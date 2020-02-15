Female Honor Flight ready for take-off

Villages Honor Flight is planning something new for 2021. The organization’s board of directors has approved the addition of a special flight in 2021 that will be different from all the rest — one just for women veterans with only women for guardians and support staff. “Women’s roles in the military have always been downplayed, and an all-women’s Honor Flight tells women that their sacrifices, service and commitment to our country are recognized and that Americans understand they were willing to give their all,” said Sue Roper, president of the Tri-County Women Veterans, one of the groups organizing the flight. The all-women’s flight will be Honor Flight’s Mission 58 and will be scheduled for early June 2021.
The mission of Honor Flight is to transport American veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials dedicated to their service, according to the national organization’s website.
Roper said the all-women’s flight will enable a tailored itinerary that will take the heroes not only to monuments, memorials and special events specific to their military service, but also to memorials specific to women, such as the Women in Military Service for America Memorial. This stop is not usually included in routine Honor Flights.
The goal is for VHF’s all-women flight to include 60 female veterans and 60 female guardians, but that is not yet confirmed.
Transporting 60 requires a chartered flight at a greater expense than typical commercial flights. The other option is a standard flight with 40 veterans and 40 guardians and support staff members.
Three organizations have worked on making the flight a reality for months and will continue working together now that it’s official.
In mid-2019, the Tri-County Women Veterans organization approached VHF leaders to explore the possibility. To facilitate funding the flight, TCWV is partnering with Villagers for Veterans.
At a recent meeting, VHF and TCWV leaders agreed the flight will be sponsored by TCWV and Villagers for Veterans. They also decided M58 will be managed as a normal Villages Honor Flight mission following all of the VHF standard policies and procedures.
Final approval by the VHF board of directors will not be granted until flight size and final funding have been procured by the Tri-County Women Veterans and Villagers for Veterans.
The president of Villagers for Veterans, Marie Bogdonoff, is confident the required $100,000 for the flight will be raised in time.
“We’ve got a good start, with $20,000 in hand,” said Bogdonoff, of the Village of Pine Ridge. “We’ve got a lineup of great (fundraising) events already scheduled.”
The events begin Wednesday with the showing of the film “Mother of Normandy” at Old Mill Playhouse at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. One hundred free tickets can be claimed in the lobby of the theater between 2 and 4 p.m on Monday.
For those unable to attend the free showing Wednesday, the film will be shown again at 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
Next up is the Roy Michaels concert at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at Mulberry Recreation Center. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased from the Villagers for Veterans website, villagersforveterans.org/events-1.
Country Juke VI is a night of music and dancing to the Country Jammers Band, scheduled for 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 21 at La Hacienda Recreation Center. It’s a BYOB event, and all proceeds benefit Villagers for Veterans. Tickets are $10 can be purchased by calling Jan Husak at 352-633-0119.
At 7 a.m. March 28, a pancake breakfast is planned at R.J. Gator’s at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. Tickets are available on the website.
The sixth annual Orchid Gala at Savannah Center will be at 6 p.m. April 19. Tickets are on sale on the website for $50 per person, and reservations for eight-person tables are available.
“We’re very grateful to have Villagers for Veterans for a partner in this project,” said Roper, of the Village of Bonita.
Tri-County Women Veterans is a social club for women who have served in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard, living in either Lake, Sumter or Marion counties. The group meets at 11 a.m. on the third Monday of the month at Palmer Legends Country Club.
Joe Hambright, chairman of the VHF board of directors, said several concerns were considered before the board’s approval of the proposed flight.
“Our No. 1 concern was our ability to manage an additional flight,” Hambright said. “Several years ago, VHF did seven flights to Washington, and this proved to be an unnecessary burden on an organization of volunteers.”
After that, it was determined that four flights per year would be the maximum, along with two flightless missions.
Another consideration with adding the all-women’s flight was the ability of the volunteer medical staff to process the additional veterans. It was determined the existing medical personnel will be able manage the additional load.
Board members were concerned about their ability to supply adequate staff, such as squad leaders and flight staff, but the high level of interest among current VHF women volunteers resolved this issue, as well.
“This mission is completely funded by the Tri-County Women Veterans, and there will be absolutely no out-of-pocket expenses for VHF,” Hambright said.
He said he wanted to emphasize that due to the large backlog of applications, VHF modified the veteran application rules to mandate a minimum age of 80, effective Jan. 1. The all-women’s flight will be subject to the same rules.
The flight will have no impact on the wait times for the veterans who are currently in, or expected to be included in, the queue, Hambright said.
“Actually, this flight will have a positive impact on the current backlog of applicants because it will pull women veterans who are among those waiting for a regular mission,” Hambright said.
VHF Vice President of Operations Liza Walters checked the backlog of veterans for women and found 32 women who have been waiting since 2016.
“This flight will actually help the men because we’ll be pulling these women off the waiting list, and they’ll move up,” said Walters, of the Village of Duval. “So it will benefit the men and Villages Honor Flight financially, because the TCWV will be covering the expense for (the women’s) flight.”
The Villages Honor Flight hub is part of a national organization that was chartered to take World War II veterans to Washington, D.C. Its stated mission is to “transport America’s Veterans from Lake, Sumter, Marion, Citrus and Hernando counties to Washington to visit their memorial which is dedicated to honor their services and sacrifices to our country.” Once the number of eligible WWII veterans decreased, Honor Flight added Korean War and Vietnam War veterans to the eligibility list.
The hub was organized in August 2011. The group typically makes four flights each year to Washington, D.C., and two flightless Honor Flights for veterans who can’t physically make the trip. Villages Honor Flight has completed 49 missions honoring about 1,500 veterans.
To make donations to support the women’s flight, make checks payable to Villagers for Veterans and mail to 2518 Burnsed Blvd., Box 303, The Villages, FL, 32163. Write “WVHF” in the notes section.
“We are accepting cash donations and gift cards, as well as in-kind donations of goods or services,” Bogdonoff said. “Feel free to make a donation at a giving level that is right for you. We thank you for your generosity.”
For additional information on the events, visit villagersforveterans.org/events-1
