Farms cultivate tech to grow foods better

A world where flying machines track the health of crops and robots pick berries appears less and less like science fiction every year. Nationwide and in Florida, new and emerging technology is reshaping the way farmers, ranchers and growers do their jobs. It’s helping reduce the amount of manual labor workers need to do, as well as risks of work-related injuries. Automation and drone monitoring also aim to catch problems with crops before they escalate, and the sterile environments of tissue culture labs produce plants that are disease-free when transplanted to the fields. All this aims to improve the quality and quantity of the food farmers cultivate.
“Our growers are looking for a tool,” said Matt Smith, multi-county sustainable agriculture agent with the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS). “Once this technology improves enough to be widely used and the results it comes up with are accurate, then it will really allow growers to really efficiently get a good scout and a good lay of their land.”
Farming from the skies
For centuries, farmers depended mostly on land-based tools like tractors to survey their crops and livestock.
Today, drones are expanding their horizons.
Agricultural use of drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles, grew more common in recent years nationwide and in Florida.
Florida Drone Supply, a Fort Myers-based retailer of drones and drone accessories, noticed its sales went up in the last year. And more customers are expressing interest in drones for agriculture, said Michael McVay, who serves on the company’s board of directors.
“As farms become more technologically advanced, (farmers) will take advantage of all the tools out there to help crop yields, control watering where they can, and control runoff,” he said.
McVay said he thinks the technology for agricultural drones will evolve to become easier for a farmer or a farmer’s staff to fly one themselves.
He pointed to one recent innovation from the company DJI, one of the leading manufacturers of commercial drones.
During the company’s annual Airworks convention Sept. 24-26 in Los Angeles, a new agricultural drone with a built-in six-band precision agriculture sensor for the Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI). This is a measurement of live vegetation that can offer details about crop health.
“This is a manufacturer with a large percentage of the market, designed specifically for agriculture,” McVay said about DJI. “It lends itself to agriculture uses and growing.”
It’s also a big deal because the sensor is built into the aircraft, he said. Most precision agriculture sensors on the market are separate from the drones and must be installed.
Drones appeal to farmers because they serve functional purposes that save them time and resources in scouting out their land, McVay said. These include photography, tracking crop density and yields, monitoring soil and fertilizer use, and detecting the presence of pests and diseases.
“I think this is the future,” said Dr. Ali Sarkhosh, assistant professor of horticultural sciences at UF. “It improves productivity, reduces labor and provides for more even growing areas.”
Only a few years ago, agricultural drones were seldom seen on Sumter’s farms.
Today, the county’s UF/IFAS extension office has one.
Smith, whose territory as an extension agent covers Sumter, Hernando and Pasco counties, said he flew the extension’s drone to help Hibernia Nursery, a Webster agribusiness, to scout out a location for a retention pond.
Using the drone, he could identify the nursery’s elevation and where stormwater would flow into the retention area. Knowing how high or low the ground is gives an idea of how much digging is necessary, he said.
“We could see areas where there’s a low point,” Smith said. “It could save money on excavation. You don’t have to dig as much.”
Elevation data also is beneficial because it can tell a farmer what parts of a field will be wet longer, he said.
Researchers continue to test other applications for drones.
UF/IFAS has a research team led by Dr. Yiannis Ampatzidis, assistant professor of precision agriculture engineering, that’s using drones on citrus groves to count the number of live trees on a grove, Smith said.
“It’s an awesome way to be able to tell what your expected yield is going to be,” he said.
On the flip side, drones can also tell farmers when insect pests, bacteria and fungi affect their crops.
At Lakeridge Winery in Clermont, vineyard manager Ron Guzzetta called UF/IFAS this spring because he was concerned pests called grape root borers were feeding on his grapevines.
Instead of walking the vineyard’s 70 acres of grapevines, two UF/IFAS researchers came to the winery in May with a drone to fly over and photograph the grapevines to find pest damage.
Guzzetta, affectionately nicknamed “Vineyard Ron” — it’s what he goes by on his business card — was in his third growing season at Lakeridge, Florida’s largest winery.
The grape root borer, described by UF/IFAS researchers as “the most serious threat to grapes in Florida,” is a brown moth with thin yellow stripes on its body. Its eggs hatch on the soil surface and its larvae tunnel through the roots of grapevines.
Symptoms of borer damage include shorter vine growth, smaller leaves and smaller fruit size. But the problems typically go unnoticed until the vines start to die because borer damage happens below ground.
“All this may be all for naught, but it will prove we didn’t have this bug or we do have this problem,” Guzzetta said as researchers photographed the grapevines. “It gives an opportunity to change that.”
The drone photos confirmed evidence of the grape root borer. Because of the survey, UF/IFAS scientists came to the vineyard to lay out traps to catch the pest about two weeks later.
“We’ll be able to disrupt it in a nonchemical way,” Guzzetta said.
Drones are viewed as such an integral part of the future of agriculture, that future generations of farmers are learning how to use them.
This August, Smith taught a class of about eight Sumter County 4-H students how to fly drones and how they may be used in farming.
