Everglades’ big day

Residents soon will be able to explore the largest recreation amenity The Villages has ever seen.
The grand opening of Everglades Recreation Complex will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. The 50-acre facility features a 32,000-square-foot recreation center with meeting rooms, a theater and a sales-and-information center, as well as a sports pool, softball fields, a multipurpose sports field, basketball, pickleball, platform tennis, bocce, shuffleboard, corn toss, a remote-control car range and a multipurpose pond dock for remote-control boats.
Parking for the grand opening will be available at Cattail and Riverbend recreation areas, with trolleys going back and forth to Everglades.
“The Everglades opening is the beginning of a new day for our residents to get involved and enjoy and connect with others in participating and engaging in a variety of lifestyle activities,” said John Rohan, director of The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
