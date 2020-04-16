Citizens First secures $77M in stimulus loans

Citizens First Bank scored a huge victory over the past week on behalf of local small businesses in their fight to survive the economic impact of the COVID-19 health crisis. The Villages hometown community bank secured around $76.9 million on behalf of 434 small businesses as of the close of business Monday through the Payroll Protection Program in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief & Economic Security Act, said Lindsey Blaise, bank president and CEO. The stimulus dollars so far support more than 7,500 employees who work for those small businesses, she said. “We’re just excited for the local small businesses that are going to benefit from this,” Blaise said. “And, I’m extremely proud of my team. It is overwhelming how much we can accomplish in such a short period of time. I’m so fortunate to work side by side with them not only in times like these, but everyday, too.” The success heartens Blaise.
“I feel very fortunate to be in The Villages,” she said. “The article in (Tuesday’s) Daily Sun showed how committed our residents are to social distancing and promoting safe activities. That has had a positive impact on slowing the spread of COVID-19. We’re in a really great place.”
What occurred over the past week at Citizens First Bank reflects outstanding leadership, said Alex Sanchez, president and CEO of the Florida Bankers Association.
“Lindsey is a great banker,” he said. “She and her team, and many other bankers throughout the state, have been working around the clock to ensure small businesses have access to the Paycheck Protection Program and the CARES Act signed into law by President Trump and pushed by our state senators, Marco Rubio and former governor Rick Scott. So, we really appreciate Lindsey’s leadership as well as other banks of all sizes.”
It’s important that small-business owners react quickly to acquire a piece of the $349 billion in paycheck stimulus dollars through the U.S. Small Business Administration, Sanchez said.
“Do not delay,” he said. “Go to Citizens First Bank or any other FDIC bank and apply the first thing today,” he said. “FDIC banks, like Lindsey’s, are expert with this. This is important for our country and economy as we battle this COVID-19 crises.”
The rapid response by the Citizens First Bank team is a testament to its commitment to the small-business community in and around The Villages, said Frank Calascione, Sumter County’s economic development director.
“It tells me that they must have really jumped on the program and quickly positioned to distribute the funds allocated by the federal government,” Calascione said. “We are very fortunate to have professional bankers in our community that are familiar with some of the frameworks that are being repurposed for this new program, a program that was put together in just weeks. In times like these, the true value of relationship banking comes to light.”
Two small businesses in The Villages that closed this week on federal paycheck stimulus loans attest to the value of their relationship with the community bank.
The stimulus dollars will help Jody Nelson continue paying the 10 employees she furloughed since the mid-March closing of the Spice & Tea Exchange retail store at Brownwood.
“I am beyond grateful,” Nelson said. “Citizens First Bank is a hometown bank worth establishing a relationship whether a business or a person.”
Until she received the stimulus dollars, Nelson paid her employees out of pocket.
“I wanted them to worry about their health and their families, not about their finances,” she said. “I have young employees who need the job, Villagers who need the money to support children, grandchildren or themselves. Others said, ‘Keep your money; I just want to come back to work.’ But I admit I started to worry because my coffers aren’t limitless.”
When she opened the shop four years ago, Nelson spurned the demands of big bank bureaucracy in favor of the personal banking relationship she developed with Brad Weber, Citizens First’s executive vice president and chief lending officer.
“They made sure they met our needs not the other way around,” she said.
Citizens First also closed a loan for entrepreneur Sam Suskin, owner of the Curves Women’s Health & Fitness franchise at Lake Sumter Landing.
“I went straight to them because I’ve been with them so many years,” Suskin said. “That’s who handles my business account.”
The paycheck stimulus loan will support the nine employees Suskin furloughed in mid-March.
“It means a lot,” he said. “It brings them some sort of normalcy financially.”
These loans, forgivable if used to pay wages, bring hope to The Villages, Weber said.
“It’s a well-needed injection into our economy,” he said.
What inspires Weber is the teamwork it took to create the community bank’s new SBA loan process. It included nine loan officers, each of the branch managers and information technology and operations personnel, all working weekends, too.
“It’s been a group of people across the bank who have helped put this together,” he said. “We created our SBA loan system within a matter of a week to get the money to our small-business owners. We’re so very happy for all of the business owners in our community.”
Senior writer David R. Corder can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5241, or david.corder@thevillagesmedia.com
