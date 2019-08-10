Crews almost ready To set SR 44 bridge

Portions of State Road 44 near Meggison Road at Brownwood Paddock Square will be closed periodically during the week of Aug. 19 to allow crews to set a bridge that will traverse the highway. Since the bridge’s groundbreaking in February, workers have been building the bridge’s main structure along the roadside while installing the towers that will support it. During the upcoming road closure, the fully assembled portion of the bridge, which will ultimately be 64 feet tall and 232 feet wide, will be lifted and set over SR 44. “The assembly is the biggest benefit,” said Keith Waugh, vice president of Leware Construction Co. “Instead of numerous detours and 30 to 40 lane closures to piece it together across the road, we’ve been able to fully build it alongside the road to be lifted into place in one event.”
After the bridge is set, crews will continue to work on stonework, ramps, pathways, trails and landscaping along with a network of tunnels.
For the safety of residents and work crews, the public should avoid the closed construction site.
The bridge is one of three under construction as part of a plan to connect residents to amenities Villages-wide.
A second bridge that will cross SR 44 is being built near Rohan Recreation Center, and a third bridge is being built to cross Florida’s Turnpike.
