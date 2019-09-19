Clubs back in action after summer break

Recreation centers in The Villages are more vibrant with activity lately as seasonal residents trickle back to the community and clubs swing back into action. Nearly half of the more than 3,000 resident lifestyle groups take a break in the summer, but now recreation centers are staffed for full club capacity and club leaders are prepping for the first after-summer meetings. “The recreation centers just come alive with more lifestyle activities,” said Pam Henry, recreation manager of resident lifestyles, parks and public relations with The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
Together Again
Performance groups such as Horns Aplenty make up about 24% of the clubs in The Villages, according to the recreation department.
Led by Lesan Van Syckle, the group of 10 horn players meets every Wednesday, except during July and August.
Van Syckle said it’s been great this month to impart some of the knowledge she gained at a horn workshop this summer in Georgia, and she’s incorporating new music along with old favorites this year.
Everyone was eager to start back up to share music tips they learned over the summer, the Village of Polo Ridge resident said.
“It’s good to trade secrets,” Van Syckle said.
Many other clubs made their seasonal debut or are on the cusp of meeting again for the first time after the break.
The 15-year-old Astronomy Club met for the first time Tuesday after taking July and August off. Club President Greg Robertson, of the Village of Dunedin, said the club peaks at 120 members.
Upcoming plans for the year include short, topical presentations by club members. Robertson also is working on a low-key recognition ceremony for people who worked on the Apollo program.
“Some of our club members are very enthusiastic about that,” he said.
The summer break gives club leaders the time to regroup and reorganize, and prepare for the upcoming year, he said. In the summer, the club also participates in Camp Villages.
But Robertson said he appreciates when everyone returns.
“It’s good to get a full group together,” he said.
The Opera Club of The Villages is gearing up for its 300 club members to attend its first meeting after a summer hiatus. Members will discuss the Harold S. Schwartz Music scholarships Sept. 26 before being entertained by opera singers.
President Geraldine Piscitelli, of the Village De La Vista, said it is “joyous” when all of the club members are back in town.
“Everyone is so happy to see each other and hear about what has happened with one another (over the summer),” she said.
As president of the 15-year-old Lynnhaven Ladies Social club, Ann Lewe said the decision was made a long time ago to take a break during the summer because turnout wouldn’t be very high, even with 170 members.
With many new members and many original members still active in the club, the first meeting after the summer break is a time for celebration.
The club kicked off its first meeting of the season Sept. 12 by inviting the Hometown Cloggers for group members’ entertainment.
“We’re all wonderful friends,” Lewe said. “I’m delighted to see them back, and I love it.”
Banjolele Strings Music reassembled after the summer with about 50 members Sept. 10. At peak, in the months of February and March, leader Marc Rhoades sees about 70 members.
The laid-back group meets on Tuesdays every week to play songs and enjoy making music together.
Rhoades, of the Village Del Mar, said it was good to see everyone again, and group members got to the meeting well ahead of time just to catch up with each other.
He said he took the time over the summer to add new songs to the group’s songbook.
“We played several of the new songs and had a real good turnout,” he said. “Everybody was glad to be there and had a good time. It’s always good to see people again.”
The Cloud Chasers’ first meeting was curtailed due to Hurricane Dorian, however. A few of the in-town members of the kite-flying club got together in early September to go over plans for the year. They’re planning a kite-making workshop in January and participating in Eustis Family Fun Day in February, club President Calvin Stokes said.
When seasonal residents are back in town, it’s ideal, the Village of Silver Lake resident said. The club boasts about 65 members, and the more who show up on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at the The Villages Polo Club, the better the spectacle.
“We like to have a lot of kites in the air,” Stokes said. “It’s very relaxing and colorful.”
Heightened Activity
As one of the busiest regional recreation centers in the community, Colony Cottage Recreation Center sees a significant difference in club activity in the fall compared to July, said Michele O’Donnell, recreation facilities manager at Colony Cottage.
O’Donnell said she and her team find themselves missing the club members who leave during the summer and are always excited to see them return.
“Being a part of the Colony Cottage family, it’s always bittersweet to say goodbye at the end of the spring but so fun to see our friends return with all the excitement they had for their summer,” she said. “They love to share the exciting places they traveled and the family they saw.”
To accommodate the increase in activity in all of the area recreation centers, Henry said the centers are populated with 20% more staff when seasonal residents return. The recreation department has numerous volunteer opportunities for residents, from assisting the recreation center staff with daily operations to teaching a sport or starting a club or activity.
To prepare clubs that are starting back up, her department reaches out to see if they need anything different for the upcoming year.
“We just touch base with the club leadership, not only to welcome them back but to see if any changes are needed to their meeting setup,” she said.
About this time every year, O’Donnell witnesses an eagerness in residents to get back into their club activities.
“There is a wonderful and fun hum that the center projects, as all our residents and guests are bustling around, enjoying the fun lifestyle here,” O’Donnell said.
Forming a Club
The recreation department sees about five requests per week to start a new club. Since January, about 105 new groups have been added to the roster, toppling the 3,000-club tally reached in February.
Community members interested in starting a new club can visit a regional recreation center or districtgov.org to obtain a form. Completed forms need to be returned to Recreation Administration at 984 Old Mill Run at Lake Sumter Landing.
Once the club idea is approved, it will appear in The Villages Recreation and Parks News for two weeks to survey interest. Henry’s department then arranges meeting space, which is determined by the level of response.
For more information, email recreationdepartment@districtgov.org or call 352-674-1800.
Staff writer Julie Butterfield can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5254, or julie.butterfield@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.