Area athletes win big at state competition

The 2019 Florida Senior Games wrapped up Sunday, but not before athletes from The Villages and surrounding areas hauled in hundreds of medals. Local competitors snagged 350 medals during this year’s competition in the Fort Lauderdale area, according to available results provided by the Florida Sports Foundation. The annual event featured more than 20 sports, including pickleball, track and field and swimming, and involved participants from around the state competing in their respective age groups. More than 180 of these athletes represented The Villages and nearby communities, with many of them departing the state event with a medal — if not handfuls of them — in their possession.
“The biggest thing I think that came out of the athletes that I saw from The Villages/Lake County area was more so, not just all the wonderful medals that they won, but just their passion overall for competing and wanting to be there and supporting each other during the process,” said Jason Hendrix, director of communications for the Florida Sports Foundation. “You could not help but see the white lettering that says The Villages in front of their green jerseys and stuff. It was really cool to have that. They came out, they supported, they showed pride and they did a good job.”
In track and field, local athletes collected more than 40 medals over the course of Saturday and Sunday at Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar. Among these medal winners was Village of Belvedere resident Avis Vaught, who captured four track and field medals — gold in the javelin throw (68 feet, 1 inch), discus throw (59-6) and shot put (22-10 1/2), and a silver in the triple jump (17-10) as a competitor in the women’s 70-74 age group — just six months removed from undergoing a repair to her left shoulder.
“Just being cleared last week from the doctor and going to compete this past weekend was muscle memory,” joked Vaught, a regular at senior games competitions. “The scores were comparable to what I can do, but it was very surprising to see how well I had done, considering that there has been no training since May 1. I’m excited — I’ve got a starting point. Next year, I will have all year to train and get back on track.”
Vaught also won volleyball gold medals in South Florida as a member of the Twisted Sisters (women’s 55+ division) and the Diamonds (women’s 70+).
Along with Vaught, Villages residents Diane Bock and Cheng Hung earned at least one medal in multiple sports at the state level.
Bock not only won three gold medals in pickleball (women’s 65-69 singles; women’s 60-64 doubles with Bobbi Little; and 60-64 mixed doubles with Paul Hudanich), but achieved bronze in the women’s 50-meter dash (9.52 seconds) in track and field.
“It was a very fun tournament, not because of the gold medals — it was the opponents that we faced, new people that we’ve never met and just the good sportsmanship that we experienced,” said Bock, of the Village of Mallory Square. “The whole experience was very, very, very fun, and I had great partners.”
Hung, 85, took gold in men’s 85-89 pickleball doubles with partner James Ferrel, as well as a gold in men’s 85-89 pickleball singles and a gold in men’s 85-89 tennis singles.
“I was able to run a little bit more than the other guys. That’s what put me ahead — that’s one real clear reason,” said Hung, of the Village of Chatham. “I was able to chase the ball better than them.”
In similar fashion, Mike Rusaw had success tracking down the ball in table tennis en route to three medals — gold in 70-74 mixed doubles with Deb Harrison; gold in men’s 70-74 doubles with Alan Millett; and silver in men’s 75-79 singles. While playing mixed doubles, Rusaw faced Millett and another familiar face — Peggy Rusaw.
“It was kind of different playing against your wife in the competition — and it took five games to (win),” said Mike, of the Village of Lynnhaven. “We were laughing about it, and when she hit a shot by me, they said I was going to have her walk home. It was a lot of fun.”
Mike was one of more than 10 members from The Villages Table Tennis Club to snag at least one medal. Harrison and Deane Chickering even won gold medals in singles, doubles and mixed doubles.
“When we first started the club and everything else, we didn’t think it would grow to what it is,” said Chickering, of the Village of Bonnybrook. “And we have got some great players, really.”
Great athletes and great performances also made their presence known at the pool and at the bowling lanes at the 2019 games, courtesy of swimmers Jeanne Hackett, Nate Leech and bowler Ed Fenstermacher.
Both Hackett, of the Village of Glenbrook, and Leech attained six gold medals through individual events and another two medals via relay events. Additionally, Leech achieved age-group records in five different races for the men’s 70-74 age group — 500-yard freestyle (6 minutes, 10.49 seconds), 200 backstroke (2:42.84), 200 butterfly (3:12.30), 200 individual medley (2:43.14) and the 400 individual medley (5:56.63).
“I didn’t think I would break five records, to be very honest,” said Leech, a Village of Winifred resident and regular triathlete participant. “I knew there were a couple of them that were very slow and that I could breeze through them — and I did. But a couple of the others, I was very surprised. I am happy overall, for sure.”
Meanwhile, Fenstermacher, 75, collected three gold medals in bowling — each in a different age group (men’s 75-79 singles; men’s 70-74 doubles with Gerald Teel; and 50-54 mixed doubles with Barb Johnson) — in addition to setting an age group record in men’s 70-74 doubles with Teel (1,396). Fenstermacher’s three-game total in men’s doubles (727) was the highest series recorded by any bowler in any of the bowling events, per a news release by the Florida Sports Foundation.
“That doesn’t happen that often where somebody actually gets a gold medal (in three different age groups), especially when you get down to 50 to 54,” said Fenstermacher, of Summerfield. “You go down there and, of course, you want to medal — you want to get something back — and the fact that I had a 727 series that was high for the whole tournament, both men and women, that meant something to me.”
Although this year’s Florida Senior Games was not a qualifier for the 2021 National Senior Games, which also will take place in the greater Fort Lauderdale area, the event afforded athletes an opportunity to experience the area. The 2020 Florida Senior Games also will be held there.
“We had some athletes who came down, who got to see some of the courses, some of the fields, some of the events and venues that we were looking to have during the qualifying year and gave us some great feedback on the things they loved, things that they saw as potential improvements, things of nature of competition,” Hendrix said. “It was a great preparation.”
For most sports, those who finish in the top four of their age division at the state games during a National Senior Games qualifying year qualify for the National Senior Games.
Villages golfer Adonica Aune, who took gold in the women’s 36-hole competition for the 70-74 age group (184), is hopeful she can experience the National Senior Games for the first time in 2021.
“Let’s put it on my bucket list,” said Aune, of the Village of Pennecamp. “And whether I achieve it or not, it’s a great challenge.”
Senior writer Tyler Breaman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5226, or tyler.breaman@thevillagesmedia.com.
