Florida’s turn at voting in presidential primary just a month away

Tuesday is the last day to register with a political party to vote in Florida’s presidential preference primary on March 17.
Florida is one of 20 closed primary states, meaning that on March 17, a person must be registered as a Democrat to get a voice in the Democratic primary or registered as a Republican to vote in the Republican Party.
People who register to vote by mail also need to have their applications postmarked on or before Tuesday.
Non-affiliated/independent voters — the fastest growing population of voters— will not receive a ballot until the November general election.
Early voting in Sumter and Marion counties is March 7-14. Lake County is March 5-14.
Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Bill Keen has been running ads with sample ballots to remind people about Florida’s closed primary, and he said he sees many changes from voters who want to participate in a party’s race.
“The last week (before registration closes) has been historically super busy,” he said.
As of Feb. 16, Sumter County had 56,582 registered Republican voters and 25,429 registered Democrats; Lake County had 106,790 Republicans and 73,154 Democrats; and Marion County had 122,204 Republicans and 81,121 Democrats.
In the past 30 days in Sumter County, 132 non-affiliated voters have registered as Democrats and 76 have registered as Republicans, according to Elections Office data.
States with closed primaries allow political parties to have more control over candidates and issues, said Aubrey Jewett, political science professor at the University of Central Florida.
“In an open primary, more people might participate who don’t have the values of the party or that are in fact hostile to the party and want to pick the weakest candidate rather than the strongest,” Jewett said.
About 27% of Florida voters as of Dec. 31 were not affiliated with a party, up from about 10% in the Florida’s primary 25 years ago, Jewett said.
Florida once again could decide the presidential election. With 29 electoral votes — tied for third-most overall — it’s by far the nation’s biggest battleground state. And it’s the swingiest swing state, with voters in the past six presidential elections opting for the Republican candidate three times and the Democratic candidate three times. Each time, whoever won Florida won the presidency.
