COVID-19 causes changes to nation’s tax season

Due to COVID-19, the 2020 tax season looks different. To start, it’s not ending today. While some Americans are seeing stimulus checks arrive, they also have the option to wait to file for their tax returns, as the Internal Revenue Service pushed the federal income tax filing deadline to July 15. The IRS has also begun programs to help people dealing with the virus and sharing tips to avoid pandemic-related scams. Here are four things to know about the new tax day.
Important Dates
Last month the IRS announced that the deadline for filing federal income taxes had been extended to July 15 to give filers more time due to the pandemic. Taxpayers can defer tax payments due today to July 15 without any form of penalties. This applies to individuals, corporations, trusts, estates and other filers, according to an IRS news release.
On April 9, the IRS also extended the deadline for additional returns, estimated tax payments and 2016 unclaimed refunds to July 15.
IRS Programs
The IRS formed the People First Initiative to help people on tax-related issues due to COVID-19, which will help in ways such as postponing some payments for existing Installment Agreements and Offers in Compromise. The IRS and U.S. Department of the Treasury are also launching the “Get My Payment” web application, according to the Treasury Department. One of its uses is to give people their stimulus checks’ status, including the scheduled arrival date, the IRS reported. It’s expected to be available by Friday.
Villages Tax-Aide
Villages Tax-Aide, an organization under the AARP Foundation that offers tax assistance, has stopped operations.“We have three and a half months that all our focus is on doing taxes for people and it came to a screeching halt,” said Tax-Aide volunteer Becky Simmer, of the Village of Tamarind Grove. District Coordinator Rich Leclaire, of the Village of Pennecamp, said appointments could begin again in May, but it may be later.If appointments restart, those who had appointments will have two days to sign up for a new slot.
COVID-19 Related Scams
During this unprecedented time, scammers can use this opportunity to attack. The IRS recommends never sending personal and bank information by phone, email or text and never signing a personal economic impact payment to someone else. Bryan Lifsey, Sumter County Office of Seniors vs. Crime office manager and Village of Alhambra resident, recommends residents should never pay anyone who claims there is a charge that needs to be paid to receive a personal economic impact payment.
Staff Writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.