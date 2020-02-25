Center’s ‘go-to’ guys celebrate 10 years

Don Jeffrey and Dale Hetsko are Dottie Hockey’s “go- to” people. Jeffrey and Hetsko are facilities specialists at Colony Cottage Recreation Center and help club leaders like Hockey and other residents plan their special events that take place at the center. The two men have helped Hockey, who is president of the Irish-American Claddagh Division club, with her meetings for about four years. Monday was a special day for the men, who started their jobs 10 years ago — on the same day — at Colony Cottage Recreation Center. At a staff meeting on Wednesday, the two were acknowledged for their service by their colleagues and Michele O’Donnell, recreation facilities manager at the center. O’Donnell presented Jeffrey, of the Village of Duval, and Hetsko, of the Village of Amelia, with their 10-year certificates of accomplishment with The Villages Recreation and Parks Department along with gold star-shaped balloons.
“They are the heartbeat of Colony Cottage and make things happen,” she said.
Hockey couldn’t agree more with O’Donnell.
Both men are so easy to work with and are so helpful for setting up meetings, said Hockey, of the Village of Glenbrook.
“They always ask what do you need and how can we help and come in with a smile on their faces,” she said.
As facilities specialists, the two handle all types of duties, from club events to weddings and special occasions for residents, Jeffrey said.
Both Jeffrey and Hetsko started off at the center as recreation assistants, but moved on to the facilities specialist position.
Hetsko made the move first in 2012, and then about a year later Jeffrey took the position.
Now the two men share the job and the very same desk. Since the position is part time, the men work the job on alternating days.
“We work well together here and share the work,” Hetsko said.
The men mostly help plan room setups for meetings and events throughout the center, which has seven rooms.
Both love their jobs and serving the residents.
“I love Camp Villages events,” Hetsko said. “(The events) are always a lot of fun and we love the kids.”
Jeffrey enjoys interacting with residents and planning setups and all arrangements for their functions.
“It’s more important for us to listen to (residents’) needs so we can facilitate what they want,” he said.
Robin Santangelo, a recreation assistant at the center, enjoys working with both Jeffrey and Hetsko.
The Village of Osceola Hills resident finds her bosses fun and very supportive on the job.
“I love Dale because he really knows his music, and I love Don because he’s a laugh a minute,” she said.
Jeffrey didn’t think when he started work with the center that he’d be at the job 10 years later.
“I went to work because I needed the structure and wanted to keep active,” he said.
But now he says he couldn’t imagine leaving as he enjoys the job and the people so much.
“This is home to me. I know the building and the people,” Jeffrey said.
And Hetsko feels the same.
“I love my job and I’ll be here as long as I can,” he said.
The two said they are thankful for the residents, staff and their manager.
“We think like family,” Hetsko said.
Staff writer Laura Sikes can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or laura.sikes@thevillagesmedia.com.
