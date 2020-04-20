First responders vigilant amid the virus outbreak

The cavalry will still ride to the rescue when you need help. But COVID-19 has forced first-responders to rethink how they approach their jobs. In the age of coronavirus, officials say, little things have less importance, distance is the watchword and situational awareness is emphasized as first responders work to protect the public and themselves. “You kind of have to be reactive,” said Fruitland Park Police Lt. Henry Rains. “You can’t go out there and just be proactive just because the risk of exposure is just too high.” “By all means,” he added, “the guys are doing their jobs and doing a great job doing their jobs. But it’s just that obviously mitigation is key. It’s kind of hard to be a police officer right now. We can’t work from home.” Public safety officials throughout the tri-county said their agencies have added gear, and taken steps to use and preserve personal protective equipment. They’ve also changed practices and prioritized the workload for first responders in an effort to blunt the reach of COVID-19.
Consequently, N-95 masks, goggles and latex gloves have become as part of the uniform as a badge.
“We’re still fighting crime. That hasn’t stopped at all. But it’s in the back of their mind that this thing can affect anybody,” said Sgt. Paul Bloom, public information officer for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Respond At Safe Distance
Villages Public Safety Chief Edmund Cain spoke for many agencies by noting this new normal begins with dispatchers.
In addition to asking usual questions about the reason for the call, 911 operators, per guidelines issued by state and federal health authorities, now walk callers through a litany of questions about their physical condition, travel habits, or recent contacts even as they send fire trucks rolling, he said.
“There is no delay in transmitting that information to the crews. The call is still ongoing as the dispatcher is talking to the person,” Cain said.
The answers are relayed to firefighters by voice and electronically.
Once at the scene, the protocol now is to encourage those who have requested help to come outside to be interviewed or evaluated, if possible.
And first responders ensure the recommended six-foot separation zone.
Officials suggest COVID-19 has intensified first-responders’ natural wariness of the unknown.
“They (Lady Lake officers) are definitely more aware of scene safety, being more aware of their surroundings, and being more precautious,” said Lady Lake Police Lt. Nelson Vargas.
The change in operations is perhaps more prevalent among firefighters.
For example, Lake County Fire Rescue Chief Jim Dickerson said his units no longer respond to “nonemergent” calls — for example, requests for smoke detector checks and public education programs. He also has directed that only one unit gets dispatched to most calls.
“We’re trying to keep guys in the station as much as possible so we’re not exposing them unnecessarily,” Dickerson said.
On scene, one firefighter approaches to determine what’s necessary before other crew members get involved, officials say.
“It’s just subtly changed the way we think about approaching situations,” said Sumter County Fire Rescue Chief Rob Hanson.
Prudence Is A Virtue
As with doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers, first responders find themselves on the front lines in dealing with this easily transmitted disease. Accordingly, officials say, intense prudence is now attached to the duty of keeping the public safe.
For example, officials report that mass training sessions and shift-change briefings have largely been scuttled. Law enforcement agencies have closed their headquarters to the general public, and visits to inmates in the county jails have temporarily ceased or been severely restricted.
“If it looks like it’s a call that they can handle over the phone, we are encouraging them to do so. A lot of times, deputies are referring citizens to our online reporting system for less serious crime reports,” said Lt. John Herrell, spokesman for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. But, he added, “We do absolutely respond to in-progress, emergency calls. That hasn’t changed.”
Yet actually enforcing the law has been altered.
By and large, law enforcement officers have slowed arrests for nonviolent misdemeanors, opting instead to issue notices to appear that mandate a court date for recipients under the threat of future arrest for failing to show.
“We are reminding deputies that they do have discretion and they have alternatives to arrest. That’s inherent in their law enforcement authority,” Herrell noted.
Steve Kennedy, assistant county administrator for Sumter County, noted that public safety professionals understand the nature of their work. But COVID-19 has forced them to rethink how to do that.
“Folks who work in this field, if they have to place themselves physically at risk to accomplish the mission, those are risks they have taken upon themselves and come to terms with,” he said. But COVID-19 “brings home … that we could bring these things home to our families. So people are a little more conscientious of that and it’s more than just a risk to themselves, because inevitably if they get exposed at work, they could expose their families. That heightened awareness, if anything, has made people more determined in protecting themselves.”
