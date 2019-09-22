Donors’ team effort stocks pantry shelves

Jamie Berzett turned a pumpkin over and over in her hands, smiling nervously as she decided to plop it into her shopping cart. She was the only person in Christian Food Pantry around its opening on Sept. 12, and as a result of her early-bird-gets-the-worm mentality, she had free rein to pick out some optional items after receiving two pre-made bags of canned food and meat products. Berzett has relied on community resources, such as food pantries, to help support her family since going on disability in 1999. Christian Food Pantry was one of the beneficiaries of this year’s College Colors Day Food Drive, which ended with record success in August. Since 2012, the annual campaign has helped local food charities replenish their supplies after the summer months, when donations generally decline.
Residents of The Villages organized under the banners of their favorite schools and competed to see who could collect the most nonperishable food for charity. The Ohio State University Alumni Club of Tri-County Florida, UConn Sports Club of The Villages, Penn State Tri-County Chapter of Central Florida and the Clemson Tigers Fan Club were some of the groups that raised a record 43,049.9 pounds of food this year.
Those donations stocked the shelves of the Christian Food Pantry, Wildwood Soup Kitchen, Grace Tabernacle Food Pantry and Love In the Name of Christ (INC). These faith-based organizations treat their ministry as a cornerstone but do not discriminate against those of differing beliefs.
And for people like Berzett, Christian Food Pantry and places like it are the godsend they’re intended to be.
Pantries and Kitchens
“God Loves You And So Do We.”
The sign hanging outside Christian Food Pantry in Lady Lake is one of the first greetings people get when they come to donate or receive help. The door leading into the 1,200-square-foot building is always swinging open and shut, letting a trace of A/C chill mix with the muggy Florida air every time someone brings in a new cart of goods or leaves with some of their groceries for the month.
Berzett, originally from Volusia County, said she’s been going to Christian Food Pantry for a year, and its help has eased some of the pressure to provide for her children.
The well-being of her children is her top priority, the nurse said. As a single mother of six, most of her children are adults now, but she still has two who live at home with her: 12-year-old Freyja and 20-year old Tyler, who has special needs.
As Berzett moved on from the produce section to peruse the titles of free books being offered to homes with children, she spoke fondly of her daughter. Many were books for young children and toddlers, with a few romance novels thrown onto a separate bookshelf nearby for adults.
Freyja “loves to read,” Berzett said, “but I don’t want to give her any ideas about getting married with those.” She pointed at the romance novels.
As she picked through odd items the pantry sometimes receives, such as macaroons and lesser-known brands of candies, those working that morning all seemed to know Berzett, a twice-monthly visitor to the pantry. Workers smiled and waved, calling her by name.
“They’re beautiful people here,” Berzett said. “(They) help with the dry spells.”
One of the 350 families Christian Food Pantry serves monthly on average, Berzett’s story is not uncommon to pantry director Carrol Neal.
Neal was waiting on a third and final delivery for the morning when Berzett was there. Every week, the pantry receives leftovers from Winn Dixie, Target and Publix, including bread, meat and produce, as well as bakery and frozen items, and even some clothing.
“We’re very lucky to be in this community,” Neal said.
The pantry, which has been open since 1998, started out as a Lake County-owned endeavor and was eventually passed to the North Lake Presbyterian Church. To help ease some of the expenses and efforts in running the pantry, about 10 clubs in The Villages work frequently throughout the year to meet the community’s needs.
And, of course, Villagers really come out for College Colors Food Drive.
“We got a lot of food,” Neal said of this year’s donations. “We have a full shed. Our shelves were empty by the time it started, and now they’re full again. This will get us through the next few months.”
August is a time of depletion at food pantries, and College Colors not only keeps the food pantry running in those slower, end-of-summer days, but it also gets the pantry through to its next big donation season: the holidays.
“At peak, we serve 400 to 420 families, which is about 1,100 people,” Neal said. “The food goes fast.”
In nearby Sumter County, the Wildwood Soup Kitchen also feels the effects of The Villages’ generosity.
Arvis Harrison, of Wildwood, called the soup kitchen and its volunteers “a blessing from God.”
With a pulled-pork sandwich, corn and slice of yellow cake with chocolate frosting on his plate Sept. 13, Harrison said he could always count on the kitchen and its volunteers for a nice, hot meal.
