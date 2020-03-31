Coming Together in New Ways in a Time of Uncertainty

Though Bev Spangler has told members of the Fenney Rockers not to leave painted rocks around for the time being, she has continued painting and asked members to check in on each other through phone calls or emails. The group usually gets together to paint rocks with feel-good messages or pictures to leave out in the community for people to find. Spangler, of the Village of DeSoto, continues to paint the rocks so when concerns of coronavirus have subsided, she will have quite a few to hide around the area. “It makes me happy to put a smile on someone else’s face when they find it,” she said. Some of her more recent sayings she’s painted on the rocks include “It’s your happy day” with three chickens and a heart; “Be different, it’s your birthday” with three birds upside down; and “Today, I will not stress over the things I cannot control.”
“I’m doing a lot of ‘happy days,’” Spangler said. “I’ve been trying to say, ‘Be joyful in what you do each day and take one day at a time and just pray more.’”
She also is toying with the idea of hosting a rock-painting livestream session in the near future.
“We’re being really cautious,” Spangler said. “I miss them a lot. The hardest thing is not seeing the smiles as they come in the rec center every Friday.”
In the meantime, Spangler has been making masks for those with allergies so they can “stay healthy and get their lungs up, just in case,” she said. “My grandmother used to say, ‘This, too, shall pass,’ and I believe it.”
Village of Mallory Square: Around two dozen members of the Growth Stock Pickers participated a week ago in the resident lifestyle club’s first online meeting, said club coordinator Robert Paluszak, of the Village of Mallory Square. He expects even more at the 9 a.m. Wednesday meeting. The club normally meets every Wednesday at Colony Cottage Recreation Center, but can’t now since the District no longer permits club meetings at recreation facilities because of COVID-19. So, the club is using Zoom.com, a free video-conferencing service, to keep club members in contact with one another. “There are other options out there, technology-wise; so, we can still socialize,” Paluszak said.
Village of Pennecamp: Up until a few weeks ago, members of resident theater group SMASH Productions were rehearsing for their Cole Porter and Gershwin Brothers tribute show, “Rhapsody in Rhythm.” The show, originally slated to run April 2 and 3 at Savannah Center, has been postponed, and members are waiting on a new date. The group also recently made casting decisions for a November run of “The Sound of Music.” Susan Feinberg, of the Village of Pennecamp, said that the group will resume rehearsals as soon as recreation centers reopen.
Pinellas Plaza: For Dave Edwards, pre-COVID-19 virus, Wednesdays were reserved for his weekly shopping trips and a lunch out on the town. So for the Maryland native and seasonal resident of The Villages, the midway point of last week featured both of those things once again — but with some slight adjustments.
After finishing a 10-minute, essentials-only stop at Winn-Dixie in Pinellas Plaza, Edwards enjoyed a deli sandwich from the comfort of his own vehicle. “I got what I needed and got out of there, then scrubbed up in their restroom like I was working again,” said Edwards, a former plastic surgeon. “But today, by just getting out and doing what it is I normally do, I was able to keep a little bit of my routine and some peace of mind.”
Village of Woodbury: Cheryl Scherbarth, of the Village of Woodbury, has used her extra time to work on her yard and her home. She said her yard is looking good now that she has trimmed, weeded and edged it. “My house and my yard hasn’t looked this good in a while,” she said. “I (used to be) enjoying myself with the numerous activities The Villages offers, but now that most of them have come to a screeching halt, or at least slowed down, I have taken the time to keep busy by fixing up things I have been wanting to do but keep putting off.”
Village of Virginia Trace: While The Villages Old-Time Radio Drama Club and the Old-Time Radio Players go on hiatus, group leader Ed Williams has been keeping busy. Williams has been tinkering with several electronic projects, including tweaking the controls on his hi-fi system to making a timing device to drive the mechanisms of a school clock.
Once the club returns, Williams will send out scripts to the Old-Time Radio Players for them to look over so they will be ready for rehearsals the day before the meeting.
Village of Bonnybrook: Margaret Best, of the Village of Bonnybrook, is using this time to work on her book, “Guam: Where America’s Day Begins.” “I loved Guam so much when we were there that I’m writing a book about it,” she said. While Best doesn’t consider herself a fiction writer, she loves writing memoirs. “I’m a teacher, and to me, these are teachable things,” she said.
She is part of the group Wannabe Writers. The group is not meeting in person at this time, but they are spending their usual meeting times critiquing one another’s writing over the internet.
She hopes to have her book published by 2021.
Village of Tall Trees: Lindsay Collier, of the Village of Tall Trees, and his wife, Jean, are using the extra time together to get to know each other better. “My wife Jean and I have spent more time than usual just talking,” he said. He also has used the time to tackle some projects around the house, such as cleaning inside and venturing out to the garage to tidy up.
The forced downtime has its benefits — the author also is spurred to write another book. “I’ve had a book in my head that I have wanted to write for a long time, which is all about kindness, and am finally able to find the time to work on that as well,” Lindsay said. “Crazy times like this sometimes bring out the best in us.”
The Villages: Tutors for Kids is sharing heartwarming stories in its newsletter and links to virtual tours of famous museums and zoos.
“A lot of our tutors have grandchildren,” founder Frank Russo, of Stonecrest, said. “This is a way to keep kids interested in other things.”
Tutors for Kids has about 500 tutors, about 75% of whom live in The Villages, he said. They usually work in 12 schools and are waiting for schools to tell them what they need as they launch distance learning.
Village of Briar Meadow: Janis Dorgan said there’s more to be grateful for right now than what is most often being talked about. Dorgan said being in The Villages right now is “a huge privilege.”
“I’m thrilled that the exercise stations are open, and people are using them very responsibly,” she said. Activities have changed for Dorgan, who enjoys being outside and socializing, but her grandchildren are calling more now. “A lot of people are commenting on how often their children are FaceTiming,” Dorgan said. “We need to be grateful for all the attention we’re getting from our grandchildren — even if it interrupts dinner.”
Michael Fortuna, Ally Mansfield, Dayna Straehley, Julie Butterfield, Emily Walker, Andrea Davis, Cody Hills, Kristen Fiore and David Corder contributed to this report.
