease from the year prior and a fifth consecutive year of decline for the sport at that level.
In just the last 10 years alone, the sport has seen a startling drop of 9.4% at the high school level.
“Certainly, we are concerned about the reduction in the number of boys involved in the 11-player game,” said Dr. Karissa Niehoff, NFHS executive director. “The data from this year’s survey serves as a reminder that we have to work even harder in the coming years to involve more students in these vital programs.”
And despite a year-over-year decline of more than 1,500 players in the most recent study released last month, the state of Florida has mostly withstood the brunt of football’s mass exodus.
Regarded as one of the country’s deepest pools of talent, participation in Florida high school football has fallen just .23% over the last 10 years.
That level of sustainability is second to only football-crazed Texas, which has boasted a 2.9% increase in high school participants since 2008-09.
“You look around and football is all over you here,” Pettus said. “This is it, this is one of the major hotbeds. With all the high schools offering it, the major college football teams and all their history, and then three NFL teams here — how do you get away from it?
“In Florida, we just don’t give football a chance to die.”
Sunshine State Sustainability
So just how has Florida avoided the doldrums of youth football participation decline?
For starters, by producing some of the sport’s finest talent.
A nation-best 34 players from Florida were selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, finishing ahead of Texas (27), California (22) and Ohio (14). Additionally, a total of 60 players hailing from the Sunshine State have been selected in the first round over the last 15 years — including five last April — showcasing the deep talent pool that resides in-state.
Those high-level talents give youth football players in the state an example to strive for and a goal to reach.
“I think a lot of Florida’s higher numbers on the youth side comes from players being able to show that someday they, too, can go all over the place,” said Todd Marion, an assistant coach on the VHS staff and co-director of the Buffalo Stampeders developmental tackle football program in The Villages. “You see how well players from Florida do for themselves, and other boys in this state see that. They want to follow in those successful footprints.”
Another big factor in Florida’s youth football sustainability is not the abundance of something such as talent or exposure, but the lack of something else — a strong middle school program.
Despite a cult-like following for its high school football, the state of Florida largely neglects athletic programs at the middle school level.
For the 2019-20 school year, just 84 middle schools across the state are registered as member institutions competing beneath Florida High School Athletic Administration (FHSAA) sanctions — compared to 594 high schools competing within the same jurisdiction.
“Our lack of a strong middle school athletic system is a big part of it,” said Joshua Petro, also a VHS assistant and co-director of the Buffalo Stampeders program. “You go to other states and they have middle school state championships for most varsity-level sports. Whereas in Florida, we don’t even have middle school football in most places. I think that’s allowed us to keep some of our numbers up in our youth programs, simply because we don’t have an alternative.”
With little alternative for adolescents and nearly 600 high schools, seven major Division I universities and three NFL teams, there’s very little room to escape interactions with the sport throughout the fall.
And that exposure to the sport in Florida will ramp up tenfold this winter, as the state hosts eight collegiate bowl games, the NFL Pro Bowl for a fourth straight year and its NFL-record 16th Super Bowl early next year.
“I think the biggest thing Florida has going for it is itself,” Petro said. “If you live here, you hear about football, you’re around it and you have an exposure to it — to an extent — that’s more than a lot of other places. There’s just an overall football culture that lives here.”
Where’d They Go?
Even as Florida continues to hold its own, the nationwide decline of high school football has begun a trickle-down effect that is seeping into the youngest tier of tackle football players.
While not on the level of Canada — which has suffered a 40% decrease in youth football participation in the last 10 years, leading to a ban on tackle football for children under the age of 13 starting in 2022 — the United States has also seen its next generation dwindle.
The Sports and Fitness Industry Association reported a 5.8% drop in core participation of football activities across the country for players ages 6 to 14 in the last year.
New York and Massachusetts are among five states that have had legislation proposed — but have yet to pass — to ban children under the age of 12 from playing tackle football.
Pop Warner Little Scholars, the nation’s oldest and most recognizable youth football organization, reported a participation decrease of nearly 10% in registration totals since 2010 alone.
“To make the game better and safer for its participants, Pop Warner has implemented a number of initiatives throughout the years,” said Caitlin Snyder, public relations executive for the organization.