“A lot of people wouldn’t have a meal without it,” he said. “This is a family here.”
A 25-year bus driver for Sumter County schools, Harrison said he looks forward to going to the soup kitchen every day after he finishes his route. He and the people in the soup kitchen family have fellowship together, which he said is an important part of the community.
“Religion is in the community,” Harrison said. “There’s a lot of spiritual growth here. Everybody prays and sings here.”
Mary King, of the Village of Sabal Chase, said the community prides itself on being nonjudgmental.
“If you come in hungry, we feed you,” she said. “This is a church. This whole thing is founded on God’s love and sharing that love. It’s not judging people. It’s: ‘What can I do for them?’”
King, a volunteer for three and a half years, works at both Wildwood Soup Kitchen and Wildwood Food Pantry multiple days a week.
Although faith isn’t a necessary component to volunteer or receive food at the soup kitchen, it is an important part for many who spend time under that roof, said King and Barbie Strome, another volunteer.
“It’s a calling from God,” said Strome, a two-year volunteer and Village of St. James resident.
The kitchen is stocked similarly to a food pantry, with shelves of canned vegetables or boxes of pasta lining the walls. The only indication that the goods are meant to be prepared there rather than at home is in the barbecue-scented steam floating among the shelves.
Feeding those who come into the soup kitchen is actually the smaller part of the facility’s main operation, which includes driving meals to those who are unable to get them for themselves five days a week, with an extra food bag for Saturdays, Strome said.
At the mention of College Colors Food Drive’s impact on the soup kitchen, both Strome and King smiled widely. They beamed at each other for a moment before singing the praises of those who donated.
Like Christian Food Pantry, they have a full shed, too.
Ohio State
“Give back. Pay it forward.”
The Ohio State University’s motto is one that struck a chord with a few members of The Ohio State University Alumni Club of Tri-County Florida, according to Debbie Testement, of the Village of Buttonwood.
Having stuck with Testement and other club members over the years, this motto serves as a guiding light for the group.
This year, Ohio State’s club received fifth place in the College Colors Food Drive, despite having donated an estimated 5,000 pounds, said Barbara Williams, of the Village Santiago. If counted, this entire donation amount would have put the club in third, surpassing the University of Connecticut’s 3,322 pounds.
After a mishap during donations, the official Ohio State donation amount was 2,362 pounds, but the food drive isn’t the only work the club has done this year.
Sue Peregrine, of the Village of Lynnhaven, spearheaded the club’s charitable project for 2019, which was to help students at Stanton-Weirsdale Elementary School in Marion County. She said the alumni group received recognition from the university as a result of its efforts.
More importantly, she said, the school saw about $2,000 worth of toiletries and other supplies given to students who lacked personal products at home.
The April initiative started after the club became aware of a need from one student who didn’t have a bar of soap at home, Peregrine said. The students are allowed to bring essential hygiene items home with them, including soap, deodorant and even metal combs and coconut oil to treat head lice — a problem the school noted having last year.
“They don’t make a big deal out of it,” Peregrine said. “They can just go to the closet and take what they need.”
Of course, the food drive was another big initiative for the club of about 450 members — only about half of whom are present in The Villages during the summer.
“Our club is very generous,” Williams said. “I know because I lifted many of the cans.”
UConn
The fan club for the University of Connecticut was no stranger to heavy lifting for this year’s food drive either.
Throughout 2019, UConn Sports Club of The Villages — which placed third this year — took cash donations and some food in preparation for the College Colors Food Drive.
Because so many of the club’s members head north for the summer and most don’t have large storage areas to keep canned goods or other food for the drive, many people donate money throughout the year and have a few different fundraising events to pay for later shopping, said Scott Davis, vice president of UConn Sports Club of The Villages.
“We wait until it’s close to the end and go to Sam’s Club or Aldi and fill up our cars,” Davis said. “We only did three shopping trips this year.”
Club President Wendell Goldsmith said the UConn club — which has about 200 members, many of whom are seasonal residents — “did better than a lot of other, bigger clubs.”
“We got third,” he said. “With our little group here, we got third.”
Going for a trophy isn’t why this club takes the fundraiser so seriously, though, Davis said. It’s all about knowing who will be helped.
“Super Shopper” Lisa Swanton, as Goldsmith and others referred to her, became one of the most revered College Colors Food Drive participants for the UConn club.