“I often heard drones right now are comparable to the Internet in the late 1980s to early 1990s, where you know it’s going to be a game-changer, but it’s in its infancy,” he said. “The technology may be obsolete in three to five years, but the skills are time-tested. These skills we teach are the same they require for manned aircraft operators.”
Rise of robots
Drones are just one type of machine that supplements the farm work of humans.
For the flesh-and-blood workers, it’s strenuous labor that tends to be rough, sweaty, gritty and backbreaking.
It’s a heavy toll that fewer people wish to take, as farms across the country have a hard time finding workers.
A U.S. Department of Agriculture report issued last year warned of a tightening farm labor market because of farmers self-reporting labor shortages on their farms, increased wages for farm work and fewer laborers from rural Mexico available to work.
To address these issues, some agribusinesses sought to take the edge off of human labor through automation — not limited to, but including, farming robots.
In California, a San Francisco-based startup called FarmWise is testing an artificial intelligence-powered robot that pulls weeds. The company recently announced it received $14.5 million in funding from Calibrate Ventures, a venture capital firm.
Another California startup, Advanced Farm Technologies, recently commercialized a robot programmed to pick strawberries in the state’s vast strawberry fields. The Yamaha Motor Group, the corporation that manufactures motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, boats and golf carts, raised $7.5 million for the startup’s research in August.
A berry-picking robot is also emerging in Florida. Harvest CROO Robotics, a company co-founded by UF engineer Robert Pitzer and Gary Wishnatzki of Wish Farms, continues to tweak an autonomous strawberry-picking machine.
The challenge is teaching the machine to pick strawberries as fast as a human picker without bruising or damaging the fruit, according to Pitzer and Wishnatzki.
Labor shortages at Wish Farms, one of Plant City’s most prominent strawberry growers, was a motivator for Wishnatzki to become involved in the effort to automate berry picking.
Strawberry growers may benefit from farming robots, but not exclusively for picking.
UF researchers are also testing out a spacecraft-like machine that uses ultraviolet light to kill plant pathogens, such as a fungal infection known as powdery mildew.
While the use of UV light is common in lab settings to kill microorganisms, it’s not often used in open fields, said Natalia Peres, professor of strawberry pathology at UF.
“The benefit is, you have an additional tool to protect the crop and the profits,” she said. “(Farmers) invest a lot of money before they even harvest, and this is another way to protect their profits.”
Ampatzidis, the precision agriculture engineer, is also leading research on artificial intelligence that may help orange growers detect the insect pest that causes the deadly citrus greening disease.
Citrus greening, caused by a tiny insect called the Asian citrus psyllid, suppresses the growth of citrus trees’ roots and deforms their fruit, giving their insides a lopsided appearance with aborted seeds inside.
The disease, which has no cure, was blamed in part for a drop in citrus production in the 14 years since its discovery in Florida. During the 2005-06 growing season, citrus growers harvested about 151 million boxes of oranges from Florida groves. In 2018-19, it was only 77.3 million boxes.
UF researchers, led by Ampatzidis, tested out a psyllid detection machine that’s designed to mimic a manual detection method called tap sampling, where a farmer strikes an orange tree branch and lays out a piece of paper to capture the bugs.
“The system could be a great way to automate scouting procedures in citrus and could be extended to other crop insects,” according to an Ampatzidis report on the research in May.
Even if they aren’t full-fledged robots, automation in at least some degree is increasing at tricounty agribusinesses.
One example Sumter County mentioned in an economic development report is Great Southern Wood Preserving, which recently expanded operations at its Lake Panasoffkee sawmill to include an automated pressure-treatment facility for its lumber. The Abbeville, Alabama-based company is known for its pressure-treated pine products sold under the brand YellaWood.
Improving plant and animal health
Farmers use a number of technologies on the field to cultivate healthier plants and animals.
This month, Washington State University and University of Florida researchers announced they successfully grew the bacteria that causes citrus greening in a lab setting. This means researchers can now experiment with different treatments to see if they inhibit the bacteria’s growth or kill it entirely.
In Sumter County, Smith said one of the region’s most significant agricultural innovations is a float bed system at Speedling, a supplier of starter plants, that uses a reservoir to recirculate water.
It not only supports the health of the small plants that grow in the Bushnell nursery, but also saves water resources, Smith said.
But at some agribusinesses, ensuring a healthy plant starts at its conception.
A technology known as tissue culture involves creating plant materials from plant cells or tissues in an artificial lab setting. Once the tissue culture becomes what appears to be a tiny plant, a farmer can plant it.
The process creates plants less prone to disease because of their conception in a sterile environment.
Propagative floriculture material — including tissue culture — generated $90.8 million in 2018 in Florida, according to a USDA report. That’s up by about $4 million from 2015.
Florida ranks third in the nation in propagative floriculture material sales, behind Alaska and Michigan, the USDA stated. This category of plant material also includes cuttings, plugs, liners and pre-finished plants.
One notable example is Agromillora of Florida, a tissue-culture lab that opened in 2016 in Wildwood. Its staff is developing citrus trees from rootstocks released from UF and USDA breeding programs with a greater tolerance to citrus greening.
