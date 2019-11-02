Five things to learn at Government Day

Government Day is back in The Villages, and residents are encouraged to visit Eisenhower Recreation Center to learn about where they live. More than 70 local, state and federal agencies will be at the recreation center to talk about how they operate. Carrie Duckett, director of resident services and communication for The Villages Community Development District, said Government Day is beneficial because it’s the one time of year when all this information is in one place. “It’s not often residents have the ability to go to one location and ask all their questions,” she said. “Rather than contacting numerous agencies they can just come to Government Day.” The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. It is free to attend, and a free shuttle service will go to Eisenhower
Recreation Center from La Hacienda and Laurel Manor Recreation centers. Tickets for the shuttle are required and are free at the Villages Box Offices. These are
five examples of what you will learn about at the event:Local Law Enforcement
Katie Evans, customer service manager with TVCDD, said officials from pubic safety departments in Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties will be available to answer questions regarding how they keep the area safe.
Officials will have information about their daily operations and how to keep yourself and your home safe.
Places to Visit
Representatives from Lake Griffin State Park will be at the event to
answer questions about the state park in Fruitland Park. Lake Griffin State Park has recreational opportunities like hiking, kayaking, fishing and boating. The park is also a popular spot for those who want to encounter wildlife, like birders. The park also provides guided hikes and guided canoe and kayak tours for those less experienced. The pontoon boat tour is great for large groups, too, said Janice Wichterman, park services specialist at Lake Griffin State Park.
Keeping Information Safe
Representatives from the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Miami Regional office will help investors learn more about how they can better protect themselves and their funds from scams. Eric I. Bustillo, director
of the Miami office, said there are certain red flags with scams. “We can teach investors what kind of questions they should be asking and how to identify frauds,” he said. “Claims like an investment having no risk or doubling your money in 90 days. Those guarantees that sound too good to be true usually are.”
Local Government
Officials from the city of Wildwood will answer questions about its government and the decisions they make. Erika Corley, city of Wildwood recreation specialist and event planner, said the Parks and Recreation Department and the Special Event Department will have information about upcoming events, like the Emerald Mermaid Escapades 5K.
Information about the historic Baker House will be available.
Flora and Fauna
Evans said there will be some agencies attending for the first time. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will discuss the resources it has for the public. The commission oversees the
management of fish and wildlife resources in Florida’s great outdoors.
The FWC answers questions about permits and licensing, habitat
conservation and how to report a violation. Evans said those in attendance
can ask the FWC similar questions at the event.
