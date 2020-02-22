Brisk weekend offers reminder of winter

Villages residents had a chilly introduction to the weekend Friday when temperatures dropped into the 40s. Margaret Thisell, of the Village of Hillsborough, was bundled up with her sweatshirt’s hood pulled over her head at the Strawberry Festival at Brownwood Paddock Square. “It’s definitely cold out, and that says a lot,” she said. “Florida is so warm for most of the year, that even when it gets a little cold you really feel it.” Thisell and other Villagers will experience unusually cold weather today as well. Temperatures will rise after the weekend, but dip right back down midweek.
This weekend
Temperatures Friday dropped 10 to 12 degrees below average for this time of year, said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Kottlowski. Temperatures today will peak at 67. “It’ll be another jacket and sweater day,” Kottlowski said. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s, near normal.
Next weekend
It will warm up again Monday and Tuesday to about 80 before dropping again midweek. “We don’t expect any freezing temperatures, but certainly temperatures will average 10 or 15 below average as we get into the latter part of the week, so don’t put your coats away just yet,” Kottlowski said.
National Spotlight
A storm system that developed last week over Canada brought cold air toward the central and eastern U.S., leading to snow in the Carolinas and Tennessee, Kottlowski said. Another front from the Gulf of Mexico next week will cause a prolonged period of northerly winds across the Northeast.
Weather Updates
