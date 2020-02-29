Common bond binds Leap-Day celebrants

It’s not usually polite to ask an adult how old she is, but five Villagers who met for the first time Friday morning don’t mind answering. With greetings of hugs and “Happy Birthday,” the Villagers bonded over having a birthday of Feb. 29 — the additional day that’s added to the calendar roughly every four years.
Asking Leap Day babies their age yields a much smaller number because, technically, they only have a birthday once every four years. So that makes Rose Demsher 19 this year. “It’s great to say that,” she said. “I wish it were true.”
Leap Day babies make up less than 0.06% of Americans according to The Atlantic, which reported 187,000 Americans were Leap Day Babies in 2016.
Adding the extra day makes sure the calendar stays in line with the Earth’s orbit around the sun.
Demsher used to be a school nurse, so every leap year, the teachers would ask her to come into the classrooms and explain what it means.
The kids weren’t interested in the science, she said, and only wanted to lament and empathize with her fate.
They would worry that she was missing out on having her own birthday parties.
“They were so sad for me because I wasn’t having a birthday every year,” said the Village of Lynnhaven resident. “I told them that I was really lucky — and this is true because my friends and my family would celebrate it on the 29th and March 1 — so I really got two birthdays every year.”
Edie Demshar, who runs Demshar’s restaurant in Spanish Springs Town Square with her husband, Dennis, is 17 this year.
“It’s hard turning away from 16,” the Harmeswood of Belle Aire resident joked. “I just want to stay 16 forever.”
When she was a kid, she said she felt slighted when kids around her would celebrate their birthdays, and the only thing that happened to her is she’d wake up and it’d already be March 1.
She views it differently now, though. It’s a unique experience to be a part of the small percentage of people who are Leap Day babies.
“I feel extremely special,” she said. “We have our own day.”
Susan Demers, of the Village of Belle Aire, is responsible for arranging the meeting of the Leap Day babies on Friday.
At 19, she likes to joke that she’s not of legal drinking age yet.
But she leverages her fate, and every year she reminds her husband that it’s her birthday every day of the week. Besides, she likes that every four years, she seems to get all of the attention.
“A leap year baby has a birthday every four years, so we play it to the hilt when it does come around,” Demers said.
All of the women agreed that it’s relatively rare to run into people who share their birthday. Meeting four others all at once was a special treat.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Demsher said. “I appreciate it because it’s nice to talk to other people to see how they felt it and see how they celebrate it.”
Demshar also was glad to meet the other women and share the common bond.
“These are my new friends,” she said.