Tissue culture is a process that begins with a meristem, the growing tip of a plant, being placed inside a test tube with controlled temperature and lighting, said Belynda Rinck, marketing director of the Eustis lab AG3.
Meristems are about the size of the lead tip of a pencil, she said.
It may take anywhere from nine months to a year for the tissue culture to become a plant, because every three to four weeks the plant material is pulled out of test tubes and is cut again to create more material.
Agri-Starts in Apopka, which like Speedling also specializes in starter plants, creates tissue cultures for both edible and ornamental plants.
Apart from tissue-culture technology, Agri-Starts also utilizes automation to keep its operations efficient.
Ty Strode, Agri-Starts’ vice president, said the company’s greenhouse uses automated pruning equipment that can trim thousands of plants.
One lab employee, Brian McCollum, is testing out a process that automatically removes the caps that seal the jars containing tissue cultures.
“When we don’t get it done in a timely fashion, the crop quality suffers,” Strode said.
But cultivating quality and quantity plants doesn’t always depend on gadgetry.
A number of Central Florida farms and nurseries grow crops using vertical hydroponics. Growing crops vertically uses stacked towers to plant and grow more crops on less land, and hydroponics is a style of growing that does not use soil.
Tim Carpenter uses this process to grow strawberries, lettuce, tomatoes, herbs and other crops from his nurseries in Summerfield and Umatilla.
Carpenter’s company, Verti-Gro, patented the idea of using stackable containers to grow crops.
Nutrients drip into a “top pot” then down through four to six pots stacked in a tower. The number stacked depends on the crop. When the water drips out of the bottom pot, it collects into a “ground” pot and is used to grow large plants.
“It’s a utilization of space,” Carpenter said. “And it’s controlled. The water is automatic, so if you want to go away for a weekend, you’re OK.”
Vertical growing is an effective way of growing the freshest and tastiest fruit and vegetables possible, Carpenter said.
“I don’t buy vegetables from the grocery store anymore,” he said.
Technology also helps with monitoring the health of livestock.
One farm where this takes place is Florida’s only Grade A goat dairy — located just a short drive from The Villages.
Windmill Acres Farm and Goat Milk Dairy in Ocklawaha has a licensed and accredited milk lab. It has equipment that monitors the content of the goat milk to determine if it’s suitable for human consumption, and checks the goats to tell in advance if they’re getting sick.
“This ability has saved some animals’ lives because we were able to diagnose a condition quickly and treat them,” said Alan Hart, owner of Windmill Acres Farm. “This in turn saves money in veterinarian costs.”
Milk production takes place in a climate-controlled milking parlor with vacuum-operated milking machines, he said.
Windmill Acres uses this technology by necessity, Hart said. For Grade A recognition, the farm must comply with the federal Pasteurized Milk Ordinance that outlines rules and regulations for Grade A milk production.
Those rules require using certain equipment in the operations.
Goat dairies must comply with the same federal and state rules that regulate cow dairies, he said.
“We go through the same inspection process and even have the same inspector,” Hart said.
The tools and equipment used serves to create a “healthy and happy environment” for the goats and the farm itself, he said.
How tech affects people
A common thread emerged from the agribusinesses using technology on the farm — how it benefits the people who use it.
Drones and automation, for instance, are time and labor savers for many farmers.
“Any process we’re automating, it’s something certain employees do at certain points of the week,” McCollum said. “It’s not entire positions, but it will mean those people won’t have to take 6-8 hours out of their week to do those tasks.”
Guzzetta, the vineyard manager at Lakeridge Winery, felt relief that he didn’t have to break his back to spot the grape root borer on his land.
It took less than two hours for the UF/IFAS drone to document the vineyards at Lakeridge. If Guzzetta surveyed the grapevines manually on the ground, it would have taken at least two days and required the work of two people, he said.
Machines supplement what the human workers do without outsourcing or replacing them, McCollum said.
“It’s not to put a person out of a job,” he said. “It’s to put them in a safer environment so they can be doing something instead of menial labor.”
By safer, it means in part reducing the strain that would arise from performing repetitive tasks like pruning plants or de-capping jars containing tissue cultures, said Strode, McCollum’s boss at Agri-Starts.
He said workers are safer and deal with tasks that put less wear on their bodies because of automation.
When it comes to Agri-Starts, the technology they use benefited not only their workers, but their customers.
Plants that began as tissue cultures there are now thriving as trees and plants at tricounty farms.
One of them is Heather Oaks Farm in Lady Lake. Co-owners Maria and Bob Tracy grew grapevines, banana trees, kiwi plants, dragonfruit plants and hops from tissue cultures they purchased from Agristarts.
“We knew because it was clean tissue culture, we wouldn’t be getting a plant with a disease,” Maria said.
The new innovations driving farms not only reshape the way farmers do their business, but also pave the way toward a future with healthier plants and livestock.
Some farmers may feel like technology is out of their reach, Smith said.
But it works, he said, if he shows a promise of making things easier for them in the future.
Senior writer Michael Salerno can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or michael.salerno@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.