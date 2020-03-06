Brownwood hotel & spa raises bar on hospitality

The Brownwood Hotel & Spa is about to become The Villages’ next high-profile destination when it officially opens March 15.
“Every time we show the hotel to someone, when they come inside the lobby, inside the conference center, in our ballroom, the first reaction is always, ‘Wow!’” said Gilles Cassiani, the hotel’s general manager. “It’s breathtaking and beautiful. It’s not a cookie-cutter property; there really isn’t anything like it. You will see things here you don’t see everywhere else.”
The hotel, designed in a “cowboy chic” motif, has 151 guest rooms with seven suites; a spa; a ballroom and meeting space for events of all sizes; a heated outdoor pool and several dining options that include a Wolfgang Puck Kitchen + Bar.
That restaurant will offer a new experience in dining, said Joseph Lee, executive chef.
“It’s a completely open kitchen, so you’ll get to see everything that’s going on behind the scenes,” he said. “You will see the chefs in action, you can hear them talking. And the restaurant is between the pool and the lobby bar. So if you’re enjoying the pool, you can actually order food through Wolfgang and it will be delivered to you there.”
Guests should expect world-class service, he said.
“My No. 1 rule is that guests are everything,” Lee said. “There’ll be times where I’ll be delivering the food to the table myself and engaging with the customers. As soon as they walk in, I welcome them with open arms.”
The facility is already booking conventions into 2023, said Deanna Mangiardi, director of sales and catering.
“We could be classified as a resort,” she said. “There are so many different things to do right her on the property; and, of course, what The Villages and the surrounding areas have to offer.”
The hotel is designed to host special events of all sizes, from small birthday dinners to large corporate parties.
“We can accommodate any type of party you want to have,” said Jackie Lebeau, banquet manager. “You can have a sweet 16 party, and at the end of the evening, all the guests go outside and get some late-night snacks from Chuck’s Wagon, our brand-new food truck. Our banquet chef can customize any event, whether it’s a Red Hat Lady luncheon to a baptism, a wedding or a professional seminar. It will be THE place to have the events of the year.”
The ballroom can be set theater-style for just under a thousand people and can serve dinner to almost 700, said banquet captain Tom Winters.
“That’s incredible, there’s no facility like that here,” he said. “We’ll have dance floors, we’ll have a stage we can bring in for a band. Anything you want to do from an event point of view, talk to us and we’ll get it done for you.”
The hotel staff already is prepared for a large outpouring of interest, Cassiani said. Within 20 minutes of removing traffic barriers at the parking lot, golf carts and bicycles began coming in, he said.
“Please come and pay us a visit, even if it is to take a look at the hotel, enjoy a drink at the bar or have a meal at the restaurant,” he said. “Come and look, because I think everyone will be amazed.”
Room reservations can be made at www.brownwoodhotelandspa.com or by calling 352-626-1246.
Senior writer David R. Corder can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5241, or david.corder@thevillagesmedia.com.
