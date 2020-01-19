Extreme competition

One by one, cyclists turned onto Clay Hill Road, a byway indistinct from the other country roads in rural Dade City. But, for many of the riders, it warranted a pause and a long look. Clay Hill isn’t particularly tall or steep but, after 140 miles of riding, it’s enough to make one rethink the decision to pedal all the way across Florida. With that goal in mind, though, every one of the riders put their feet in the stirrups and pushed up the hill. The more than 300 riders that scaled the hill, en route to the finish line on Florida’s western coast, are part of a growing trend in recreational athletics. Ultra-distance events such as the Cross-Florida Bike Ride are becoming more and more common as cyclists, runners and swimmers look for unique and exciting ways to test themselves.
“People are looking for challenges,” said Fred Sommer, president of Sommer Sports, which organizes running and multi-sport events throughout the year in Florida. “Fifteen to 20 years ago, people were running half-marathons just trying to beat their times — and now they’re looking for a different experience.”
According to Ultra Running Magazine, more than 40,000 people completed an ultra-distance event in 2009 in the United States and Canada. That number more than doubled in the most recent decade, with data recording more than 88,000 finishes.
And, as the trend of long-distance events has grown nationally, Florida has become a proving ground for athletes looking to push their bodies to the limit.
There were more than 40 organized runs totaling more than 50 kilometers each in the state last year with at least 44 more already scheduled through September 2020, according to Ultra Running Magazine. Additionally, Florida is home to many ultra-distance bike rides and at least five organized swims of more than seven miles — the longest being a 24-mile marathon swim across Tampa Bay.
These events don’t just test Florida athletes, they bring ambitious participants from out of state, as well. According to data compiled from 2013-2017 by Florida’s official tourism department, amateur athletes accounted for 2.6 percent of the state’s overnight visitors, a small but not insignificant portion of a multi billion-dollar tourism industry.
“Basically, the way it works with running and triathlons, the longer the distance, the more you’re going to attract people to participate,” Sommer said.
On the bike
There were more than 100 long-distance cycling events in Florida in 2019. While they ranged from coastal rides to rides across the Florida Keys, perhaps no race was more diverse or complete than the Cross-Florida Bike Ride.
The ride, which is in its 38th year, is hosted by the Spacecoast Freewheelers, a community cycling club based out of Cocoa. This year’s ride attracted the maximum 350 riders for the one-day trip in April, which has been the norm in recent years. Freewheelers President David Joy said the concept of traversing an entire state is a big draw.
“It’s unique. A lot of clubs put on centuries, which is 100 miles, and you can go to those all over Florida, all over other states,” he said. “But, across a state is unique. And it’s a little harder, being 167 miles in one day. It’s just a challenge that’s different from centuries.”
“Because it’s across the state, I thought it was going to be cool,” said Monica Rossi-Montero, a Miami native and frequent ultra-distance cyclist who participated in this year’s ride. “Going from east coast to west coast, I’d never done anything like that.”
The event attracted dozens of cyclists from outside Florida, including Candy Searing, of Skaneateles, New York, who completed the ride with a group of friends who traveled south for the event.
“We signed up and trained all winter inside because we’re from New York — it was a lot of hours in the gym and it was great,” she said after crossing the finish line in the evening.
This year, riders benefitted from a steady tailwind, allowing many to reach the finish line in Hernando ahead of schedule. However, that didn’t help them vanquish the elevation they encountered at the end.
“It is a bit of a challenge, especially when you’ve done about 140 miles and you start hitting those hills,” Joy said. “If you’re a competent rider and you’ve done these kind of rides before or done hills in other states, other areas — there are hills in Central Florida, the Clermont area — if it’s something you’ve done, it’s not a problem. But, physically and mentally, it can be if you haven’t done it before.”
In the water
Ultra-distance swimming has its presence in Florida, too, thanks largely to temperatures that allow swimmers to enjoy the open water year-round.
Florida’s premier events include the Tampa Bay Marathon, a pair of swims around Key West, a swim around Lido Key and the Swim for Alligator Lighthouse from Islamorada.
While most of the state’s biggest swims happen out on the coasts, many of the state’s swimmers train in Central Florida, some of them at Lake Cane in Orlando, where Dr. John “Lucky” Meisenheimer hosts Lucky’s Lake Swim six days a week.
“Throughout the year, we’ll have over 10,000 visitors,” Meisenheimer said. “The World Open Water Swimming Association says we are the most visited open-water swim in the country and that’s over 4,000 swims.”
The minimum morning swim is 1-kilometer, a trip across Lake Cane and back. However, participants may take as many laps as they please. Given Florida’s wealth of ultra-athletes, people frequently do.
“The record for the most crossings is 83,” Meisenheimer said. “It was 33 hours by Yuko Matsuzaki. She is a professional marathon swimmer and that was the record for the longest open-water swim by a female.”
And Lake Cane plays host to a few distance events as well — the Golden Mile, the Frogman 5K Night Ops Swim and the Rowdy and Lucky Swim, part of the Rowdy Gaines masters classic meet, all of which are popular draws.
“We cap the golden mile at 300 and we fill, so you have to sign up and register early if you want to get into that,” Meisenheimer said. “The other ones aren’t capped but they’re a little more low-key. There are usually between 100 and 150 racers in the other events.”
On the ground
And, of course, there are ultra-distance runs. The gold standard is a century run — at least 100 miles — and there were at least four such races in Florida last year, most recently the Ancient Oaks race in Titusville. The best finishing time at the 2019 event was 18 hours and 22 minutes, which requires as much mental fortitude as physical endurance.
“For those events, it’s half mental and physical,” Sommer said. “If you’re not mentally fit, no matter how much training, you’ve done it’s going to be a miserable day because it’s so long.”
And, while distance can be enough of a challenge, some runners still choose to test themselves further on obstacle course runs. Brands such as Tough Mudder and Spartan Run popularized the format in the early 2010s and, while their popularity peaked in the middle of the decade, they still attract weekend athletes in search of a different sort of challenge.
While the obstacles vary by brand and location, these events typically include a slew of contraptions along a course generally ranging from three to 10 miles. Obstacles can include ramps or barriers that people have to scale to advance or more upper body-focused tests of strength like rope climbs or escalating monkey bars.
That’s what drew locals out to Wildwood last February for Terrain Race’s obstacle course at Spyder Mx Action Sports Complex.
“It’s something different than just running on the road,” said Doug Troyer, of the Village of Pine Ridge, who ran his first obstacle course race at the event.
The Terrain Race at Spyder included 19 constructed obstacles spread across a 5-kilometer course and as much mud as could be generated with hoses and the on-site sprinkler system in the days leading up to the event.
“There was knee-deep mud at one point,” Troyer said. “I had to dig out a shoe.”
The event will return to Wildwood in 2020 after selling out in 2019.
Triathlons
Naturally, there are people who want to combine all three. Ironman, the premier triathlon brand, averaged 2,510 participants at its full-length events in 2018. But there are still events out there for those who want to break out of, and beyond, the 140.6 miles.
“Now that millions of people have finished an Ironman, it’s like, ‘I’ve done it and so has everyone else. Now I need to do something different,’” Sommer said, describing the mindset of some of the more adventurous athletes he’s encountered.
As an alternative, Sommer Sports offers the Florida Xtreme triathlon — three triathlons in three days that span from Florida’s west coast to the east.
“For us, it’s about having something different, especially for the endurance junkies that want to train for long distance, that need a different challenge,” Sommer said. “If they’ve done half a dozen Ironmans, now they’re looking for a different challenge.”
