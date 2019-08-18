College Colors combines community, team pride

To kick off each new college football season, people all across the country sport their favorite team’s colors one day a year as part of College Colors Day. While The Villages is no exception to this annual tradition, the community and its residents have taken the spirit of the day to an entirely new level. Since 2012, the annual College Colors Day Food Drive has accompanied the celebration, with Villages residents donating nearly 113,000 pounds of food to area pantries over the past seven years — including more than 40,000 pounds in 2018. The growth of the drive has been fueled by a friendly competition between alumni and fan groups looking to represent their school by donating the largest amount of nonperishable food each year. In 2018, the FSU Friends Club gave a record 9,587 pounds to the cause, and club President Pat Grogan said she believes the event is a great way for residents to assist those in the surrounding communities who need it. “Everybody gets pumped up at the beginning of football season, and coming together out there, wearing our college colors and collecting food for such a good cause — nothing beats that,” said Grogan, of the Village of Belle Aire. “Doing what you can for your community and others — it’s always a very good feeling.”
This year’s drive, once again put on by The Villages Media Group, begins Monday leading up to the annual day of celebration on Aug. 30, where residents and college clubs from all corners of The Villages will convene at Spanish Springs Town Square for another year of festivities, eager to set up tents representing their school and move about the square as fight songs echo in all directions. As part of the festivities, The Villages Media Group will announce the final results of the drive and award a trophy to the team that donates the most, while the food pantries and those in need benefit from the donations of thousands of pounds of food.
“This event is always a lot of work, but the outcome is always well worth it,” said Chelsea McLain, marketing and magazine manager for The Villages Media Group.
College Colors Day Beginnings and Food Drive Growth
The Villages’ embrace of College Colors Day began 10 years ago on the shores of Lake Mira Mar.
In 2009, 145 passionate football fans representing 38 colleges and universities gathered at the lake just outside of Spanish Springs Town Square, donning an array of colors — from orange and white to black and gold — for the first-ever College Colors Day in The Villages. Attendees not only posed for photos, but reflected on football games their schools played over the decades.
In 2010, College Colors Day shifted to the larger venue of Spanish Springs Town Square, where an estimated 4,000 people supported their schools — including the Florida Gators, Iowa Hawkeyes and East Stroudsburg University Warriors — in what resembled a giant tailgate party.
Two years later came a big shift in the direction of the day.
In 2012, the College Colors Day Food Drive made its debut as part of the event, with donors contributing a combined 8,231 pounds of food to local food pantries. The food drive has since skyrocketed in popularity — both in the amount of donations and in club participation.
McLain, who had the opportunity to announce the good news last year to the crowd at Spanish Springs, said she feels fortunate to have seen the growth of the food drive since its inception.
“Every year we think there is no way we will top last year’s numbers and we always end up being amazed,” McLain said. “I really think that this food drive has exceeded all expectations. Everyone at The Villages Media Group is humbled by the generosity of our amazing community.”
During the food drive, club members can deliver donated food to longtime event sponsor Bealls, specifically the locations in The Villages and Lady Lake, and donations too large to deliver to the stores are delivered to the Christian Food Pantry, Wildwood Soup Kitchen, Grace Tabernacle Food Pantry and Love INC of the Heart of Florida.
“Last year, we had so much food,” said Carrol Neal, director of the Christian Food Pantry in Lady Lake. “It was wonderful, and we used every bit of it.”
Steve Brunner, director of Grace Tabernacle Food Pantry in Wildwood, said the pantry serves about 80 families per week or 320 families a month with the help of the food donated during the drive.
“We’ve been very busy this summer, and on some days we reached 100 families,” Brunner said. “[The food drive] blesses us with a lot of food, and we can help more families.”
Amy Huckaby, leader of the The Villages Chapter of the Central Florida Clemson Club, said the chapter sees the food drive as an opportunity to give back to others.
“We’ve got a lot of members that this is a big thing to them because we’re lucky enough to live in this place and have things to give,” said Huckaby, of the Village of Buttonwood. “And the opportunity to help others is a great thing.”
In 2018, the FSU Friends Club collected nearly 10,000 pounds of food to place first in the drive, followed by the Penn State Tri-County Chapter of Central Florida (8,896), The Villages Chapter of the Central Florida Clemson Club (6,858.5) and the UConn Sports Club of The Villages (3,560.5).
“What I found interesting was that college groups like Penn State, who are way up there every year, are more than willing to share how they do their things with people like us,” said Wendell Goldsmith, president of the UConn Sports Club. “They said, ‘We don’t really care if you guys beat us because the winners are the food pantries.’ And everybody seems to have that same idea.”
Patrick Detterbeck, food drive coordinator for the Penn State Tri-County Chapter of Central Florida, said he is happy to see other groups stepping up and getting involved in the food drive. Prior to 2018, Penn State had finished first in the food drive standings five years in a row.
“We’ve been very successful over the years, and last year we took second and Florida State did a really good job and got more food than us — which was great. We were very happy about that because, really, the bottom line is getting food to the pantry,” said Detterbeck, of the Village of Dunedin. “It’s been nice to be in first place, but that’s just because of the generosity of our group.”
Susan Speegle, merchandise manager at the Bealls department store in The Villages, has seen this generosity in action for years. The company has sponsored the food drive every year of its existence.
“We get an enormous quantity of food here, so every year we’re impressed with how the community really responds to it,” said Speegle, who has worked at the Bealls location for more than a decade. “It’s a lot of fun, and we’re looking forward to it this year.”
Spirit of College Colors Day
After the food drive wraps up ahead of College Colors Day, the stage is set to celebrate not only the amount of donations that have come in, but also put school pride on display.
Although it may not be a football stadium, Spanish Springs Town Square certainly looks and sounds like one on College Colors Day.
Fans and college clubs decorate tents, dress up in colorful costumes and bellow cheers pertaining to their schools. Attendees also get to march around the pavilion while their school’s fight song is played and pose for a group photo that captures the sea of colors on the square.
“Everybody has a good time walking around the square when they play the fight songs, and we look forward to doing that,” said Goldsmith, of the Village of St. James.
Grogan described the College Colors Day event as friendly fun.
“We always have a few people who come by who didn’t know that we were a club or that other schools had a club. And they get to meet other friends, fans, alumni — whoever,” Grogan said. “It’s a good way for us to tell people out there that we’re here in The Villages, and we’d love for them to get together with us and watch games and do whatever we do in the community.”
Regardless of one’s affiliation to a school, College Colors Day in The Villages is an open party for fans of all teams — big or small — to attend and enjoy.
“I think the atmosphere is great for really all the colleges,” Detterbeck said. “You have colleges there that have one or two members. It’s just a nice day to get together.”
Huckaby said the The Villages Chapter of the Central Florida Clemson Club plans to have fun and celebrate at this year’s event at Spanish Springs.
“We’re going to be really proud this year because we’re national champs, and we’re the 15-0 team,” said Huckaby, referring to Clemson football’s undefeated 2018 season. “We’re going to wave our Tiger flags and have a good time.”
And all for a good cause, too.
Senior Writer Tyler Breaman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5226, or tyler.breaman@thevillagesmedia.com.
