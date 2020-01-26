Everglades complex is off to sizzling start

Everglades Recreation Complex is buzzing with activity. The Villages’ newest and largest recreation facility now hosts 35 resident lifestyle clubs, ranging from exercise to pottery, glass fusion, samba, cards and board games and more, adding to the growing list of more than 3,100 resident lifestyle groups with regularly scheduled activities. The new additions join the nine groups that enjoy various outdoor amenities at the 50-acre complex, which includes a sports pool, softball fields, multipurpose sports field, basketball, pickleball, platform tennis, bocce, shuffleboard, corn toss, remote-control car range and remote-control boat ramp. “All of the new activity at Everglades is just the beginning of the endless lifestyle opportunities for our residents to enjoy,” said John Rohan, The Villages director of recreation and parks. Clubs are taking advantage of the meeting rooms inside the 32,000-square-foot recreation center, including the spacious Grand Canyon Ballroom, said Recreation Facilities Manager Elly Gorman.
“It’s exciting to see the recreation center come alive with activities,” Gorman said. “There’s something for everyone to get involved in.”
When Villages residents heard of the plans for the complex, not only could they not wait to see it, they couldn’t wait to experience it.
Inquiries about potentially holding club activities at Everglades flooded the Villages Recreation and Parks Department almost the exact minute construction was announced, said Pam Henry, recreation manager of resident lifestyles, parks and public relations.
In the first two months following the grand opening on Nov. 8, 2019, the recreation and parks department held off club activity inside the recreation center so visitors could walk through and appreciate the national-park-themed interior design, Gorman said.
Residents like Christine McKinnon, of the Village of Fenney, are grateful to have more opportunities nearby. She attended the first Line Dance in Everglades with Sherry class Jan. 16.
“We’re excited because it’s another class near our home, and we can come by golf cart,” McKinnon said.
The first class included a dance tribute to Everglades National Park to honor the recreation center’s namesake.
Sherry Kemp said this is her first time teaching her own line dancing class, but she has had a lot of help from dancers and instructors.
“It’s very exciting for the people in this region with all the growth,” Kemp said. “There are so many people who are desperate for line dance classes.”
The absolute beginner class begins 9:30 a.m., and the beginner plus class begins 10:30 a.m. every Thursday in the Grand Canyon Ballroom.
Village of Fenney residents John and Sherry Linderman taught the first Ballroom and Social Dance Lessons on Jan. 15 at Everglades. They were excited that their first dance class would be in the new facility.
“We’re thrilled to be here in this beautiful place,” Sherry said. “It’s great for everyone who moves down south here.”
The recreation center and its groups already have allowed some residents to try things they’ve never done before. Village of Fenney resident Jan Shaw said ballroom dance classes were not available near her before.
“To be able to do something like this is great,” Shaw said. “I’ve wanted to learn ballroom dancing for years.”
Beginner Ballroom and Social Dance Lessons begin at 10 a.m. and intermediate lessons begin at 11 a.m. every Wednesday in the Grand Canyon Ballroom.
Outdoor activity also has increased at the complex this month. Groups have begun scheduled play at outdoor amenities, with open play available during unscheduled play times.
Residents can learn the basics of platform tennis at the PT101 clinic from 10 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. every Thursday. The inaugural PT 101 clinic on Jan. 9 drew 13 students and the second clinic on Jan. 16 drew 18.
“We had many returners who were enthusiastic and wanted to improve their skills,” said certified instructor Russ Mulcahy. “And that’s what we’re there for — to encourage them and try to get them to come back and be better players.”
The Villages Senior Soccer club expanded from the Villages Polo Club to include a second meeting location at Everglades. Village of Bonnybrook resident John Ellis said the new location will support the growing demand for soccer in the Villages.
“Very often people come to The Villages and they’ve never played, but they’ve seen their grandchildren play and they want to have a go at it,” Ellis said.
The group offers coaching for beginners from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Fridays and game play on Wednesdays and Sundays on the multipurpose field at Everglades. Participants should have a current Villages Recreation Release waiver on file and wear shin guards and proper footwear.
Everglades Recreation Assistant Jay Obey said the staff are learning as they go to help the increased activity go as smoothly as possible.
“The whole team has been pumped for (the groups) to start,” Obey said. “Having open activities is nice, but we’re ready for some action.”