Swanton, of the Village of Dunedin, said the friendly competition with Penn State really ramped up her involvement over the last two years.
“It’s good, friendly competition for a good cause,” she said. “It’s just a nice, good thing to do. You’re helping out neighbors you don’t know, but they’re still your neighbors.”
In the past, Davis said he and other club members have gone to the food pantries to see how they are run and talk with the organizers about what items are most needed.
“It’s exciting,” Davis said, with a smile. “The appreciation we see on their faces ... We don’t go for weight. We try to make sure we are getting good things for everybody to eat.”
One of the most prevalent feelings during the food drive is the knowledge that the club is giving back to the community, Davis said.
“When we’re dropping off and see how many people are donating — not just UConn, but everyone — I think it’s such a great cause, and the whole club participates, whether it’s writing a check or bringing something in.”
Penn State
For the Penn State Tri-County Chapter of Central Florida, members almost assumed they’d finish in the top three.
For the past five years, Penn State has alternated mainly between first and second place in the College Colors Food Drive, a fact that Anita Detterbeck, president of the group, attributes to its nearly 250 members and high levels of participation from all of them.
Together, the club’s efforts resulted in a donation of 12,413.5 pounds of food and second place.
A Sept. 14 gathering at McCall’s Tavern to watch Penn State’s football team play against University of Pittsburgh brought many club members together again for the first time since the food drive.
Whether the members were chanting “We are ... Penn State!” or singing the alma mater, every cheer and resounding clap brimmed with pride.
When the door opened or closed, even those on the street could hear the pep inside.
“Everyone does something (for the drive),” said Patrick Detterbeck, the club’s food drive coordinator. “I think second place is fine. We won five in a row, and people are trying to beat us now. It just raises more for the pantries. It’s great.”
Unlike some of the other clubs, which start fundraising as soon as one competition is over to prepare for the next year’s battle, most of the Penn State group’s efforts come during the end of July or the first week of August, Detterbeck said.
“We have a committee who takes the food (to the pantries),” Detterbeck said, “and we have designated shoppers.”
This setup is easier than people bringing in a few cans of food at a time and having to transport the goods multiple times, he said.
The pantries “do a wonderful job,” said Detterbeck, of the Village of Dunedin. “They’re very supportive, and we ask what they need. It’s a worthwhile cause.”
Clemson
Although the Clemson Tigers Fan Club won the College Colors Day Food Drive competition, one food drive coordinator insisted their win wasn’t the most important outcome.
“We didn’t win,” said Debbie Smith, of the Village of Charlotte. “The food pantries and soup kitchens and all recipients won.”
Smith and her co-organizer, Ken Holliday, were two of about 35 club members who attended their Sept. 7 College Colors victory party, which doubled as a celebration for Clemson’s victory in earning its third national championship in football and having a 15-0 season.
The club itself is made up of about 100 members, making it one of the smaller organizations that participated in the food drive.
Most were donating money right up until the deadline, Holliday said. Even at their celebratory gathering, he noted the likelihood of walking away from the party with anywhere from $200 to $250 to start off next year’s donations.
Aside from placing first in the competition, club members were exceptionally proud of what they were able to provide and how they determined what to donate.
“We asked pantries what they need,” Smith said. “We didn’t just buy 50 pounds of flour. Before winning, our goal was giving them what they needed.”
The club’s success could all be credited to the club members who are passionate about the project, Holliday added.
Everyone was gathered around the TV by 2:30 p.m., waiting to watch their Tigers play Texas A&M University that Saturday, when Amy Huckaby, the club president, stood in front of the room to make a few announcements.
“There are about 40 college clubs in The Villages,” she said. “Many of them are much larger than we are.”
When Huckaby reiterated the club’s win, the room erupted into applause.
As much as the group was looking forward to watching Clemson, everyone also was pleased to know their club had donated the largest amount a single club had ever given to the College Colors Day Food Drive.
At 13,775 pounds of food, their total was also more than the overall donations from 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017.
Huckaby gifted the food drives’ top organizers, Smith, Holliday and Glenn Croteau, with national championship golf balls, tags, towels and specially crafted rings.
The rings, meant to echo the ones Clemson earned for its championship win in 2018, were made of $2 bills and decorated with canned food — a homage to the two wins they were celebrating.
Staff writer Alexandria Mansfield can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5401, or alexandria.mansfield@thevillagesmedia.com.