Some of those changes include fewer kickoffs, concussion awareness training for players and coaches, restricting contact to just 25% of practice time and eliminating the three-point stance.
The disappearing act of players from youth football sidelines has been attributed to a wave of cognizance toward head trauma suffered by adolescent players, and the fear of long-term effects that can arise from such injuries.
“Concussions in youth sports are so important because you’re talking about a potential threat toward the development of that youngster’s brain,” said Dr. Gerard A. Gioia, a pediatric neuropsychologist at Children’s National Main Hospital in Washington, D.C. “Anything that potentially affects that in a negative way has to be fully reckoned with and dealt with.”
When a player receives forceful contact above the shoulders, the force of the blow causes a whiplash-like effect within the musculoskeletal areas of the head and neck — leading to the brain impacting the interior of the skull.
Ben Miller, licensed and certified athletic trainer for The Villages High School, said while each head injury is evaluated on a case-by-case basis, the anatomy of the adolescent body can also lend itself to more potentially dangerous outcomes.
“A lot of research that’s come out in recent years has shown that strong musculature in the neck may be able to reduce an athlete’s risk for concussion,” said Miller, who worked with the Towson University football team before serving VHS. “The idea is that by strengthening muscles in the neck, the athlete will be better able to reduce violent neck motion after a blow to the head — thereby reducing concussion risk. The ability to quickly activate those neck muscles is part of that idea, as well.”
Back at the high school level, the NFHS has made contact above an opponent’s shoulders to the head or neck area — known as “targeting” — a point of officiating emphasis to help deter trauma-inducing hits.
“While we recognize that the decline in football participation is due, in part, to concerns about the risk of injury, we continue to work with our member state associations, the nation’s high schools and other groups to make the sport as safe as possible,” said Niehoff, serving her second year as NFHS executive director. “Every state has enacted rules that limit the amount of contact before the season and during practices, and every state has concussion protocols and laws in place, so we continue to believe that the sport is as safe as it has ever been.”
Education + Change = Survival
For the sport of football, a change in its steadfast dedication to physical play along with further educating players and parents about the effects of traumatic brain injuries are the only ways many experts believe the game can continue.
“The game can’t be played the way it was 15 to 20 years ago,” said Miller, who oversees all 24 athletic programs at VHS. “It probably needs to adapt if it’s going to survive, and that’s something else that’s slowly happening.”
Nearly all 50 state high school athletic associations mandate concussion training videos and heads-up tackling campaigns, all hoping to reduce the number of concussions on the field of play.
“We’ve got to get the word out and get folks to really pay attention to the gravity of the issue,” Gioia said. “Many times I’m asked would I have my son play football and my unconditional response is ‘absolutely.’ But I would want to know that the sporting system is aware of the various injuries and taking the proper precautions, in case he was ever hurt.”
At the Pop Warner level, where many children receive their first exposure to the sport, the organization has gone as far as banning blocking or tackling drills where players line up more than three yards apart — thereby slowing momentum and the possible impact of a forceful hit.
And in an encouraging sign, some of the improved educational tactics have soothed parents’ fears, including those of Andrea Harrison.
“I did — and still do — have concerns about them playing, but they love the game and precautions are taken to keep them safe,” said Harrison, who has three sons playing football at various levels throughout The Villages. “I feel that now is the safest time for them to play. Coaches, referees and parents are very ‘concussion conscious’ now due to studies surrounding professional football players and the side effects of multiple concussions.”
The changes in tackling techniques, such as the “Buff Tackle” taught by VHS to primarily tackle opponents with the shoulder first, have also led players to feel safer on the field.
“I think it’s very important as players to understand that you can get hurt, but if you do the right techniques — it limits the amount of opportunity you have to get hurt,” said VHS senior linebacker and co-captain, Cody Doby. “I don’t think I worry about getting hurt as much as I probably could, and that’s because we’re being taught the right way to play physically.”
And its through that continued education and improvement that Pettus hopes the sport he loves most will be around for generations to enjoy, not only in Florida, but nationwide.
“We can’t let our sport die,” Pettus said. “We’ve got to educate and promote as much as we can. But we’ve also got to continue to be proactive and at the forefront about everything to make it safer — and that means we can’t be afraid to hide anything about it from mom and dad, either.”
