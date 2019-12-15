Christmas spirit on parade in The Villages

Spectators celebrated the sights and sounds of the holidays Saturday during The Villages Christmas Parade.
Residents who lined the route for the annual event admired an array of unique golf cart decorations. More than 50 resident lifestyle groups participated in the parade, said Pam Henry, recreation manager of resident lifestyles, parks and public relations for The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
“They’ve decorated their golf carts, they’ve decorated their pets,” Henry said of parade participants and spectators. “They have as much fun with it as we do.”
Jackie Prim, recreation supervisor for lifestyle events, agreed. “It’s a great time for people to get in the holiday spirit,” she said.
Lifestyle and Special Events Manager Lisa Parkyn has worked on the last 10 parades with the recreation department and looks forward to it every year.
“Spectators come out with their friends to tailgate,” Parkyn said. “They bring food and beverages and make it a real festive morning.”
Village of Springdale resident Micki Casey set up camp on the east side of the field with friends and homemade buffalo chicken dip.
“This is my first time going and I’ve been in the Villages four years,” Casey said. “So I’m excited.”
She and Barbara O’Mara, of the Village of Piedmont, were impressed by turnout.
“I’ve never seen so many golf carts,” O’Mara said.
The Laurel Manor Quilters, affectionately known as “Hot Chicks,” decked their golf carts out with holiday quilts. Village of Duval resident Joanne Townson’s golf cart included a sewing machine.
“I’m going to be driving and my sister will be sewing,” she said.
The Villages Parrot Head Club honored singer Jimmy Buffett with island-inspired golf carts. Carol Kitchen, of the Village of Winifred, came dressed as a parrot for the occasion. She said one of the reasons the club participated was to share its charity work.
“It’s based on Jimmy Buffett because his whole meaning is party with a purpose,” Kitchen said.
The club participates in two other parades throughout the year, but parade chair Sally Bottke, of the Village of Chatham, said this one is her favorite because a lot of kids come out.
“We spent a couple hours last night making (parrot) balloons,” Bottke said.
Other groups had more unconventional means of transportation. Two reindeer, Prancer and Vixen, on the front of their vehicles led the Segway Riders of The Villages.
The Villages Golf Cart Precision Drill Team prepared all year at monthly practices for its coordinated drills, which included a synchronized 360-degree turn.
“That’s one of the biggest crowd pleasers,” said Village of Fenney resident Dave Holzapfel.
Many of the groups had taken part in previous years. The Villages Cheerleaders first marched in the parade 24 years ago.
“We represent The Villages,” said Bonnie McCall, of the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores. “It’s just fun.”
Spectator Micki Casey, president of the Springdale East Club, already was looking forward to next year’s festivities and hoping for an active role.
“I’m hopeful that next year we can be in the parade,” she said.
Staff Writer Liz Coughlin can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5304, or liz.coughlin@thevillagesmedia.com.
