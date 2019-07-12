Charter school earns its 17th straight ‘A’

Another successful year is officially on the books for The Villages Charter School. For its 17th consecutive year, the charter school received an “A” rating for the 2018-19 school year, according to data released by the Florida Department of Education on Thursday. Scores improved statewide with 1,172, or 36%, of all Florida schools receiving an “A,” an increase from 1,043, or 31%, “A” schools in 2017-18. The state saw an increase in the percentage of schools that received an “A” or “B” grade, and the number of schools that received an “F” decreased. “It is a great day for education in Florida, and today’s announcement shows we are on a successful trajectory,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a release. “We are resolute in our continued efforts to ensure that Florida students have the chance to receive a world-class education regardless of their circumstance.”
Randy McDaniel, director of education for the charter school, said the key to the school’s success has been breaking down data and focusing on improvement.
“You don’t have to be bad to get better,” he said. “We’re always trying to find ways to make incremental changes.”
The school grade was based on test scores in specific categories, including English language arts, mathematics, science and social studies.
Compared to the last school year, the scores improved in mathematics, stayed the same in English language arts and science, and decreased in social studies.
“I’m pretty pleased with that,” McDaniel said. “We were strong, and we got better.”
He said they already are looking at the individual scores by grade level, subject, teacher and student to see where they can improve.
“We will definitely take time to celebrate, but we don’t want to rest on the laurels,” he said. “We’ll celebrate, and then get right back to work.”
In addition to school grades, the Florida Department of Education also released grades for each district across the state.
Fifty-four of the state’s 67 school districts received an “A” or “B,” and for the second year in a row, no districts were graded a “D” or “F.”
The Sumter County School District earned its second consecutive “A,” being one of 24 districts that received an “A.”
“We worked really hard to get here and stay here,” said Eileen Goodson, coordinator of student services with the Sumter County School District. “We are pleased with our results, but we have areas to work on.”
Goodson said the continued focus on high standards, high expectations and quality teachers is what contributed to the success in the district.
Along with the charter school, Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School also is continuing its quality performance with its 18th consecutive “A.”
One of the biggest aspects to keeping a strong school grade has been the school’s focus on state standards, said Nicole Wade, principal at the elementary school.
“We’re very data-driven, and we’re constantly looking at how students are doing day by day,” she said.
Overall, she said she is proud of her team because it takes everyone’s hard work and strong focus.
“It takes a passion for the students, and that’s what our faculty and staff have,” she said. “They have a passion to see those kids achieve.”
Hard work also paid off for Bushnell Elementary School, which jumped from a “C” to an “A.”
“It’s nice when the grade reflects your hard work and all the things your teachers do day in and day out,” Principal Kelly Goodwin said.
Throughout the 2018-19 school year, the staff focused on three mottos: “All means all,” “Teach like their lives depend on it, because they do,” and “Relationships trump strategies.”
“Everything we did was built around that,” Goodwin said. “When we looked at things to improve or tweak, we always had those mottos in the back of our minds.”
While the Sumter County School District had great success, Lake and Marion counties were right behind it with “B” ratings.
With its fifth consecutive “A,” Villages Elementary of Lady Lake is one of 10 schools in Lake County that received an “A.”
“It’s validation for our hard work,” said Dave Bordenkircher, principal at the elementary school. “When you work hard and attend to the task, it pays off with great student achievement.”
He said the staff does a great job getting to know the students and paying attention to both academic and personal needs.
“I’m blessed to have an amazing teaching staff that loves kids and sets high expectations,” he said. “This is what happens when a teaching staff is attentive to all the needs of students.”
While the staff has a strong focus on the students, Bordenkircher said the school’s success also comes from the community support.
Members of the community help in various ways, including tutoring and donating money for supplies and programs.
“Their support is real critical to the success we continue to enjoy,” he said. “I want to give a heartfelt ‘thanks’ to our community and staff for being so dedicated to the needs of our kids.”
Rachel Stuart is a staff writer with The Villages Daily Sun. She can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5390, or rachel.stuart@thevillagesmedia.com.
